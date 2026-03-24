Why Is Bitcoin Outperforming Traditional Assets in Conflict?

Bitcoin is holding up better than many traditional risk assets as the Middle East conflict pushes oil higher and pressures global equities. As of March 24, 2026, BTC trades at $70,677 after touching an intraday high of $71,696, while oil has surged above $100 a barrel during the conflict and stock markets have sold off, according to market data and Associated Press reporting. The divergence matters because it suggests Bitcoin is being treated less like a speculative side trade and more like a liquid, globally transferable macro asset during geopolitical stress.

That does not mean Bitcoin has become a perfect safe haven. It still trades with leverage, it still reacts to liquidity conditions, and it can fall sharply during panic. But the latest episode shows a more nuanced pattern: when war risk lifts energy prices, threatens inflation, and weakens confidence in equities, Bitcoin can outperform simply by falling less than stocks or by attracting capital looking for an alternative to both fiat exposure and region-specific market risk. CoinShares data available as of the close of March 13, 2026, also show Bitcoin-led digital asset inflows of $793.4 million for the week, adding evidence that institutional and fund flows are reinforcing the move.

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Bitcoin’s edge in this conflict is relative, not absolute.

BTC traded at $70,677 on March 24, 2026, while Brent crude had already settled above $100 on March 12 and global stocks were under pressure, according to finance data and AP reporting.

Cross-Asset Stress Snapshot Asset/Market Latest cited level Conflict-era signal Bitcoin $70,677 Holding near $70K despite war-driven volatility Brent crude $100.46 settlement on March 12 Supply shock pricing intensifies inflation fears Global equities Broad decline reported in early March Risk assets pressured by oil and war uncertainty Bitcoin market cap $1.414 trillion on March 12 Scale supports macro-asset narrative Source: Finance tool, AP, YCharts | March 12-24, 2026 CMV: Bitcoin and crypto as a whole has peaked. It will soon go the way of NFT's and the tulip craze of 1637.

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How oil above $100 changed the macro trade

The first mechanism is straightforward. War in the Middle East has hit the asset class that matters most to inflation expectations: energy. AP reported Brent crude settling at $100.46 on March 12, 2026, after a 9.2% jump, while another AP report on March 5 said stocks sank as oil reached its highest level since the summer of 2024. When oil rises this quickly, investors start repricing inflation, growth, and central-bank flexibility all at once.

That hurts traditional assets unevenly. Equities face margin pressure from higher input costs and lower growth expectations. Bonds can also struggle if investors think inflation will stay sticky. Gold often benefits, but Bitcoin has one structural advantage in this setup: it is not tied to any single country’s fiscal position, banking system, or commodity import bill. In a conflict that directly threatens energy transit and regional capital mobility, that portability becomes part of the investment case. This is an inference from the cross-asset reaction, not a direct statement from one source, but it is supported by the simultaneous rise in oil, weakness in stocks, and resilience in BTC pricing.

793.4 million dollars in weekly inflows signals demand

Price resilience alone does not explain outperformance. Flows matter. CoinShares’ weekly digital asset fund report, with data available as of the close of March 13, 2026, shows $1.061 billion of weekly inflows into digital asset investment products, with Bitcoin accounting for $793.4 million. Month-to-date Bitcoin flows stood at $1.331 billion, and assets under management for Bitcoin products were listed at $111.338 billion.

Those numbers are important in context. They suggest the move is not being driven only by retail traders chasing headlines. Instead, capital is still entering regulated or professionally managed crypto products during a period when traditional markets are digesting war risk and higher energy prices. That is a different pattern from earlier geopolitical shocks, when Bitcoin often sold off alongside equities in the first wave of deleveraging. The current flow picture implies that at least part of the market now sees BTC as a macro allocation rather than a pure momentum trade.

Conflict and Market Timeline March 2, 2026: European markets tumble as the Middle East conflict escalates and energy supply fears intensify. WAR FEARS SPIKE — BUT BITCOIN FLOWS STAY STABLE Across the last three major conflicts — Russia/Ukraine (2022), Israel-Hamas (2023), and Iran-Israel (2025) — the on-chain pattern is consistent. You get a short-term spike in exchange inflows during the headline shock, then… pic.twitter.com/U8xojdCY5M — CryptosRus (@CryptosR_Us) March 1, 2026 March 5, 2026: AP reports stocks falling as oil spikes to its highest level since summer 2024. March 12, 2026: Brent crude settles at $100.46, according to AP. YCharts lists Bitcoin market cap at $1.414 trillion the same day. March 13, 2026: CoinShares data show $793.4 million in weekly Bitcoin fund inflows. March 24, 2026: BTC trades at $70,677 with a $71,696 intraday high.

