BlackRock CEO Wants Stocks and ETFs in Crypto Wallets

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said on March 23, 2026, that the firm wants to bring traditional investment products into digital wallets after building nearly $150 billion in digital-asset-linked assets. In BlackRock’s 2026 annual chairman’s letter, Fink said there is still “very little access” to traditional investments in wallets and argued tokenized funds could widen market access, backed by BlackRock’s roughly $80 billion in digital-asset ETPs, $65 billion in stablecoin reserves under management, and the world’s largest tokenized treasury fund.

That makes this an institutional market-structure story, not just another crypto headline. Fink is tying BlackRock’s crypto traction to a broader push: moving stocks, bonds and funds onto blockchain rails so they can be held, transferred and potentially settled faster than in today’s brokerage-and-clearing system. The timing matters. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF, IBIT, had $55.64 billion in net assets as of March 23, 2026, while daily U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF flow data showed another $160.8 million of net inflows into IBIT on March 23, according to iShares and Farside Investors.

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BlackRock’s digital-asset footprint is now large enough to support a tokenization push.

Fink said BlackRock has “nearly $150 billion in AUM connected to digital assets” as of the March 23, 2026 chairman’s letter, including nearly $80 billion in digital-asset ETPs and $65 billion of stablecoin reserves.

BlackRock Digital-Asset Metrics Cited by Larry Fink Metric Value Source date Digital-asset-linked AUM Nearly $150 billion March 23, 2026 letter Digital asset ETPs Nearly $80 billion March 23, 2026 letter Stablecoin reserves managed $65 billion March 23, 2026 letter IBIT net assets $55.64 billion March 23, 2026 IBIT daily flow $160.8 million March 23, 2026 Source: BlackRock chairman’s letter, iShares, Farside Investors | March 23, 2026 Larry Fink, BlackRock CEO: 2017: Bitcoin is an index of money laundering. 2023: Bitcoin could revolutionize finance. Files for a Bitcoin ETF. I am old enough to remember… pic.twitter.com/CAX3mwb7DA — Gabor Gurbacs (@gaborgurbacs) July 5, 2023

Why $150 Billion in Digital Assets Changes the Tokenization Debate

Fink’s wording is more direct than his earlier tokenization commentary. In the 2026 letter, he wrote that “there’s very little access to traditional investment products in digital wallets” and that BlackRock plans “to lead the charge in changing that.” He linked that ambition to businesses BlackRock has already built in a short period, rather than presenting tokenization as a distant concept.

The historical context is important. In BlackRock’s 2025 chairman’s letter, Fink wrote that “every stock, every bond, every fund—every asset—can be tokenized” and said tokenized funds could become as familiar to investors as ETFs if identity verification is solved. That earlier letter also said BlackRock’s U.S.-based Bitcoin ETP grew to more than $50 billion in assets in less than a year, making it the largest exchange-traded product launch in history by BlackRock’s description.

Now the firm is presenting a larger base. IBIT alone stood at $55.64 billion in net assets on March 23, 2026, with 1.384 billion shares outstanding and a 0.25% expense ratio, according to iShares. By comparison, BlackRock’s own 2025 letter referred to the Bitcoin ETP at “over $50 billion” in less than a year, showing the product has remained above that threshold more than a year after launch.

March 23, 2026 Letter: How Wallet Access Became the New Target

What changed is the framing. Earlier BlackRock messaging focused on tokenization as a way to improve settlement, fractionalization and market access. The March 23, 2026 letter adds a distribution angle: reaching investors where crypto activity already happens, inside digital wallets. Fink did not say BlackRock is moving listed U.S. equities or ETFs on-chain immediately, but he did say the firm is “actively building” in digital assets and tokenized funds.

That distinction matters for U.S. readers. Holding a tokenized fund or security in a wallet is not the same as replacing the current securities market overnight. Existing securities laws, transfer-agent rules, custody requirements and identity checks still apply. Fink’s own 2025 letter identified digital identity verification as the “critical problem” that must be solved before tokenized funds become mainstream.

BlackRock’s Tokenization Timeline January 5, 2024: IBIT launches, according to iShares fund data. 🔥 TODAY: BlackRock CEO Larry Fink says, “There is a role for crypto in the same way there is a role for gold, it's an alternative,” in a 60 Minutes interview. pic.twitter.com/CL6ZSSjlrI — Cointelegraph (@Cointelegraph) October 13, 2025 March 20, 2024: BlackRock launches BUIDL, its tokenized U.S. Treasury-focused fund, according to SEC-referenced materials. 2025 chairman’s letter: Fink says every stock, bond and fund can be tokenized and says tokenized funds could become as familiar as ETFs. March 23, 2026: Fink says BlackRock wants to expand traditional investment access inside digital wallets after reaching nearly $150 billion in digital-asset-linked AUM.

