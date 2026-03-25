CFTC Task Force Targets Crypto, AI, and Prediction Markets

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has not announced a single new “task force” dedicated to crypto, artificial intelligence, and prediction markets in one standalone March 2026 order. What it has done, in a series of official actions between January 12 and March 12, 2026, is build a new regulatory framework around those areas through its Innovation Advisory Committee, a fresh prediction-markets advisory, and parallel crypto policy work under Chairman Michael S. Selig. That sequence matters for exchanges, token issuers, DeFi firms, and event-contract platforms because it shows where federal oversight is tightening and where the agency is signaling future rulemaking.

At the center of the shift is the CFTC’s Innovation Advisory Committee, launched on January 12, 2026, and populated on February 12 with executives from Coinbase, Uniswap Labs, Polymarket, Kalshi, Ripple, Kraken, Robinhood, CME Group, Nasdaq, DTCC, and other market infrastructure firms, according to the agency. The committee’s charter, amended March 3, 2026, says it advises the Commission on technological innovation in financial services, derivatives, and commodity markets, including responsible AI, blockchain, and related market structure questions. That is the closest official vehicle to a cross-sector CFTC “task force” now operating in public.

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No standalone March 2026 CFTC press release says a new task force was created for crypto, AI, and prediction markets.

Official CFTC records instead show a committee launch on January 12, 2026, member appointments on February 12, 2026, and a prediction-markets advisory on March 12, 2026. Source: CFTC press releases and committee page, accessed March 25, 2026.

CFTC Actions Shaping Crypto, AI, and Prediction Markets Date CFTC action Why it matters Jan. 12, 2026 Chairman Selig launches Innovation Advisory Committee Creates formal venue for AI, blockchain, and market-structure advice Feb. 4, 2026 CFTC withdraws 2024 event-contracts proposal Clears path for a new rulemaking approach Feb. 12, 2026 CFTC names IAC members Adds crypto, exchange, and prediction-market executives Feb. 25, 2026 Enforcement division issues prediction-markets advisory Flags insider trading, wash trades, and disruptive trading risks Mar. 12, 2026 Market Oversight issues prediction-markets advisory Reminds designated contract markets of listing obligations Source: CFTC press releases and committee materials | Dates in U.S. agency releases through March 12, 2026 SEC and CFTC unveil new crypto guidance declaring most digital assets are not securities

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March 12 advisory puts event contracts under sharper federal review

The clearest new regulatory step came on March 12, 2026, when the CFTC’s Division of Market Oversight issued a prediction-markets advisory on the listing of event contracts. The division said the notice responded to the “rapid rise in popularity” of prediction markets and was meant to encourage growth while reminding designated contract markets of their obligations under the Commodity Exchange Act and Part 38 regulations. The advisory specifically pointed to Core Principle 3, Appendix C guidance, and product submission requirements, with added discussion of sports-related event contracts.

That matters because prediction markets have moved from a niche policy product to a broader retail trading category spanning elections, sports, economics, weather, and crypto-linked outcomes. The CFTC had already signaled a policy reset on February 4, 2026, when it withdrew the 2024 proposed rule on event contracts and also pulled a 2025 staff sports-event advisory. Chairman Selig said at the time that the agency would pursue a new rulemaking grounded in what he called a more coherent interpretation of the Commodity Exchange Act. In practical terms, the March 12 advisory is an interim compliance marker while that broader rewrite takes shape.

Prediction-Markets Policy Timeline February 4, 2026: CFTC withdraws the 2024 event-contracts proposal and says it will pursue a new rulemaking. Market Regulation Arbitrage Polymarket just got hit with CFTC scrutiny. $1.4M settlement. US users banned. ( @trylimitless ) is fully on-chain, Base-native, and positioned for regulatory clarity. When offshore prediction markets get regulated, compliant alternatives capture… https://t.co/o9PrpbsLkM pic.twitter.com/7oi5NEmQ1B — fourR (@rrrrbtc) December 28, 2025 February 25, 2026: Enforcement division issues an advisory after public cases involving misuse of nonpublic information and fraud tied to Kalshi-listed contracts. March 12, 2026: Division of Market Oversight issues a separate advisory on listing event contracts, including sports-related nuances.

Why 35-member committee membership signals broader crypto and AI reach

The Innovation Advisory Committee is not an enforcement task force, but its composition shows where the CFTC is concentrating policy attention. The public member list includes at least 35 named participants on the committee page, among them Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, Uniswap Labs CEO Hayden Adams, Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan, Kalshi CEO Tarek Mansour, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev, Kraken Co-CEO Arjun Sethi, CME Group Chair and CEO Terry Duffy, Nasdaq Chair and CEO Adena Friedman, and DTCC President and CEO Frank LaSalla. That mix spans crypto trading, DeFi, prediction markets, traditional exchanges, clearing, and sports-betting-adjacent firms.