Bitcoin vs stocks: why the divergence widened

Bitcoin is outperforming traditional assets during this conflict partly because the traditional playbook is under strain. Stocks are exposed to earnings risk, oil sensitivity, and regional supply-chain disruptions. Bitcoin is exposed mainly to global liquidity, exchange access, and investor positioning. In this episode, those exposures have not been equally damaging.

Scale also matters more than it did in prior cycles. CoinGecko’s market charts show Bitcoin’s market capitalization at roughly $1.4 trillion and Bitcoin dominance near 56.88% as of the latest available reading. YCharts separately lists Bitcoin market cap at $1.414 trillion on March 12, 2026. A market of that size is still volatile, but it is large enough to absorb macro capital flows more credibly than in earlier wars or regional crises.

There is also a portfolio-construction angle. If investors expect conflict to keep oil elevated, they may want exposure to assets that are scarce, liquid, and outside the direct earnings channel. Gold fits that description historically. Bitcoin increasingly fits part of it for a different investor base, especially those already comfortable with ETF wrappers, exchange custody, or digital settlement rails. That helps explain why Bitcoin can outperform even if it is not the top-performing asset every single day.

Why Bitcoin Can Hold Up Better Than Traditional Assets Driver Traditional assets Bitcoin response Oil shock Raises inflation and hurts equities Can attract alternative macro flows Regional conflict risk Hits local markets and currencies first Trades globally, 24/7, across venues Institutional positioning Often reduced in equities during stress Still supported by fund inflows Asset narrative Stocks tied to earnings cycle Scarcity and portability thesis strengthens Source: AP, CoinShares, market data | March 2026

What 42.3 billion dollars in futures open interest says

Derivatives show that conviction is rising, but so is risk. Market reports citing CoinGlass data said Bitcoin futures open interest climbed to about $42.3 billion in early March, the highest since November 2025, while another report in late February put aggregate open interest near $44.22 billion. Those figures are not primary exchange filings, so they should be treated as compiled market data, but they still indicate that traders are rebuilding exposure as BTC holds key levels.

That cuts both ways. Higher open interest can amplify upside if inflows continue and macro stress keeps hurting equities. It can also magnify downside if oil volatility triggers a broader liquidity event. So Bitcoin’s outperformance during conflict is real, but it is not risk-free. The better interpretation is that BTC is behaving like a hybrid asset: part macro hedge, part high-beta liquidity vehicle, with the balance shifting depending on whether the market is in orderly repricing or outright panic.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Bitcoin acting like a safe-haven asset in this conflict? Partly. Bitcoin traded at $70,677 on March 24, 2026, while oil surged above $100 and stocks weakened earlier in March. That relative resilience supports a safe-haven argument, but BTC still carries leverage and volatility, so it is not behaving like a classic haven in every session. What is the clearest reason Bitcoin is outperforming traditional assets? The clearest reason is the oil shock. Higher crude prices worsen inflation and growth fears for equities, while Bitcoin is not tied to corporate earnings or a single national economy. CoinShares’ $793.4 million weekly Bitcoin inflow figure as of March 13, 2026, shows capital is also actively moving into the asset. Are institutions still buying Bitcoin during the conflict? Fund-flow data indicate yes. CoinShares reported $1.061 billion of weekly inflows into digital asset products, with $793.4 million going to Bitcoin for the week ending March 13, 2026. That suggests professional capital is still allocating to BTC despite broader geopolitical stress. Does Bitcoin always rise during wars or geopolitical shocks? No. Historical episodes show Bitcoin can sell off sharply during broad liquidation events. The current outperformance is specific to a market structure where oil is hurting stocks, Bitcoin is attracting inflows, and its global liquidity is valued more highly than in earlier cycles. What should investors watch next? The main variables are oil prices, ETF and fund flows, and derivatives leverage. If crude stays elevated and Bitcoin inflows remain positive, BTC may continue to outperform equities. If conflict escalation triggers a broader liquidity shock, high futures open interest could increase downside volatility.

Conclusion

Bitcoin is outperforming traditional assets during the Middle East conflict because the war is hitting the parts of the old market structure that are most vulnerable: oil-sensitive growth expectations, equity valuations, and confidence in conventional macro hedges. At the same time, Bitcoin is benefiting from its scale, 24/7 liquidity, portability, and measurable fund inflows. As of March 24, 2026, the data support a clear conclusion: BTC is not replacing gold or becoming immune to risk, but in this conflict it is proving more resilient than many traditional assets under the same macro stress.