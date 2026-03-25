Delaware Stablecoin Bill – Bold Push to Lead US Crypto

Delaware lawmakers moved a new financial-services bill forward on March 18, 2026, as Senate Bill 247 cleared the Senate Banking, Business, Insurance & Technology Committee with five favorable votes after its March 5 introduction. The measure does not create a stablecoin regime on its face. Instead, it expands where counties and municipalities may deposit public funds, a change that matters because Delaware is testing how far it can modernize financial infrastructure while Congress and states race to shape stablecoin rules. The bill’s text, sponsors, and committee status are publicly listed by the Delaware General Assembly and LegiScan as of March 25, 2026.

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The bill now in play is SB 247, not a standalone stablecoin charter.

As of March 25, 2026, the official synopsis says the measure lets counties and municipalities deposit revenue in any depository bank or credit union, extending flexibility the state already has. Source: Delaware General Assembly bill text and LegiScan status pages.

March 18 Committee Vote Put SB 247 Into Delaware’s 2026 Crypto Debate

SB 247 was introduced in the Delaware Senate on March 5, 2026, and was reported out of committee on March 18, 2026, according to the legislative history published by LegiScan, which links to the state legislature’s bill page. The sponsor list spans both parties, with Senator Spiros Mantzavinos and Representative William Bush listed first, alongside nine additional Democratic and Republican co-sponsors. That bipartisan lineup matters because Delaware’s financial-law brand has long depended on cross-party support for business statutes.

SB 247 at a Glance Metric Data Bill number Senate Bill 247 General Assembly 153rd Delaware General Assembly Introduced March 5, 2026 Latest action Reported out of Senate committee with 5 favorable votes Latest action date March 18, 2026 Core subject County and municipal deposits of funds Source: Delaware General Assembly bill text and LegiScan | accessed March 25, 2026 For stablecoins and other digital assets to thrive globally, the world needs American leadership. The Senate missed an opportunity to provide that leadership today by failing to advance the GENIUS Act. This bill represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to expand dollar… — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) May 8, 2025

The bill text is narrow. Section 1 amends Title 9 so county officials may deposit public money in any depository bank or credit union in the state, rather than being tied to the county seat. Section 2 adds a new Section 120 to Title 22 stating that, notwithstanding the Delaware Code or a municipal charter, a municipality may deposit any revenue in any depository bank or credit union. The synopsis says this “clarifies” local governments’ authority and aligns them more closely with the state’s own discretion over deposits.

That is why the “stablecoin bill” label needs precision. The public record available as of March 25 does not show SB 247 establishing licensing, reserve, redemption, or supervisory rules for payment stablecoin issuers. Those are the core elements usually seen in stablecoin legislation at the federal level and in other states.

Why a Deposits Bill Still Matters in a Stablecoin Race

Stablecoin regulation in the US has centered on reserve assets, custody, redemption rights, and whether issuers operate through insured depository institutions or specially supervised nonbanks. Federal proposals summarized by Congress.gov and legal analysis from Debevoise & Plimpton describe permitted reserves as cash, bank deposits, short-dated Treasuries, repo backed by Treasuries, and tightly constrained money market funds. Those details matter because public deposits and stablecoin reserves both sit inside the same broader policy argument: who gets to hold cash-like liabilities, under what safeguards, and inside which regulated institutions.

Delaware’s move therefore looks less like a full stablecoin statute and more like infrastructure positioning. The state already dominates US corporate formation, and any effort to widen banking flexibility for local governments can be read as part of a broader competition to stay central to financial incorporation and payments law. That interpretation is an inference from the bill’s subject matter and Delaware’s long-standing role in business law, not a claim stated in the bill text itself.

Delaware Bill Timeline March 5, 2026: SB 247 is introduced and assigned to the Senate Banking, Business, Insurance & Technology Committee. Crypto Clarity Act may be cleared to move after senators agree on stablecoin yield

byu/WarisAllie inCryptoCurrency March 18, 2026: The bill is reported out of committee with five favorable votes. March 25, 2026: Publicly available bill text still shows a deposits-of-funds measure rather than a dedicated stablecoin regulatory framework.

