Bitcoin Price Drops as Miner Selling Stays Low, Demand Crisis Worsens

Bitcoin traded at $71,432 on March 25, 2026, after swinging between $67,849 and $71,432 over the past seven days, even as on-chain and fund-flow data pointed to weak demand rather than heavy miner distribution. Glassnode said on March 4 and February 25 that spot selling, fading breadth, and sustained ETF outflows were keeping the market in a defensive range despite signs that leverage had reset.

That combination matters because it changes the usual explanation for a Bitcoin pullback. In many corrections, miners are blamed for adding supply to the market. This time, the more important signal is that fresh buying has not been strong enough to absorb existing sell pressure from broader spot markets and exchange-traded products. The result is a market that looks less like forced distribution from one cohort and more like a demand shortfall across several channels.

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Demand, not miner selling, is the central stress point.

Glassnode wrote on February 25, 2026 that spot sell pressure and sustained ETF outflows were constraining structural demand, while Bitcoin still held inside a $60,000 to $69,000 demand zone. CoinGecko showed BTC at $71,432 on March 25, 2026.

Bitcoin Market Snapshot Metric Value Context BTC price $71,432 March 25, 2026, CoinGecko 7-day low $67,849 Seen earlier in the same week 7-day high $71,432 Top of the weekly range 24-hour trading volume $51.86 billion CoinGecko BTC/USD page US spot BTC ETF flow, Mar. 24 -$66.6 million Followed +$167.2 million on Mar. 23 Source: CoinGecko and Farside Investors | Accessed March 25, 2026 Latest: Bitcoin mining difficulty surges 15%, biggest jump since 2021, even as $BTC price remains down and miner profits hit multi-year lows. pic.twitter.com/y6HqJK40gk — CoinDesk (@CoinDesk) February 20, 2026

Why $71,432 Price Action Still Signals Weak Demand

At first glance, Bitcoin’s rebound toward $71,000 may look constructive. Yet the broader structure remains fragile. CoinGecko’s BTC/USD page showed a 7-day range from $67,849 to $71,432, which means the asset is still trading close to the upper edge of a narrow recovery band rather than breaking into a new trend. Over the same period, Glassnode described the market as “stabilizing, not yet recovering,” a distinction that matters because stabilization can happen when sellers slow down, even if new buyers do not step in aggressively.

Top Crypto Stories of PAST 24 Hours – @MKTNews_Global

Market & Mining

– Bitcoin mining difficulty drops 7.76% to 133.79T; hashrate falls to ~903–948 EH/s.

– VanEck: miner selling steady despite lower profitability; long-term holder selling declines, seen as constructive.… — CN Wire (@Sino_Market) March 23, 2026

Glassnode’s February 25 report said Bitcoin remained range-bound between $60,000 and $70,000, about 47% below its all-time high, with weak breadth and moderated accumulation by larger entities. On March 4, the same firm said Bitcoin had failed to close above $70,000 since early February and that the 30-day moving average of realized profit had contracted by about 63%, which it interpreted as a material deterioration in buy-side demand momentum. Those two readings point to the same conclusion: price resilience alone is not proof of healthy demand.

March 18 to March 24 ETF Flows Show the Demand Gap

US spot Bitcoin ETF flows help explain why the market has struggled to build momentum. Farside Investors data shows net outflows of $163.5 million on March 18, $90.2 million on March 19, and $52.0 million on March 20. There was a rebound to $167.2 million of net inflows on March 23, but that was followed by another $66.6 million of net outflows on March 24. This pattern is not a one-day anomaly; it is a choppy sequence that suggests institutional demand has been inconsistent rather than decisively supportive.

Historical context reinforces that point. Earlier in March, the same data set showed stronger positive sessions, including $246.9 million on March 10 and $199.4 million on both March 16 and March 17. The reversal from those stronger inflow days into renewed outflows indicates that demand has not become self-sustaining. In practical terms, Bitcoin is relying on intermittent buying bursts instead of a steady bid. That leaves price more vulnerable when spot sellers reappear.