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🚀 U.S. CFTC approved spot crypto trading on registered exchanges The details 👇… pic.twitter.com/uIJPEUsiom — Crypto.com Research & Insights (@cryptocom_rni) December 9, 2025

The committee’s mandate is also broad. The CFTC says it exists to advise on the impact and implications of technological innovation in financial services, derivatives, and commodity markets. Chairman Selig said when he launched it that innovators are using artificial intelligence, blockchain, and cloud computing to modernize legacy systems and create new products and platforms. The committee page separately notes that public meetings will explore issues including responsible AI, DeFi, and cyber threats. That means AI is not being regulated in isolation; it is being treated as part of trading infrastructure, surveillance, market integrity, and product design.

Who Sits on the CFTC Innovation Advisory Committee Segment Examples from CFTC member list Crypto exchanges and firms Coinbase, BitGo, Crypto.com, Kraken, Ripple, Anchorage Digital, Grayscale DeFi and blockchain Uniswap Labs, ConsenSys, Chainlink Labs, Paradigm, Framework Ventures Prediction markets Polymarket, Kalshi Traditional market infrastructure CME Group, Nasdaq, Cboe, DTCC, ICE, OCC, LSEG Sports and retail trading exposure DraftKings, FanDuel, Fanatics, Robinhood Source: CFTC Innovation Advisory Committee member page | Accessed March 25, 2026

February 25 enforcement warning shows where the agency sees abuse risk

The enforcement side is moving in parallel. On February 25, 2026, the CFTC’s Division of Enforcement issued a prediction-markets advisory after two public cases involving misuse of nonpublic information and fraud tied to contracts traded on KalshiEX, a designated contract market. The advisory highlighted insider trading, pre-arranged noncompetitive trading, wash sales, and disruptive trading as prohibited conduct under the Commodity Exchange Act and CFTC regulations.

That enforcement notice is important for crypto-native firms because many of the same surveillance and market-abuse questions apply across token markets, event contracts, and AI-assisted trading systems. If a platform uses automated agents, off-chain information feeds, or tokenized collateral, the CFTC is signaling that innovation does not reduce obligations around market integrity. The agency reinforced that posture on March 2, 2026, when Chairman Selig named David I. Miller as Enforcement Director and said Miller would continue serving as chief of the division’s Complex Fraud Task Force. While that task force is not described as a crypto-AI-prediction-markets unit, it shows the Commission is pairing policy development with fraud-focused enforcement capacity.

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The CFTC’s public warning is not abstract.

Its February 25, 2026 enforcement advisory explicitly lists insider trading, wash sales, pre-arranged trading, and disruptive trading as risks in prediction markets, after public cases tied to KalshiEX. Source: CFTC Division of Enforcement, February 25, 2026.

Two policy tracks now define the CFTC’s 2026 approach

Put together, the agency’s 2026 actions show two distinct tracks. First, the CFTC is building policy architecture through the Innovation Advisory Committee and a new event-contracts rulemaking path. Second, it is tightening conduct expectations through market-oversight and enforcement advisories. That combination affects crypto exchanges, DeFi developers, tokenization projects, and prediction-market operators because the same regulator is now discussing blockchain market structure, responsible AI, and event-contract compliance inside one institutional framework.

There is also a timing signal. Chairman Selig was sworn in on December 22, 2025. Within 81 days, the agency had launched the Innovation Advisory Committee, named its members, withdrawn the prior event-contract proposal, issued an enforcement advisory, and published a market-oversight advisory on prediction markets. For market participants, that pace suggests the CFTC is moving faster on digital-asset and event-contract policy than it did under the prior framework.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did the CFTC formally announce a new task force for crypto, AI, and prediction markets? No standalone March 2026 CFTC release identified a single new task force with that exact scope. Public records instead show an Innovation Advisory Committee launched on January 12, 2026, with members announced February 12, plus separate prediction-markets advisories on February 25 and March 12, 2026. What is the Innovation Advisory Committee? It is a CFTC advisory body, formerly the Technology Advisory Committee, that advises the Commission on technological innovation in financial services, derivatives, and commodity markets. Its charter was amended March 3, 2026, and its public remit includes AI, blockchain, DeFi, cyber issues, and market-structure questions. Why are prediction markets getting so much attention from the CFTC in 2026? The agency says prediction markets have seen a rapid rise in popularity. In response, it withdrew the older 2024 event-contract proposal on February 4, 2026, then issued an enforcement advisory on February 25 and a market-oversight advisory on March 12 to clarify obligations while new rulemaking is developed. Which companies are directly represented in the committee process? The CFTC’s published member list includes executives from Coinbase, Uniswap Labs, Polymarket, Kalshi, Ripple, Robinhood, Kraken, Crypto.com, CME Group, Nasdaq, DTCC, Cboe, ICE, DraftKings, FanDuel, and Fanatics, among others. That breadth shows the committee spans crypto-native and traditional market infrastructure firms. What conduct risks has the CFTC specifically flagged? In its February 25, 2026 advisory, the Division of Enforcement pointed to insider trading, pre-arranged noncompetitive trading, wash sales, and disruptive trading. Those are the clearest publicly stated abuse categories tied to the agency’s latest prediction-market enforcement posture.