$55.6 Billion IBIT Base Shows the Scale Behind the Wallet Thesis

IBIT remains the clearest proof point behind Fink’s argument. As of March 23, 2026, the fund reported $55.64 billion in net assets, a closing price of $40.05, and a benchmark Bitcoin reference level of $70,926. The fund’s 30-day average volume was 63.27 million shares, indicating that BlackRock’s crypto wrapper is not only large but liquid by ETF standards.

Flow data also show continued investor demand despite March volatility. Farside Investors recorded IBIT inflows of $185.8 million on March 10, $115.3 million on March 11, $139.4 million on March 16, $169.3 million on March 17, and $160.8 million on March 23. There were also outflow days, including negative $45.9 million on March 20, which shows the product is still exposed to broader crypto risk sentiment rather than moving in a straight line.

Selected March 2026 IBIT Flow Data Date IBIT flow Total U.S. spot BTC ETF flow March 10, 2026 $185.8 million $246.9 million March 11, 2026 $115.3 million $180.4 million March 18, 2026 -$33.9 million -$163.5 million March 20, 2026 -$45.9 million -$52.0 million March 23, 2026 $160.8 million $167.2 million Source: Farside Investors | Data through March 23, 2026

That pattern supports BlackRock’s broader institutional case. If investors are already comfortable buying Bitcoin exposure through an ETF wrapper, BlackRock appears to believe the next step is offering more conventional products through blockchain-native distribution. The firm’s tokenized treasury fund, BUIDL, is part of that bridge. BlackRock said in its 2026 letter that BUIDL has become the largest tokenized fund in the world. Separately, SEC-linked market materials cited BUIDL at roughly $3 billion by the second quarter of 2025, giving a public benchmark for how quickly the product scaled after its March 2024 launch.

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Tokenization is still constrained by identity and regulation.

BlackRock’s own prior guidance says tokenized funds can scale only if digital identity verification is solved, a reminder that wallet-based investing still depends on compliance rails, not just blockchain rails.

What BlackRock’s Wallet Plan Means for Stocks and ETFs

For now, the clearest takeaway is strategic. BlackRock is not saying brokerages disappear tomorrow. It is saying the packaging and distribution of financial products can change. If stocks and ETFs become tokenized instruments that can sit in compliant digital wallets, trading hours, settlement speed, collateral mobility and fractional ownership could all look different from today’s market structure. That is consistent with Fink’s earlier argument that tokenization could reduce settlement friction and free capital faster.

There is also a competitive angle. BlackRock reported full-year 2025 results in January 2026 and continues to position itself as the largest asset manager while expanding in ETFs, private markets and digital assets. A wallet-based distribution model would give it another route to gather assets from crypto-native users who may not begin their investing journey in a traditional brokerage account.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Larry Fink explicitly say he wants stocks and ETFs in crypto wallets? Yes. In BlackRock’s 2026 chairman’s letter published March 23, 2026, Fink wrote that there is “very little access to traditional investment products in digital wallets” and said BlackRock plans to change that. The statement follows his earlier public support for tokenizing stocks, bonds and funds. What is the “$150 billion success” tied to this story? Fink said BlackRock has nearly $150 billion in assets under management connected to digital assets as of March 23, 2026. He broke that into nearly $80 billion in digital asset ETPs, $65 billion in stablecoin reserves, and the firm’s tokenized treasury fund, which he said is the largest tokenized fund in the world. How large is BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF right now? BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF, IBIT, had $55.64 billion in net assets as of March 23, 2026, according to iShares. The same fund page showed 1.384 billion shares outstanding and a 30-day average volume of 63.27 million shares, underscoring its scale and liquidity. What is BUIDL and why does it matter here? BUIDL is BlackRock’s tokenized U.S. Treasury-focused fund launched in March 2024. It matters because it is BlackRock’s clearest live example of tokenized finance infrastructure. BlackRock said in its 2026 letter that the fund is now the largest tokenized fund in the world. What is the biggest obstacle to putting ETFs and stocks into wallets? BlackRock’s own prior explanation points to identity verification. In its 2025 chairman’s letter, Fink said tokenized funds could become mainstream only if the industry solves digital identity checks outside traditional trading venues. That means compliance architecture remains as important as blockchain technology.