Strategy Files $44.1 Billion Equity Offering to Expand Bitcoin Holdings

Strategy moved to widen its capital-raising capacity with a new $44.1 billion equity shelf tied to its bitcoin acquisition model, extending a playbook that has already made it the largest corporate holder of the asset. The filing matters because Strategy had largely exhausted earlier stock programs and entered 2026 after raising $25.3 billion in 2025, then continued buying bitcoin into March. Public filings, company disclosures, and SEC documents show how the company is trying to preserve access to fresh equity as it scales its treasury strategy.

📊

Strategy’s capital plan has expanded sharply.

In May 2025, the company announced a new $21 billion at-the-market common stock program, and by February 5, 2026, it said it had raised $25.3 billion of capital in 2025 while increasing holdings to 713,502 BTC. The new $44.1 billion filing signals another step-up in financing capacity. Source: Strategy earnings releases and SEC filings, accessed March 24, 2026.

Strategy Bitcoin and Capital Snapshot Metric Value Source date Capital raised in 2025 $25.3 billion February 5, 2026 Bitcoin held 713,502 BTC February 1, 2026 reference Bitcoin held after latest disclosed March buy 720,737 BTC March 2, 2026 Aggregate bitcoin purchase cost $54.77 billion March 2, 2026 Average cost per bitcoin $75,985 March 2, 2026 Source: Strategy, SEC-linked disclosures, and BitcoinTreasuries | Accessed March 24, 2026 Strategy has acquired 10,645 BTC for ~$980.3 million at ~$92,098 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 24.9% YTD 2025. As of 12/14/2025, we hodl 671,268 $BTC acquired for ~$50.33 billion at ~$74,972 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRC $STRK $STRF $STRD $STRE https://t.co/VdAz7pqce1 — Michael Saylor (@saylor) December 15, 2025

Why $44.1 Billion Matters After the $21 Billion 2025 Program

The core story is institutional financing, not a routine treasury update. Strategy’s earlier common-stock machine was already running near depletion by late April 2025, when the company said only about $128.7 million remained under its October 2024 at-the-market common equity program. On the same May 1, 2025 earnings release, Strategy announced a fresh $21 billion common stock ATM and disclosed $7.7 billion of aggregate net proceeds raised during the first quarter, plus another $2.3 billion between April 1 and April 28.

That historical context is important because a $44.1 billion shelf is not appearing in a vacuum. It follows a year in which Strategy repeatedly tapped equity and preferred instruments to buy bitcoin, then entered 2026 still accelerating. By February 5, 2026, the company said it had raised $25.3 billion in 2025 and held 713,502 BTC, including 41,002 BTC acquired in January 2026 alone. Relative to the $21 billion ATM unveiled in May 2025, a $44.1 billion filing implies a much larger financing runway if market conditions allow issuance.

Capital-Raising Timeline October 30, 2024: Strategy files a new ATM equity program for up to $21 billion of class A common stock, according to its annual report. Strategy has acquired 4,225 BTC for ~$472.5 million at ~$111,827 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 20.2% YTD 2025. As of 7/13/2025, we hodl 601,550 $BTC acquired for ~$42.87 billion at ~$71,268 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRK $STRF $STRDhttps://t.co/HhlFIy1m3H — Strategy (@Strategy) July 14, 2025 May 1, 2025: Strategy says it executed the record $21 billion common stock ATM and announces another $21 billion common stock ATM. February 5, 2026: Strategy reports raising $25.3 billion in 2025 and holding 713,502 BTC. March 2, 2026: Strategy discloses 720,737 BTC after a $204.1 million purchase funded by stock sales.

720,737 BTC Shows How the Equity Engine Feeds the Treasury

Strategy’s latest disclosed purchase before March 24, 2026 underlines the mechanism. A March 2 filing-linked disclosure showed the company bought 3,015 BTC for $204.1 million at an average price of $67,700 per bitcoin between February 23 and March 1. The purchase was funded by selling 1,730,563 MSTR shares for $229.9 million and 71,590 STRC preferred shares for $7.1 million. That brought total holdings to 720,737 BTC acquired for $54.77 billion in aggregate.

