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Solana Explained: What Makes This Blockchain Stand Out

David MartinMarch 24, 2026, 5:30 PM2 Mins read111
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Solana has emerged as one of the most talked-about and technically ambitious Layer 1 blockchains. It combines innovative consensus mechanisms with high throughput and low fees, attracting developers across DeFi, NFTs, gaming, and real-world asset tokenization. This article breaks down what makes Solana unique, its ecosystem strengths, and the challenges it still faces.

What Sets Solana Apart

Solana’s standout feature is its hybrid consensus model, which merges Proof of History (PoH) with Proof of Stake (PoS). PoH functions as a cryptographic clock, timestamping events before consensus and enabling validators to process transactions in parallel. This dramatically reduces latency and boosts throughput.

Thanks to this architecture, Solana can theoretically handle up to 65,000 transactions per second (TPS), with block times as low as 400 milliseconds. In practice, it typically processes between 2,000 and 4,000 TPS, depending on network conditions and validator performance.

Transaction fees on Solana are exceptionally low—often just a fraction of a cent, sometimes around $0.00025. This cost-efficiency makes it ideal for micropayments, high-frequency trading, and NFT minting.

Ecosystem and Real-World Use Cases

Solana supports a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications. Developers build in familiar languages like Rust, C, and C++, and the network supports DeFi platforms (e.g., Serum, Raydium), NFT marketplaces (e.g., Magic Eden), and Web3 gaming (e.g., Star Atlas).

In late 2025, Solana led all blockchains in app-generated revenue—over $110 million in the past 30 days—surpassing competitors like Ethereum and Hyperliquid.

Institutional adoption is also growing. In December 2025, tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) on Solana reached a record $873.3 million, with token holders increasing by over 18%. These assets include tokenized US Treasuries and institutional funds.

Solana has also gained traction in traditional finance. The U.S. SEC approved several spot Solana ETFs, which have seen combined inflows of $765 million. Western Union is building a stablecoin-based remittance platform on Solana, expected to launch in the first half of 2026.

Challenges and Criticisms

Despite its strengths, Solana faces notable challenges. The network has experienced multiple outages—some lasting hours—often triggered by congestion, bugs, or spam attacks.

Critics also point to centralization risks. Solana’s validator set is relatively small and requires high-performance hardware, which may limit participation and increase vulnerability to coordinated attacks.

Reputation issues have also surfaced. The blockchain has been used to mint controversial memecoins, including racist or offensive tokens. While Solana Labs’ co-founder publicly condemned such content, the open nature of the network makes moderation difficult.

Moreover, Solana’s association with speculative memecoin activity has raised concerns among institutional investors. A 2025 analysis noted that this trend could harm Solana’s credibility, despite its growing use in more serious applications like AI and DeFi.

Market Position and Mindshare

Solana remains a dominant presence in crypto discourse. In 2025, it captured 26.79% of global blockchain mindshare—more than Ethereum and Base combined.

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However, its share declined from 38.79% the previous year, reflecting a shift in attention toward AI-related narratives and other emerging blockchains.

What’s Next for Solana

Solana’s future hinges on several key developments:

  • Continued improvement in network reliability and resilience.
  • Expansion of institutional use cases, especially in tokenized assets and payments.
  • Regulatory clarity around crypto ETFs and tokenized securities.
  • Ecosystem growth beyond memecoin speculation, toward sustainable applications.

Solana stands out for its technical innovation, speed, and low-cost transactions. Its ecosystem spans DeFi, NFTs, gaming, and institutional finance. Yet, reliability issues, centralization concerns, and reputational risks remain. As Solana enters 2026, the market will watch whether it can solidify its infrastructure and shift perceptions toward long-term utility.

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David Martin
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David Martin

David Martin is a mid-career financial journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He specializes in producing insightful and reliable content focused on finance, cryptocurrency, and personal finance. David holds a BA in Economics from a well-known university, equipping him with a solid academic foundation to navigate complex financial topics. He has been active in the niche for more than three years, contributing to The Weal and various other platforms.With a commitment to delivering accurate information, David adheres to strict ethical standards in his writing, especially when discussing YMYL (Your Money or Your Life) content. He believes in the importance of transparency and strives to educate readers on critical financial matters.For inquiries or collaborations, feel free to reach out via email.

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