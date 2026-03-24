NYSE and Securitize Launch 24/7 Tokenized Trading Platform for Investors

The New York Stock Exchange’s parent, Intercontinental Exchange, said on January 19, 2026, that it is developing a tokenized securities platform designed for 24/7 trading, instant settlement, fractional share orders and stablecoin-based funding, while Securitize is separately building regulated onchain stock infrastructure that already underpins major tokenized asset issuance. The story matters because it shows how U.S. market plumbing is moving from pilot projects toward always-on, blockchain-based securities trading, subject to regulatory approval.

That does not mean the NYSE and Securitize have announced a formal joint launch of one combined venue. Publicly available statements as of March 24, 2026, show NYSE has announced its own tokenized securities platform under ICE, while Securitize has expanded its transfer-agent, broker-dealer and tokenization stack through separate initiatives. The overlap is strategic rather than fully documented as a single co-branded launch in official disclosures reviewed for this article.

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Key verification point:

ICE publicly announced the NYSE tokenized securities platform on January 19, 2026, but the official release reviewed does not name Securitize as a launch partner. Securitize, for its part, has disclosed regulated tokenization and transfer-agent capabilities that fit the same market trend. Sources reviewed through March 24, 2026.

January 19, 2026 filing sets the 24/7 trading blueprint

ICE’s announcement is specific on mechanics. The company said the planned NYSE digital venue would support 24/7 operations for tokenized U.S.-listed equities and ETFs, immediate settlement via tokenized capital, fractional share trading, dollar-sized orders and stablecoin-based funding. The design combines NYSE’s Pillar matching engine with blockchain-based post-trade systems and multi-chain support for settlement and custody.

That matters because U.S. equity markets still operate on fixed exchange hours even after the move to T+1 settlement in traditional markets. ICE is proposing a structure where the trading venue is separate from the legacy NYSE exchange and would require regulatory approvals before launch. In an ICE podcast published in February 2026, NYSE executives said they anticipate a potential rollout in the back half of 2026, which gives investors a rough timeline but not a confirmed go-live date.

What ICE Said the NYSE Platform Will Offer Feature Detail Trading hours 24/7 Assets Tokenized U.S.-listed equities and ETFs Settlement Immediate, on-chain settlement via tokenized capital Order format Dollar-sized and fractional share trading Funding Stablecoin-based funding Status Subject to regulatory approvals Source: Intercontinental Exchange press release dated January 19, 2026; reviewed March 24, 2026. 2025 was a historic year at Securitize. Check out our recap of the major wins & highlights. Cheers 🥂 https://t.co/cQWOF2JOAt — Securitize (@Securitize) December 31, 2025

How Securitize’s regulated stack fits the same onchain shift

Securitize is relevant because it already operates in the regulated tokenized securities market. The company says its transfer-agent business is SEC-registered, and its materials describe digital issuance, automated compliance controls, real-time shareholder records and instant settlement for transfers and trades on blockchain rails. Securitize also acquired Pacific Stock Transfer, a deal it said expanded it to 1.2 million investor accounts and 3,000 clients, making it a top-10 U.S. stock transfer agent.

🚨 BREAKING: NYSE announces new tokenization platform. Here's what they're building: A completely new trading venue with:

• 24/7 operations (no market hours)

• Instant settlement (not T+1)

• Stablecoin-based funding (not bank wires)

• "Tokens natively issued as digital… pic.twitter.com/EKVovpoULK — Simon Taylor (@sytaylor) January 19, 2026

The company’s fee schedule also shows Securitize Markets runs an ATS-based secondary market with a 1% trade commission on secondary transactions, evidence that it already has a regulated trading component rather than only issuance software. That is important context for readers searching for a “NYSE and Securitize” angle: Securitize has the regulated tokenization rails and secondary-market experience, even if the ICE release does not explicitly present the January 2026 NYSE platform as a joint venture with Securitize.

Tokenized Securities Timeline September 28, 2021: Securitize launches a secondary marketplace for tokenized securities through its ATS structure. https://t.co/SYaqQhsShj — Securitize (@Securitize) October 28, 2025 March 2024: BlackRock launches BUIDL on Securitize infrastructure, accelerating institutional tokenized fund adoption. January 19, 2026: ICE announces NYSE tokenized securities platform with 24/7 trading and on-chain settlement, subject to approvals. February 2026: NYSE executives say a potential rollout could come in the second half of 2026.

