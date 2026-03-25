Australia Tokenization Market Could Generate $16.7B, RBA Says

Australia’s push into tokenized finance is moving from theory to live market testing. The Reserve Bank of Australia has tied tokenization to multi-billion-dollar efficiency gains, while a later industry study cited by the RBA put the broader opportunity at about AU$19 billion a year. That places Australia’s wholesale market experiments, regulatory relief, and digital money trials at the center of a wider race to modernize settlement infrastructure.

On July 10, 2025, the Reserve Bank of Australia, the Digital Finance Cooperative Research Centre, and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission said Project Acacia had selected 24 use cases to test tokenized asset settlement, including 19 pilots using real money and real assets and five proof-of-concept trials. The announcement matters because the RBA linked the project to research suggesting economic gains in markets and cross-border payments could reach about AU$19 billion annually, while earlier RBA work had already outlined a tokenization-related opportunity in the AU$13 billion to AU$17 billion range for Australian financial markets, depending on the assumptions used.

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Australia’s tokenization debate now rests on live pilots, not only theory.

Project Acacia includes 24 selected use cases, with 19 real-money pilots and five simulated trials, according to the RBA media release dated July 10, 2025.

Project Acacia by the Numbers Metric Value Source date Total selected use cases 24 July 10, 2025 Real-money pilot use cases 19 July 10, 2025 Proof-of-concept use cases 5 July 10, 2025 Estimated gains in markets and cross-border payments AU$19 billion per year July 10, 2025 citation to recent research Expected Acacia findings report Q1 2026 July 10, 2025 Source: Reserve Bank of Australia media release, July 10, 2025. Big moves in RBA cash rate futures. Three more hikes forecast for 2026.

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AU$13B to AU$19B Frames the Tokenization Opportunity

The AU$16.7 billion figure in circulation sits inside a broader range that has appeared across Australian tokenization discussions. In an October 16, 2023 speech, RBA Assistant Governor Brad Jones said tokenization could improve market functioning by lowering transaction costs, reducing settlement frictions, and supporting new forms of programmable exchange. The speech’s supporting analysis modeled declines in bid-ask spreads and explicit fees of 6% to 30% in Australian financial markets. In the speech’s Q&A transcript, Jones referenced about AU$13 billion in potential cost savings from deploying tokenized assets into financial markets, plus an additional AU$1 billion to AU$4 billion a year tied to narrower bid-ask spreads. That puts the combined range at roughly AU$14 billion to AU$17 billion annually, which is consistent with headlines citing about AU$16.7 billion.

The market value of tokenized real-world assets #RWAs is projected to grow from billions today to potentially exceed $16 trillion by 2030#Stablecoins, particularly those backed by the U.S. dollar and short-dated U.S. Treasuries, currently dominate the market, accounting for… — DhCrypto (@DhCryptoGroup) January 1, 2026

By June 16, 2025, the DFCRC had published a broader estimate: around AU$19 billion per year in economic gains from digital finance innovation across markets and cross-border payments. That breakdown included AU$7.2 billion for markets and AU$11.4 billion for cross-border payments. The same release said foreign exchange represented the single largest asset-class opportunity at AU$7.2 billion annually, followed by investment funds at AU$1.0 billion, private credit at AU$2.0 billion, public credit at AU$1.6 billion, and private equity at AU$1.2 billion.

How Australia’s Tokenization Estimate Evolved October 16, 2023: RBA speech outlines tokenization benefits for Australian financial markets through lower fees, tighter spreads, and lower cost of capital. Real World Assets (RWAs) are about to eat DeFi. Tokenizing real estate, bonds, and commodities is the next big unlock and it could be worth $16 TRILLION. Here’s what every Web3 founder & VC needs to know 👇 RWAs are physical or traditional assets brought on-chain. Think:

🏠… pic.twitter.com/rchqy3vUIx — Foundership (@FoundershipHQ) June 3, 2025 October 16, 2023: RBA Q&A references about AU$13 billion in market cost savings plus AU$1 billion to AU$4 billion from spread reductions. June 16, 2025: DFCRC says digital finance innovation in markets and cross-border payments could unlock about AU$19 billion a year. July 10, 2025: RBA cites that AU$19 billion research in the launch of Project Acacia’s pilot phase.

Why 24 Live Use Cases Matter for Wholesale Markets

Project Acacia is focused on wholesale tokenized asset markets rather than retail crypto trading. The RBA said the selected use cases span fixed income, private markets, trade receivables, and carbon credits. Proposed settlement assets include stablecoins, bank deposit tokens, pilot wholesale central bank digital currency, and new ways of using banks’ existing exchange settlement accounts at the RBA. The pilots are being tested on private and public-permissioned distributed ledger platforms including Hedera, Redbelly Network, R3 Corda, Canvas Connect, and other EVM-compatible networks.

