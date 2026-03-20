$METAWIN Token Presale Now Live – Join MetaWinners Early

$METAWIN, the community token tied to the MetaWinners ecosystem, is now in presale with an initial listed price of $0.0337 per token, according to the project website accessed on March 20, 2026. The launch positions the token as a new on-chain layer for a community the issuer says includes 300,000 social members, 10,000 sold-out NFTs, $6.5 million in NFT-holder winnings, and 440,000 connected wallets. The immediate catalyst is the opening of a tranche-based public presale, with pricing set to rise as each tranche closes.

The presale arrives with a clear pitch: MetaWinners is trying to convert an existing Web3 gaming and rewards audience into token holders before any secondary-market trading begins. For readers evaluating the offer, the important details are not marketing slogans but structure. The website says the total token supply is 1 billion $METAWIN, with 20% allocated to the presale and another 20% to community development. It also states that presale buyers receive 25% of their allocation at claim, while the remaining 75% vests linearly over 12 months, subject to a possible acceleration mechanic.

$METAWIN Presale Snapshot Metric Reported Figure Source Context Initial displayed token price $0.0337 Project presale page Total token supply 1,000,000,000 Project tokenomics section Presale allocation 200,000,000 tokens (20%) Project tokenomics section Treasury allocation 150,000,000 tokens (15%) Project tokenomics section Liquidity allocation 100,000,000 tokens (10%) Project tokenomics section Community development 200,000,000 tokens (20%) Project tokenomics section Source: mw.xyz presale page | Accessed March 20, 2026 Win Metawin with Felizz – Riser Concert 2026

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1 Billion Token Supply Frames the Presale Economics

The core economic fact is straightforward: the project lists a total supply of 1,000,000,000 $METAWIN tokens. Of that amount, 200,000,000 tokens are reserved for the presale, which means one-fifth of the total supply is being offered before launch. Another 200,000,000 tokens are earmarked for community development, 150,000,000 for treasury, and 100,000,000 for liquidity, according to the tokenomics section on the official site accessed March 20, 2026.

That distribution matters because presale buyers are not entering a fully circulating market. They are buying into a future token economy where large allocations remain outside immediate circulation. In practical terms, that can affect post-launch supply dynamics, liquidity depth, and the pace at which tokens reach the market. The website also says the presale is “strictly limited to a maximum of 20%” of the token and may close early or at the issuer’s discretion, which adds a timing variable for participants.

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Presale buyers do not receive full liquidity at claim.

According to the project FAQ accessed March 20, 2026, presale participants receive 25% unlocked at claim, with 75% vesting linearly over 12 months unless accelerated through the stated “wager to vest” mechanic.

How the Tranche Model Changes Entry Price Over Time

The presale is structured in tranches rather than at a single fixed price for the full sale. The website states that once a tranche closes, the presale price increases to the next level. That means early participants and later participants may pay different prices for the same token, even before exchange listing. As of the March 20, 2026 access time, the displayed price is $0.0337 per token.

This structure is common in token fundraising because it creates urgency and rewards earlier entry. It also means the headline price on day one is only one part of the story. The more relevant question is how many tranches exist, how quickly they fill, and what the weighted average entry price becomes across the sale. The public page viewed on March 20, 2026 showed the tranche table area but did not display loaded tranche-by-tranche figures in the captured text, so only the starting displayed price can be verified from the accessible page content.

Presale Timeline Points March 20, 2026: The official presale page displays $METAWIN at $0.0337 and describes a tranche-based sale model with rising prices after each tranche closes. https://twitter.com/Meta_Winners/status/1945459094824903151 Q1/Q2 2026: The project FAQ says token claiming is scheduled for the end of the presale in Q1/Q2 2026, with exact dates to be announced through official channels.

300,000 Community Members and 10,000 NFTs Form the Main Adoption Pitch

MetaWinners is selling $METAWIN as a community token rather than a standalone protocol asset. The project website says the ecosystem already includes 300,000 social community members, a sold-out 10,000 NFT collection, $6.5 million won by NFT holders, and 440,000 connected wallets. Those figures are central to the issuer’s argument that the token launches into an existing user base instead of starting from zero.

