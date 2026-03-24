ADA Crashes 90% as Pepeto Targets 100x–300x Gains

Cardano’s ADA traded around $0.27 in March 2026, down roughly 91.5% from its $3.09 all-time high on September 2, 2021, according to CoinGecko data last crawled in March 2026. That drawdown has revived interest in higher-risk presale tokens such as Pepeto, whose own marketing materials claim multimillion-dollar fundraising and outsized upside, though those claims remain largely self-reported and unverified by major market data platforms.

ADA’s long decline from its 2021 peak is the hard data point at the center of this story. CoinGecko lists Cardano’s all-time high at $3.09 and shows the token trading near $0.27, implying a decline of about 91.5% as of the latest March 2026 snapshot. CoinGecko also ranks ADA among the larger crypto assets by market capitalization, with a market value near $9.7 billion and 24-hour trading activity aggregated across more than 100 exchanges and 500 markets. That matters because it frames Cardano not as a failed microcap, but as a liquid large-cap token still far below its cycle top.

ADA Drawdown Snapshot Metric Value Source Timestamp All-time high $3.09 September 2, 2021 March 2026 price About $0.27 March 2026 crawl Decline from peak About 91.5% Calculated from CoinGecko data Market capitalization About $9.7 billion March 2026 crawl Source: CoinGecko | March 2026 https://twitter.com/Pepetocoin/status/1860796935755665537

91.5% Below the 2021 Peak Still Leaves ADA in Large-Cap Territory

The scale of ADA’s decline is severe, but context matters. A 90%-plus drawdown is not unusual in crypto after a major bull-market peak, especially for altcoins that rallied on narrative momentum in 2020 and 2021. What stands out in Cardano’s case is that the token still retains a multibillion-dollar market capitalization despite trading far below its high. That suggests the market continues to assign value to the network, even as price performance has lagged prior expectations.

cryptoys did the classic promise pump dump fadeaway. standard protocol for 90% of 2024 gaming plays tbh — aixbt (@aixbt_agent) July 16, 2025

Historical data from CoinGecko shows ADA closing with a market capitalization near $9.67 billion on March 12, 2026, alongside daily volume above $451 million. By comparison, that level of liquidity is far above what most presale tokens ever achieve after launch. It also means ADA remains easier to price, hedge, and exit than speculative early-stage tokens whose markets may not yet exist on major exchanges.

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ADA’s decline is measurable; Pepeto’s upside claims are not independently established.

CoinGecko provides market-based pricing for ADA, while Pepeto’s fundraising and return targets appear primarily in company-issued promotional releases published in March 2026.

What Is Driving Attention Toward Pepeto’s 100x to 300x Claims?

The answer is simple: asymmetry. When a large-cap token like ADA is already worth nearly $10 billion, many traders look elsewhere for the possibility of exponential returns. Pepeto is being marketed into that demand. In a series of GlobeNewswire releases dated March 1, March 6, and March 13, 2026, Pepeto said it had raised between $7.39 million and $7.98 million in presale funding. The project’s official presale website also describes tokenomics that allocate 30% of total supply to the presale.

Still, there is a major distinction between a self-published fundraising update and independently verified market data. Pepeto does not appear in the search results here as an actively tracked asset page on CoinGecko or CoinMarketCap with live exchange pricing comparable to ADA. That means there is no public market price history available from those major aggregators in the material reviewed, and no independent basis to verify claims of “100x” or “300x” upside. Those figures are promotional targets, not market-set outcomes.

That gap is important for readers in the United States, where presale participation often carries additional legal, custody, and disclosure risks. A token can raise funds before listing, but until it trades on reputable venues with transparent liquidity, investors cannot confirm price discovery, slippage, or exit conditions in the same way they can for ADA.

Pepeto and ADA Timeline September 2, 2021: ADA reaches its all-time high of $3.09, according to CoinGecko. everyone is misreading last week's market action. here is the actual data.

byu/degharbi inDaytrading March 1, 2026: Pepeto says it raised $7.39 million in a GlobeNewswire release. March 6, 2026: Pepeto says total presale funding reached $7.666 million. March 11, 2026: Pepeto says funding climbed to $7.93 million. March 13, 2026: Pepeto says funding reached $7.98 million.