That design is important because the RBA’s public stance has consistently emphasized wholesale use cases where settlement frictions are larger and institutional benefits are easier to measure. In a March 13, 2025 panel transcript, Brad Jones said the upside appears more obvious in the wholesale space and noted that atomic settlement could reduce the capital tied up in a T+2 system. That aligns with the bank’s earlier argument that tokenization is most useful where fragmented processes, collateral demands, and delayed settlement still create measurable costs.

Estimated Annual Gains Cited in Australian Research Segment or asset class Estimated annual gain Source date Markets + cross-border payments AU$19.0 billion June 16, 2025 Markets only AU$7.2 billion June 16, 2025 Cross-border payments only AU$11.4 billion June 16, 2025 Foreign exchange AU$7.2 billion June 16, 2025 Investment funds AU$1.0 billion June 16, 2025 Private credit AU$2.0 billion June 16, 2025 Public credit AU$1.6 billion June 16, 2025 Private equity AU$1.2 billion June 16, 2025 Source: DFCRC media release, June 16, 2025.

What Is Driving the Gap Between Potential and Adoption?

The largest constraint is not the technology alone. It is the coordination needed across regulation, settlement assets, market infrastructure, and institutional workflows. DFCRC said in June 2025 that, on the current trajectory, digital finance innovation is expected to unlock only about AU$1.8 billion per year of gains by 2030, far below the full modeled opportunity. The group attributed that gap to the time required for industry-wide change and said faster progress would require policy reform and stronger collaboration.

Australian regulators are trying to narrow that gap with controlled testing. ASIC said its relief for Project Acacia participants is intended to support responsible testing of tokenized asset transactions, in some cases using CBDCs, between participants and a limited number of financial institutions. The RBA said findings from the next stage of the project are expected in the first quarter of 2026. That means the next major checkpoint is no longer a conceptual speech or consultation paper, but a report based on real transactions and pilot settlement models.

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The AU$16.7 billion figure is best read as a midpoint, not a standalone official forecast.

RBA materials from October 2023 point to roughly AU$14 billion to AU$17 billion in combined annual market savings under modeled assumptions, while DFCRC’s broader 2025 estimate reaches AU$19 billion across markets and cross-border payments.

Q1 2026 Is the Next Test for Australia’s Tokenized Finance Push

For U.S. readers, the significance is less about one headline number and more about the policy model. Australia is pairing central bank research, regulator relief, and industry pilots in a single framework. The selected participants include major banks such as ANZ, Commonwealth Bank, and Westpac, alongside infrastructure firms and fintechs. If the pilots show measurable reductions in settlement delays, collateral use, or transaction costs, Australia could strengthen the case for tokenized wholesale markets without relying on broad retail crypto liberalization.

The key issue now is evidence. The RBA’s 2023 work established a mechanism for savings. DFCRC’s 2025 research expanded the economic case. Project Acacia is the stage where those assumptions face operational testing. The findings due in the first quarter of 2026 will show whether tokenized settlement assets, including stablecoins, deposit tokens, and pilot wholesale CBDC, can deliver enough efficiency to justify wider deployment in Australia’s financial system.

Frequently Asked Questions Did the RBA directly publish an AU$16.7 billion tokenization forecast? Not in that exact wording in the sources reviewed. RBA materials from October 16, 2023 point to about AU$13 billion in market cost savings plus AU$1 billion to AU$4 billion from tighter spreads, implying a rough AU$14 billion to AU$17 billion range. Later, DFCRC cited a broader AU$19 billion annual opportunity across markets and cross-border payments. What is Project Acacia? Project Acacia is a joint initiative between the RBA and DFCRC to test how digital money and settlement infrastructure could support wholesale tokenized asset markets in Australia. On July 10, 2025, the RBA said 24 use cases had been selected, including 19 real-money pilots and five simulated trials. Which asset classes show the biggest gains in the DFCRC research? DFCRC said on June 16, 2025 that foreign exchange had the largest estimated annual gain at AU$7.2 billion. Other categories listed were investment funds at AU$1.0 billion, private credit at AU$2.0 billion, public credit at AU$1.6 billion, and private equity at AU$1.2 billion. Why is Australia focusing on wholesale tokenization instead of retail crypto use cases? RBA officials have said the upside appears more obvious in wholesale markets, where settlement frictions, collateral needs, and T+2 delays create clearer inefficiencies. The Acacia pilots therefore focus on institutional asset classes and settlement models rather than consumer crypto payments. When will the next major results be published? The RBA said on July 10, 2025 that testing would occur over the following six months and that a report on the findings was expected in the first quarter of 2026. That report is the next formal checkpoint for judging whether the modeled gains can be supported by pilot data.