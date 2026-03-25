Crypto Stocks Decline Over 10% as Stablecoin Yield Ban Looms

Crypto-linked equities sold off sharply on March 24, 2026, as investors reassessed how a U.S. stablecoin yield ban could hit one of the sector’s fastest-growing revenue streams. Coinbase fell nearly 10% by 21:23:59 UTC, while Circle and other crypto-sensitive names also came under pressure after lawmakers’ stablecoin frameworks kept explicit limits on paying interest or yield to token holders, according to Congress.gov, SEC filings, and market data.

The selloff matters because the debate is no longer abstract. Both the Senate’s GENIUS Act and the House’s STABLE Act include language barring payment stablecoin issuers from paying “interest or yield” to holders, a provision that strikes at a business model crypto firms have used to make dollar tokens more attractive than bank deposits. For listed companies tied to USDC and retail crypto activity, that clause threatens future product design, customer growth, and fee economics at the same time Washington is moving closer to a formal stablecoin rulebook.

Crypto Stock Moves on March 24, 2026 Company Ticker Price Daily Change Trade Time (UTC) Coinbase Global COIN $181.04 -9.78% 21:23:59 Robinhood Markets HOOD $69.08 -4.72% 21:23:46 Circle Internet Group CRCL $101.24* Reference quote Yahoo Finance page crawled last month Source: OpenAI finance tool for COIN and HOOD; Yahoo Finance reference page for CRCL | March 24, 2026 People are losing confidence in BTC

byu/Groundbreaking-Gap20 inbtc

Why Section 11’s Yield Ban Triggered a Stock Repricing

The core policy issue is straightforward. The Senate bill text for S.1582, the GENIUS Act, states that no permitted payment stablecoin issuer may pay holders “any form of interest or yield” solely for holding or using a payment stablecoin. The House’s H.R.2392, the STABLE Act of 2025, uses similar language, saying a permitted issuer may not pay interest or yield to holders. Those clauses matter because they narrow how issuers and distributors can compete for dollar balances.

For equity investors, the market reaction reflects a mechanism problem rather than a headline problem. Stablecoins generate reserve income from cash and short-dated Treasury holdings, and crypto platforms have increasingly used rewards, revenue sharing, or product incentives to pass some of that economics to users. If Congress finalizes a framework that blocks passive yield on idle balances, firms may still earn reserve income, but their ability to use that income as a customer-acquisition tool becomes more constrained. That changes growth assumptions, especially for companies exposed to USDC distribution.

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The policy risk is already written into bill text.

The Senate GENIUS Act and House STABLE Act both contain explicit prohibitions on paying interest or yield to stablecoin holders, according to Congress.gov bill text reviewed on March 24, 2026.

$75.3 Billion USDC Base Raises the Stakes for Circle and Coinbase

Circle’s latest reported numbers show why the market is sensitive. In its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results, Circle said reserve income rose to $733 million in the quarter, up 69% year over year, while USDC in circulation at the end of Q4 2025 reached $75.3 billion, up 72% from a year earlier. In its 2025 annual filing, Circle said reserve income from managing stablecoin-related reserves represented 96.0% of total revenue from continuing operations. That concentration means any rule affecting how USDC can be distributed, marketed, or monetized has direct valuation implications.

Is Yield Fi's yUSD yield stablecoin unbacked? Are liquid vaults participating in illiquid lending deals? Is the whole house of cards pushing TVL to new protocols with unknown risks? We leave it for you, dear reader, to decide in this edition of Spicy Sunday. YieldFi's YUSD… pic.twitter.com/2f2FeGGOJa — Togbe (@Togbe0x) October 26, 2025

Coinbase is exposed differently but materially. Its 2025 Form 10-K says a meaningful concentration within subscription and services revenue comes from stablecoin revenue connected to USDC. While the filing does not reduce the business to a single line item, it confirms that USDC economics are important enough to be singled out in risk and revenue discussion. In practical terms, a yield ban does not erase reserve income overnight, but it can reduce the attractiveness of stablecoin balances versus bank savings products or tokenized cash alternatives that may be structured differently.

Stablecoin Yield Ban Timeline March 26, 2025: The House’s STABLE Act of 2025 is introduced with a prohibition on issuers paying interest or yield to stablecoin holders. https://t.co/FxGkJC7nk1 — Justin Alick (@justinalick) November 26, 2025 May 21, 2025: The Senate’s GENIUS Act is introduced in the 119th Congress, later including a prohibition on paying any form of interest or yield to holders. February 2026: Banking industry legislative updates continue to describe the Senate framework as prohibiting payment stablecoin issuers from paying yield, interest, or other consideration. March 24, 2026: Crypto-linked stocks fall as investors price in the risk that the prohibition survives into final legislation.