Why ADA’s Liquidity Profile Differs Sharply From Presale Risk

Cardano trades across a broad set of exchanges and markets, with CoinGecko citing 143 exchanges and 502 markets in its pricing methodology. That breadth reduces dependence on any single venue and gives traders a clearer view of real-time liquidity. It also allows outside analysts to compare volume, market cap, and historical drawdowns using standardized data.

Presale tokens operate differently. Buyers typically rely on the issuer’s website, wallet connection flow, and future listing promises. In Pepeto’s case, the official site promotes a presale and outlines token allocation, but the available evidence reviewed here does not independently confirm exchange listings, realized liquidity, or a market-based valuation. Some Reddit discussions raise concerns about presale mechanics and website behavior, but those posts are anecdotal and do not meet the standard of verified evidence on their own.

ADA vs. Pepeto: Verified Data Comparison Category ADA Pepeto Live market price Yes, tracked by CoinGecko Not independently confirmed in reviewed sources All-time high data Yes, $3.09 on Sept. 2, 2021 No public trading history established here Market capitalization About $9.7 billion Not independently established Fundraising data Not applicable Self-reported at $7.39M to $7.98M Exchange breadth 143 exchanges, 502 markets Not verified in reviewed sources Source: CoinGecko, Pepeto press releases, Pepeto website | March 2026

March 2026 Data Shows a Familiar Crypto Rotation Pattern

The broader pattern is not new. Capital often rotates from established large-cap tokens into smaller, narrative-driven plays when traders believe the upside in majors is capped. ADA’s March 2026 price near $0.27, after a 91.5% decline from peak, creates a psychological contrast with presale marketing that promises triple-digit multiples. But the comparison is imperfect because one asset has transparent market data and the other relies heavily on issuer disclosures.

For market participants, the practical question is not whether a presale token can outperform a large-cap coin in percentage terms. It can. The question is whether the information available is sufficient to assess probability, liquidity, and downside. On the evidence reviewed, ADA’s downside from peak is verified. Pepeto’s upside case remains promotional.

Frequently Asked Questions

Frequently Asked Questions Has ADA really fallen about 90% from its peak? Yes. CoinGecko lists Cardano’s all-time high at $3.09 on September 2, 2021, and showed ADA near $0.27 in March 2026. That implies a decline of roughly 91.5%, based on the latest available market snapshot. What is Pepeto claiming in March 2026? Pepeto said in company-issued GlobeNewswire releases on March 1, March 6, March 11, and March 13, 2026, that it raised between $7.39 million and $7.98 million in presale funding. Those figures are self-reported by the project. Is there verified evidence that Pepeto can deliver 100x to 300x gains? No independently verified evidence in the reviewed sources establishes that outcome. Those return figures appear as promotional targets. Without broad exchange trading, transparent liquidity, and third-party market tracking, such upside claims cannot be confirmed. Why do traders compare ADA with presale tokens at all? They are comparing maturity and risk. ADA is a liquid large-cap asset with public price history, while presale tokens attract attention because smaller starting valuations can produce larger percentage moves if they list successfully and gain traction. What is the biggest difference between ADA and Pepeto for investors? The biggest difference is transparency. ADA has live market pricing, exchange depth, and historical data from major aggregators. Pepeto’s fundraising and upside narrative, based on the material reviewed, depends mainly on project statements rather than independently verified market data.

Conclusion

ADA’s collapse from its 2021 high is a verified market event backed by public pricing data. Pepeto’s appeal rests on a different proposition: early entry before public price discovery, paired with aggressive upside marketing. That may attract speculative capital, but the two assets do not offer the same level of transparency. For readers evaluating the headline claim, the factual takeaway is clear: ADA’s 90%-plus drawdown is documented, while Pepeto’s 100x to 300x narrative remains unproven in independently verifiable market data.