$10B-plus tokenized Treasury market shows why infrastructure is moving now

The broader market backdrop helps explain the timing. RWA.xyz data reviewed in March 2026 shows tokenized U.S. Treasuries had reached more than $10 billion in total value by mid-March, after starting 2026 near $9 billion. Independent market summaries citing RWA.xyz also place the total tokenized real-world asset market near $24 billion to $25 billion in February 2026. Those figures are still small relative to conventional securities markets, but they are large enough to justify exchange-grade infrastructure.

Securitize has been one of the main beneficiaries of that growth. Its platform hosts BlackRock’s BUIDL fund and other tokenized products from firms including VanEck and Hamilton Lane. In 2024, Axios reported BlackRock made a minority investment in Securitize as part of the BUIDL partnership, and by 2026 Securitize continued to expand distribution and collateral use cases for BUIDL across multiple chains.

Context: Tokenization Market Data Behind the NYSE Push Metric Value Context Tokenized U.S. Treasuries More than $10B by March 2026 Up from about $9B at the start of 2026 Total tokenized RWA market About $24B-$25B in February 2026 Institutional products remain the main driver Securitize transfer-agent scale 1.2M investor accounts; 3,000 clients After Pacific Stock Transfer acquisition Securitize ATS trade fee 1% Secondary market transactions only Sources: RWA.xyz market page as of March 12, 2026; Securitize disclosures reviewed March 24, 2026.

Why regulatory approval, not technology, is the main gate

The technology stack is no longer the hardest part to explain. ICE says the venue can combine exchange matching technology with blockchain settlement. Securitize says compliance restrictions can be enforced through smart contracts and KYC-verified transfers. The harder issue is regulatory treatment: who can trade, when tokenized shares are legally fungible with traditional shares, how custody works across chains, and how broker-dealers access the venue on non-discriminatory terms.

ICE’s release directly says the platform will seek regulatory approvals and that tokenized shareholders would retain dividends and governance rights. That language is significant because it distinguishes tokenized securities from synthetic “stock tokens” that only mirror price exposure. Securitize’s own public materials make the same distinction by emphasizing legally recognized ownership and regulated transfer-agent records.

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The real shift is legal ownership onchain, not just 24/7 price exposure.

ICE says tokenized shareholders would keep dividends and governance rights, while Securitize’s model centers on regulated issuance and transfer records. That is the dividing line between compliant tokenized securities and synthetic wrappers.

Second-half 2026 is the date investors should track

For investors, the immediate takeaway is not that a new 24/7 tokenized stock market is already live. It is that major U.S. market operators and tokenization firms are now building toward that outcome on a defined timeline. The clearest public date is the January 19, 2026 ICE announcement, followed by NYSE executives’ February 2026 comments pointing to a possible second-half 2026 rollout.

If approvals arrive, the combination of round-the-clock trading, instant settlement, stablecoin funding and fractional orders could change how investors access listed securities outside traditional market hours. Until then, the verified story is one of infrastructure buildout, not completed launch. That distinction is essential for accuracy.

Frequently Asked Questions Did NYSE and Securitize officially launch one joint platform? Public documents reviewed through March 24, 2026 do not show an official co-branded launch announcement. ICE announced the NYSE tokenized securities platform on January 19, 2026, while Securitize separately disclosed regulated tokenization, transfer-agent and ATS capabilities. What features has ICE confirmed for the NYSE tokenized venue? ICE said the platform is designed for 24/7 trading, immediate on-chain settlement, fractional share trading, dollar-sized orders and stablecoin-based funding for tokenized U.S.-listed equities and ETFs. The statement was published January 19, 2026 and remains subject to regulatory approval. Why is Securitize part of this conversation? Securitize already operates regulated tokenization infrastructure, including an SEC-registered transfer-agent business and an ATS-linked secondary market. It also supports major tokenized products such as BlackRock’s BUIDL, which gives it a central role in the U.S. tokenized securities ecosystem. When could investors see the NYSE platform go live? No final launch date has been confirmed. In a February 2026 ICE podcast, NYSE executives said they anticipate a potential rollout in the back half of 2026, but that remains contingent on regulatory approvals and implementation progress. How large is the tokenized asset market supporting this push? RWA.xyz data reviewed in March 2026 shows tokenized U.S. Treasuries above $10 billion, while independent summaries citing the same dataset place the broader tokenized real-world asset market near $24 billion to $25 billion in February 2026.