This is the operating pattern investors need to watch. Strategy is not simply holding bitcoin on balance sheet; it is continuously converting equity-market demand into additional bitcoin exposure. In Q1 2025 alone, the company said it issued 12,624,595 class A shares for about $4.4 billion in net proceeds, then sold another 6,734,712 shares for about $2.2 billion between April 1 and April 28. It also launched a $21 billion STRK preferred ATM in March 2025, adding another financing channel beyond common stock.

How Strategy Funded Recent Bitcoin Purchases Period BTC bought Purchase value Funding source Q1 2025 and early Q2 2025 activity Part of 301,335 BTC added to balance sheet Multi-billion Common stock ATM, converts, preferred issuance Feb. 23-Mar. 1, 2026 3,015 BTC $204.1 million MSTR common stock and STRC preferred sales Source: Strategy earnings release and SEC-linked March 2 disclosure | Accessed March 24, 2026

How the New Filing Extends Strategy’s Bitcoin Treasury Model

The significance of the $44.1 billion filing is less about one day’s dilution and more about duration. Strategy’s annual report showed the company had used capital generated from financing activity as part of its treasury reserve policy and bitcoin strategy, and it explicitly said ATM proceeds could be used for general corporate purposes including bitcoin acquisition. That language has been consistent across filings and earnings materials.

By comparison with peers, Strategy remains in a category of its own among public companies using capital markets to accumulate bitcoin at this scale. Its disclosed 720,737 BTC as of March 2, 2026 is far above the 528,185 BTC it reported as of March 31, 2025, showing how quickly the treasury expanded over less than a year. The company’s own disclosures also show the accounting impact: in Q1 2025 it reported digital assets with an original cost basis of $35.6 billion and market value of $43.5 billion at a bitcoin price of $82,445 on March 31, 2025, while recording a $5.9 billion unrealized fair value loss during that quarter after adopting fair-value accounting.

ℹ️

The filing expands optionality, not guaranteed issuance.

A shelf or ATM-related filing increases the amount Strategy can potentially sell, but actual issuance still depends on market conditions, investor demand, and management decisions. Strategy’s prior disclosures show it uses both common and preferred equity channels alongside convertible debt.

March 2026 Sets Up the Next Test for Dilution and Bitcoin Exposure

For equity holders, the immediate trade-off is clear. More issuance can fund more bitcoin purchases, but it can also increase dilution. Strategy has framed the model around growing bitcoin per share and related internal KPIs such as BTC Yield, BTC Gain, and BTC $ Gain. On May 1, 2025, it reported BTC Yield of 11.0% in Q1 and 13.7% year-to-date as of April 28, alongside BTC $ Gain of $5.8 billion year-to-date based on an approximate bitcoin price of $95,000 on April 28.

For bitcoin markets, the filing reinforces a broader institutional pattern: Strategy continues to act as a large, recurring corporate buyer whenever it can access capital on acceptable terms. That does not guarantee immediate purchases, but the company’s March 2 disclosure shows the link between fresh equity proceeds and incremental BTC accumulation remains active. As of that date, its average acquisition price was $75,985 per bitcoin, giving investors a concrete benchmark for how its treasury compares with spot-market levels in 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

What exactly did Strategy file? Strategy filed for a $44.1 billion equity offering capacity tied to its ongoing financing strategy. Based on the company’s prior filings and earnings materials, such programs are used to raise capital that can be directed toward bitcoin purchases and general corporate purposes. How much bitcoin does Strategy hold now? The latest verified figure available from the sourced disclosures is 720,737 BTC as of March 2, 2026, after Strategy bought 3,015 BTC for $204.1 million. Those holdings were acquired for an aggregate purchase price of $54.77 billion, according to the filing-linked disclosure. How is Strategy paying for these bitcoin purchases? Strategy has used a mix of common stock ATM sales, preferred stock issuance, and convertible notes. In the March 2, 2026 disclosure, it funded the latest purchase through sales of MSTR common shares and STRC preferred shares. In 2025, it also used convertibles and preferred IPOs. Why is the $44.1 billion number important? It suggests Strategy is seeking much larger future financing capacity than earlier programs. For context, the company announced a new $21 billion common stock ATM on May 1, 2025, and later said it raised $25.3 billion of capital during 2025. A $44.1 billion filing materially extends that scale. Does the filing mean Strategy will immediately buy more bitcoin? No. A filing creates the ability to issue securities, but not an obligation to sell them immediately. Actual bitcoin purchases depend on whether Strategy chooses to issue shares, the terms it can obtain, and market conditions at the time.