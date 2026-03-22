Fed Rate Cut Chance Hits Zero as Stagflation Boosts Bitcoin Hedge

Markets entered the Federal Reserve’s March 17-18, 2026 meeting with almost no expectation of an immediate rate cut, as CME FedWatch snapshots in early March showed roughly 96% odds of no change and only about 4% odds of a 25-basis-point cut. That repricing came as U.S. inflation held at 2.4% year over year in February while Bitcoin traded near $70,328 on March 21, 2026, according to BLS, CME-linked market summaries, and finance data. The shift matters because a slower path to easier policy can revive stagflation fears, a macro setup many Bitcoin investors frame as supportive for scarce assets.

That framing is not just narrative. It sits at the intersection of three verified data points: the Fed is still holding policy in restrictive territory, inflation remains above the central bank’s 2% target, and Bitcoin is trading as a liquid macro asset rather than a niche retail trade. For readers tracking whether “zero cut chance” changes the Bitcoin thesis, the key question is not whether stagflation is already here. It is whether growth softens while inflation proves sticky enough to delay rate relief, a combination that historically pressures bonds and cyclical assets while strengthening the appeal of hard-asset hedges.

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Bitcoin held above $70,000 while rate-cut odds collapsed.

BTC traded at $70,328 on March 21, 2026, with an intraday range of $70,222 to $71,014, while March cut odds sat near 4% and hold odds near 96% in CME FedWatch-linked market summaries published in early March 2026.

Macro and Bitcoin Snapshot Metric Latest reading Source Timestamp Fed funds target range 3.50% to 3.75% Federal Reserve minutes Effective Jan. 29, 2026 March 2026 hold probability About 96% CME FedWatch-linked summaries Early March 2026 March 2026 cut probability About 4% CME FedWatch-linked summaries Early March 2026 U.S. CPI 2.4% year over year BLS Feb. 2026, released Mar. 11, 2026 Core CPI 2.5% year over year BLS Feb. 2026, released Mar. 11, 2026 Bitcoin price $70,328 Finance data Mar. 21, 2026 Source: Federal Reserve, BLS, CME-linked market summaries, finance data | Compiled March 21, 2026 The Fed will be forced to cut rates to save the economy if oil explodes

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96% Hold Odds Signal Policy Still Restrictive

The cleanest verified takeaway is that markets did not price a March rescue cut. Federal Reserve minutes from the January 27-28, 2026 meeting show the target range for the federal funds rate remained 3.50% to 3.75%, effective January 29, 2026. The same minutes note the next meeting was scheduled for March 17-18, 2026. In parallel, multiple March 2026 market summaries citing CME FedWatch put the probability of a hold near 95.5% to 96.3%, leaving only a low-single-digit chance of a quarter-point cut.

That matters because the phrase “cut chance hits zero” is directionally about market conviction, not a literal official Fed number. The verified market pricing available in public summaries still showed a small residual cut probability, around 4%, rather than an exact 0%. For a news article, precision matters: the market effectively priced out a March cut, but did not mathematically reduce the probability to absolute zero in the sources reviewed.

Policy Timeline Into the March 2026 Fed Meeting January 28, 2026: The Fed leaves the target range unchanged at 3.50% to 3.75%, effective January 29, 2026, according to FOMC materials. September Volatility: Bitcoin Weakness, Ethereum Rotation & Fed Decision Last week, cryptoassets underperformed due to elevated selling pressure from short-term holders and rising uncertainty around Bitcoin’s protocol rules. Our in-house Cryptoasset Sentiment Index has already… pic.twitter.com/MUoGXN9oLM — Bitwise in Europe (@Bitwise_Europe) September 1, 2025 March 11, 2026: BLS reports February CPI at 2.4% year over year and core CPI at 2.5%, showing inflation still above the Fed’s 2% goal. Early March 2026: CME FedWatch-linked market summaries show about 96% odds of a hold and about 4% odds of a 25-basis-point cut at the March 17-18 meeting.

What Is Driving Stagflation Talk in March 2026?

Stagflation requires two ingredients: weak or weakening growth and inflation that does not cool fast enough. The inflation side is easier to verify. The Bureau of Labor Statistics released February 2026 CPI data on March 11, 2026, showing headline CPI rose 0.3% month over month and 2.4% from a year earlier, while core CPI rose 0.2% on the month and 2.5% on the year. That is far below the 2022 inflation peak, but still above the Fed’s target.

The growth side is more nuanced. Public commentary around the February inflation release pointed to a softer labor backdrop and fresh energy-price concerns, which is why some analysts began reviving the stagflation label. The point is not that the U.S. is in a confirmed 1970s-style episode. The point is that the policy mix has become more difficult: if inflation stays sticky, the Fed has less room to cut even if growth loses momentum.