There is also earlier public coverage of MetaWin’s NFT-linked promotions. Multiple press-release distributions published in August 2025 reported a MetaWinners Millionaire campaign with a guaranteed $1.3 million prize pool for NFT holders, including a $1 million top prize. Those reports help establish that the MetaWinners brand had already been used in reward-driven campaigns before the token presale. Still, those articles were syndicated press releases, not independent audits, so they should be read as issuer-distributed claims rather than third-party verification.

MetaWinners Ecosystem Figures Cited by the Issuer Category Figure Why It Matters Social community 300,000 Signals audience size for token marketing NFT collection 10,000 sold out Shows prior collectible base NFT-holder winnings $6.5 million Supports rewards-focused positioning Connected wallets 440,000 Indicates wallet-level reach claimed by project Source: mw.xyz presale page | Accessed March 20, 2026

What 25% Unlock and 12-Month Vesting Mean for Buyers

The vesting schedule is one of the most material terms in the offer. The project says presale buyers receive 25% of their purchased allocation at claim, with the remaining 75% vesting linearly over 12 months. The site also says this period can be reduced to six months through a “wager to vest” acceleration system tied to qualifying gameplay on partner platforms.

That creates a hybrid model: part token sale, part ecosystem engagement incentive. Buyers are not just purchasing exposure to a token; they are being encouraged to interact with affiliated gaming products to accelerate unlocks. The site says accelerations can be applied every 24 hours based on eligibility. At the same time, the project notes that ecosystem benefits may be voluntary and discretionary, which is an important limitation for anyone assuming guaranteed utility.

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U.S. access is explicitly restricted on the presale page.

The website states that $METAWIN tokens have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act, and that the offering is not directed at U.S. persons as defined in Regulation S. That notice was visible on the site accessed March 20, 2026.

Why the Jurisdiction Notices Matter More Than the Marketing Copy

For U.S. readers, the legal notices are more important than the promotional language. The website says the offering is not directed at U.S. persons and does not constitute an offer to sell securities in the United States. It also says the UK offering is not directed at persons in the United Kingdom and does not comply with the UK financial promotions regime for retail consumers. Separately, the site references a whitepaper prepared in accordance with the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets framework and states that EU/EEA purchasers have a 14-day withdrawal right.

Those disclosures shape who can participate and under what conditions. They also show that the issuer is trying to segment access by jurisdiction rather than market globally on identical terms. For any prospective buyer, that means eligibility is not just a wallet question. It is also a residency, regulatory, and compliance question that should be checked against the project’s own terms before any transaction is attempted.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is $METAWIN? $METAWIN is presented by the issuer as the official community token of the MetaWinners ecosystem. On the project website accessed March 20, 2026, it is described as a token designed to connect the community with rewards, product engagement, staking features, and prize-draw access. What is the current presale price of $METAWIN? The official presale page displayed 1 $METAWIN = $0.0337 when accessed on March 20, 2026. The same page says the sale is tranche-based, so the price is intended to increase after each tranche closes. How many $METAWIN tokens exist? The project website lists a total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens. It also says 200,000,000 tokens are allocated to the presale, 200,000,000 to community development, 150,000,000 to treasury, and 100,000,000 to liquidity, based on the tokenomics section viewed March 20, 2026. When can presale buyers claim their tokens? The FAQ on the project site says token claiming is scheduled for the end of the presale in Q1/Q2 2026, with exact claim dates to be announced later through official channels. That means no precise public claim date was visible in the accessed page text on March 20, 2026. Are presale tokens fully unlocked at claim? No. The project says presale buyers receive 25% unlocked at claim, while 75% vests linearly over 12 months. The site also says this may be shortened to six months through a gameplay-linked “wager to vest” acceleration system. Can U.S. residents participate in the $METAWIN presale? The website notice says the offering is not directed at U.S. persons under Regulation S and does not constitute an offer in the United States. Anyone in the U.S. should treat that as a restriction and review the project’s terms carefully before taking any action.