How Delaware Compares With Other Stablecoin Policy Tracks

By comparison, Maryland’s House Bill 1355, introduced on February 12, 2026, explicitly proposes a framework for “payment stablecoin services institutions” and “state issuers of stablecoin-related services.” That is a much more direct approach than Delaware’s SB 247. At the federal level, Congress has also spent the past year debating payment stablecoin legislation that focuses on reserve composition, prudential oversight, and limits on issuer activities.

Delaware vs. Other Stablecoin Policy Models Jurisdiction Measure Main focus Delaware SB 247 County and municipal deposit flexibility at banks and credit unions Maryland HB 1355 Framework for payment stablecoin services institutions Federal Payment stablecoin bills under debate Reserves, redemption, issuer supervision, activity limits Source: Delaware General Assembly-linked bill text, Maryland General Assembly PDF, Congress.gov and Debevoise summary | accessed March 25, 2026

That distinction is important for readers, companies, and local officials. If Delaware later introduces a true stablecoin bill, the market will likely look for explicit language on reserve segregation, redemption at par, examination authority, permissible investments, bankruptcy treatment, and whether nonbanks can issue under state supervision. None of that appears in the SB 247 text now available.

What 2 Paths Could Follow if Delaware Wants a Crypto-Hub Role

One path is incremental. Delaware can keep updating banking, payments, and corporate statutes around the edges, making the state easier to use for fintechs, custodians, and service providers without creating a bespoke crypto code in one step. The other path is direct: introduce a separate stablecoin or digital-assets bill modeled on the more explicit state and federal frameworks now circulating. As of March 25, 2026, the public legislative record supports only the first path.

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Delaware’s strategic value is legal infrastructure, not just crypto branding.

The state’s immediate bill text focuses on where public funds may be deposited. In a national stablecoin debate centered on reserve custody and regulated balance sheets, even a narrow deposits bill can signal how a state wants to position its financial system. This is an inference based on the bill text and broader US stablecoin policy documents as of March 25, 2026.

There are also constraints. Banking trade groups have warned that stablecoin growth could pull deposits away from community lenders, while federal proposals have generally tried to keep reserve assets inside highly liquid, low-risk instruments. Those concerns explain why lawmakers move carefully when any bill touches deposits, custody, or cash-equivalent instruments.

Frequently Asked Questions

Frequently Asked Questions Is Delaware’s SB 247 actually a stablecoin bill? No. The bill text publicly available on March 25, 2026 amends Delaware law on county and municipal deposits of funds. It allows local governments to deposit revenue in any depository bank or credit union. It does not, in its current text, create a stablecoin licensing or reserve regime. What happened to the bill most recently? SB 247 was introduced on March 5, 2026 and was reported out of the Senate Banking, Business, Insurance & Technology Committee on March 18, 2026 with five favorable votes, according to the legislative history listed by LegiScan and linked state sources. Why are people linking this bill to stablecoins and crypto? The connection is indirect. Stablecoin policy depends heavily on where reserves and cash-like balances can be held. A bill that broadens deposit flexibility for public entities can be viewed as part of a wider financial-infrastructure strategy, though that interpretation goes beyond the bill’s explicit text. How does Delaware’s approach compare with Maryland’s? Maryland’s HB 1355, introduced on February 12, 2026, explicitly addresses payment stablecoin services institutions and state issuers of stablecoin-related services. Delaware’s SB 247 does not contain that kind of direct stablecoin framework in the text available as of March 25, 2026. What would a true Delaware stablecoin law likely need to include? Based on federal payment stablecoin proposals, a dedicated law would likely need rules on reserves, redemption rights, supervision, permissible investments, and issuer structure. Those features appear in federal proposals summarized by Congress.gov and legal analysis, but not in SB 247’s current language.