March 2026 Demand Timeline March 4, 2026: Glassnode says Bitcoin breaks above $70,000 but buy-side demand momentum remains impaired, with realized profit down about 63%. One of the most important charts around!

byu/Crypto-hercules inBitcoin March 18, 2026: US spot Bitcoin ETFs record net outflows of $163.5 million, according to Farside Investors. March 23, 2026: ETF flows briefly recover with $167.2 million of net inflows. March 24, 2026: Flows turn negative again at -$66.6 million. March 25, 2026: CoinGecko shows Bitcoin at $71,432, near the top of its weekly range.

How Spot Sell Pressure Replaced Miner Distribution as the Main Driver

The user’s framing around low miner selling fits a broader shift seen in on-chain commentary: the market is no longer being defined mainly by one obvious source of supply. Glassnode said in January 2026 that Coinbase, previously a consistent source of sell-side aggression, had seen a meaningful slowdown in net selling. It also said Bitcoin was in a low-participation regime, with price action driven more by the absence of pressure than by active conviction. That is a subtle but important change. When selling slows but demand does not improve, price can drift lower or stall anyway.

By late February, Glassnode reported that aggregate spot CVD had plunged to fresh cycle lows, with Binance and broader exchange flows showing an aggressive wave of market sell orders. Coinbase activity was more muted, but not strong enough to offset the weakness elsewhere. In other words, the market did not need heavy miner selling to weaken. It only needed broad demand to stay too soft to absorb routine sell-side flow.

Demand Stress Indicators Indicator Reading Why it matters Price range $67,849 to $71,432 Recovery remains narrow, not a breakout ETF flow on Mar. 18 -$163.5 million Institutional demand weakened ETF flow on Mar. 24 -$66.6 million Positive flow rebound did not hold Demand zone $60,000 to $69,000 Glassnode’s key support cluster Negative gamma $2.3 billion at $75,000 strike Can amplify moves near expiry Source: CoinGecko, Farside Investors, Glassnode | February 25 to March 25, 2026

What $75,000 Gamma and $60,000 Support Say About the Next Move

Derivatives data adds another layer. Glassnode said on March 4 that the $75,000 strike had become the most significant negative gamma level for dealers, with about $2.3 billion across expiries and roughly $1.8 billion concentrated in the March 27 expiry. Negative gamma does not set direction by itself, but it can make price swings sharper once momentum starts. That means a weak-demand market can still produce abrupt rallies or drops without changing the bigger picture.

On the downside, Glassnode’s late-February work identified $60,000 to $69,000 as the main demand zone, with additional negative gamma around $62,000 and $60,000 into end-March expiries. If Bitcoin loses traction above $70,000 and ETF flows remain inconsistent, that lower band becomes more relevant again. By comparison, a sustained move above $75,000 would need stronger spot participation and more durable fund inflows than the market has shown in March so far.

Frequently Asked Questions Why is Bitcoin falling if miner selling is low? Available March 2026 market data points more to weak demand than to miner-led distribution. Glassnode said on February 25 that spot sell pressure and sustained ETF outflows were constraining structural demand, while Farside showed several net ETF outflow days between March 18 and March 24. What is Bitcoin’s key support zone right now? Glassnode identified $60,000 to $69,000 as the main demand zone in its February 25, 2026 report. That range matters because it has absorbed sell pressure before, but repeated tests without stronger inflows can weaken support over time. Are ETF flows still important for Bitcoin price? Yes. Farside Investors data shows that daily US spot Bitcoin ETF flows remain a visible demand gauge. Net outflows of $163.5 million on March 18 and $66.6 million on March 24 contrasted with a $167.2 million inflow on March 23, showing unstable institutional demand. What does the $75,000 gamma level mean? Glassnode said on March 4 that the $75,000 strike carried about $2.3 billion of negative gamma across expiries, with around $1.8 billion tied to March 27. That setup can intensify volatility if price approaches the level, but it does not guarantee a breakout. Is Bitcoin recovering or just stabilizing? Glassnode’s wording on February 25 was that the market was “stabilizing, not yet recovering.” CoinGecko’s March 25 price of $71,432 places BTC near the top of its weekly range, but on-chain demand and ETF flow data still show a fragile backdrop.