For Bitcoin, that distinction is important. Bitcoin does not need full-blown stagflation to benefit from the theme. It only needs investors to believe that fiat purchasing power will erode over time while central banks remain constrained. In that environment, Bitcoin’s fixed supply becomes the central macro argument.

Inflation Context Behind the Bitcoin Hedge Narrative Indicator Reading Why it matters Headline CPI 2.4% y/y Still above the Fed’s 2% target Core CPI 2.5% y/y Underlying inflation remains sticky Monthly CPI 0.3% Shows inflation is not fully extinguished Fed funds range 3.50% to 3.75% Policy remains restrictive Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and Federal Reserve | Data released through March 11, 2026

Bitcoin vs 2.4% CPI: How Scarcity Became the Trade

Bitcoin traded at $70,328 on March 21, 2026, according to finance data, with an intraday high of $71,014 and low of $70,222. That places it well above levels seen in early March 2026 finance snapshots around the mid-$60,000s, indicating that the asset has remained resilient even as near-term rate-cut hopes faded. In macro terms, that resilience suggests Bitcoin is being treated less like a pure liquidity trade and more like a hybrid of risk asset and monetary hedge.

The hedge case rests on supply mechanics that do not change with the business cycle. Unlike fiat money, Bitcoin’s issuance schedule is transparent and capped. That does not guarantee short-term gains, and Bitcoin remains volatile. But when investors worry that inflation may stay above target for longer, the long-duration appeal of a scarce digital asset tends to strengthen.

There is also a portfolio-construction angle. Gold has historically been the default inflation hedge, but Bitcoin increasingly competes for the same macro allocation in risk-tolerant portfolios. The difference is behavior: gold usually responds to falling real yields and geopolitical stress, while Bitcoin can also react to liquidity, ETF flows, and broader crypto market positioning. That makes Bitcoin a more volatile hedge, but also one with higher beta to changing inflation expectations.

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The Bitcoin thesis strengthens when inflation stays above target and cuts are delayed.

With February 2026 CPI at 2.4% and core CPI at 2.5%, the data do not show deflationary relief. That keeps the “hard asset” argument alive even without a confirmed stagflation recession.

3 Paths After March 18 as Bitcoin Tests the Inflation Thesis

The first path is a soft landing with sticky but easing inflation. In that case, the Fed stays patient, cuts later, and Bitcoin keeps trading on a mix of institutional adoption and macro hedging. The second path is a clearer growth slowdown while inflation remains elevated. That is the classic stagflation scare, and it is the scenario most supportive to the “Bitcoin as long-term inflation hedge” narrative.

The third path is disinflation resuming quickly. If inflation falls decisively toward 2% and growth holds up, the urgency of the hedge trade weakens, though easier policy could still support Bitcoin through broader financial conditions. In other words, Bitcoin does not require stagflation to rise, but stagflation fear can provide a distinct macro tailwind.

What investors should avoid is overstating certainty. The verified data show a market that has largely priced out an immediate Fed cut, inflation that remains above target, and a Bitcoin price still holding above $70,000. Those are facts. The claim that Bitcoin “thrives” in stagflation is best understood as a market thesis supported by scarcity logic and investor behavior, not as a guaranteed outcome.

Frequently Asked Questions Did Fed rate cut odds actually fall to zero? Not exactly in the public sources reviewed. Early March 2026 summaries citing CME FedWatch showed about 95.5% to 96.3% odds of a hold and roughly 3.7% to 4.5% odds of a 25-basis-point cut. That means markets effectively priced out a March cut, but not to a literal 0%. What was the latest U.S. inflation reading? The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on March 11, 2026 that February CPI rose 0.3% month over month and 2.4% year over year. Core CPI rose 0.2% on the month and 2.5% on the year. Both readings remain above the Federal Reserve’s 2% inflation target. Why do some investors view Bitcoin as an inflation hedge? The argument centers on Bitcoin’s fixed supply and transparent issuance schedule. When inflation stays above target and central banks are slow to ease, some investors rotate toward scarce assets. Bitcoin is more volatile than gold, but its capped supply is the core reason it is often discussed as a long-term inflation hedge. What is Bitcoin’s latest verified price in this report? Finance data show Bitcoin at $70,328 on March 21, 2026, with an intraday high of $71,014 and low of $70,222. Prices move continuously, so readers should verify live market data before making any trading or allocation decisions. Does stagflation automatically mean Bitcoin will rise? No. Stagflation can strengthen the narrative for scarce assets, but Bitcoin remains sensitive to liquidity, derivatives positioning, ETF flows, and broader risk sentiment. The data support the existence of the hedge thesis, not a guaranteed price outcome.