How March 24 Trading Showed a Regulatory Shock, Not a Bitcoin-Only Move

Coinbase’s decline stood out for both magnitude and volume. Shares traded at $181.04 at 21:23:59 UTC, down 9.78% on the day, after opening at $199.06 and touching an intraday low of $177.58. Volume reached 20.8 million shares, showing a broad repricing rather than a thinly traded move. Robinhood fell less sharply, down 4.72% to $69.08 at 21:23:46 UTC, suggesting investors saw the biggest risk in firms with more direct stablecoin-linked economics.

Circle’s stock was also central to the narrative because its business is more concentrated in reserve income than most public peers. Yahoo Finance’s CRCL quote page showed a reference price of $101.24 on a page crawled last month, while recent historical data from Stock Analysis showed the stock closing at $61.37 on February 24, 2026. That does not provide a real-time March 24 print, but it does show how volatile the name has been over the past month as investors recalibrated expectations around USDC growth and regulation.

Why the Yield Ban Matters by Business Model Company Main Exposure Why Ban Matters Context Circle USDC reserve income Limits ability to share economics directly with holders Reserve income was 96.0% of continuing-operations revenue in 2025 Coinbase USDC-linked subscription/services revenue Could weaken customer incentives tied to stablecoin balances 10-K says stablecoin revenue is a meaningful concentration Robinhood Retail crypto and trading activity More indirect exposure through sentiment and product competition Smaller same-day decline than Coinbase Source: Circle 2025 annual report, Coinbase 2025 Form 10-K, OpenAI finance tool | March 24, 2026

What Banks’ $6.6 Trillion Deposit Warning Means for the Bill

The political backdrop helps explain why the market is reacting before final passage. Banking groups have argued that yield-bearing stablecoins could pull deposits out of the traditional banking system, and a Kiplinger report citing Treasury’s estimate said deposit outflows could reach as much as $6.6 trillion if stablecoins were allowed to offer competitive yields. Industry groups have pushed lawmakers to keep the prohibition broad, while crypto advocates have argued that rewards are simply a form of competition against low-yield bank accounts.

That dispute matters because it affects the final shape of U.S. stablecoin law. If the ban remains intact, public companies may need to shift toward transaction utility, payments, and enterprise settlement rather than consumer yield as the main adoption pitch. If lawmakers soften the language or carve out activity-based rewards, some of the current equity damage could reverse. As of March 24, 2026, the text available on Congress.gov still points to a direct prohibition, which is why the market is treating the issue as an earnings risk rather than a distant policy debate.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the stablecoin yield ban? It is a provision in both the Senate GENIUS Act and the House STABLE Act that bars permitted payment stablecoin issuers from paying interest or yield to token holders. The Senate text says no issuer may pay “any form of interest or yield” solely for holding or using the stablecoin, according to Congress.gov text reviewed on March 24, 2026. Why did Coinbase stock fall harder than Robinhood on March 24, 2026? Coinbase has more direct disclosed exposure to USDC-related revenue. Its 2025 Form 10-K says stablecoin revenue connected to USDC is a meaningful concentration within subscription and services revenue. At 21:23:59 UTC on March 24, Coinbase was down 9.78%, while Robinhood was down 4.72% at 21:23:46 UTC, according to market data. Why is Circle especially sensitive to this policy? Circle reported that reserve income represented 96.0% of revenue from continuing operations in 2025, and USDC in circulation ended Q4 2025 at $75.3 billion. Because its revenue base is heavily tied to stablecoin reserves, any rule that limits how USDC economics can be shared with users can affect growth assumptions and valuation. Has the yield ban become law yet? Based on the bill text available on Congress.gov on March 24, 2026, the prohibition appears in active legislative proposals, not in enacted federal law cited here. Investors are reacting because the language is explicit in both chambers’ frameworks and because the debate has moved beyond draft talking points into formal bill text. What should investors watch next? The next key signals are changes to bill text, committee action, and whether lawmakers preserve a blanket ban or allow narrower reward structures. Investors should also watch Circle’s reserve-income disclosures and Coinbase’s USDC-related revenue commentary in future filings, since those numbers show how much earnings depend on stablecoin economics.