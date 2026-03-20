Crypto traders asked for more ways to trade without giving up their privacy. The team at Bitania.com listened, and they built it. Often named as the best alternative to the defunct TradeOgre, the privacy-first crypto exchange Bitania has launched a new crypto-to-crypto trading platform. No need for any ID checks or paperwork.

Crypto users can now swap coins easily and anonymously without any hassle or complicated steps. No forms, or selfies, no government IDs needed.

Crypto-to-crypto done right

The new exchange is live at Bitania.com. There, users can trade one crypto directly for another. Want to swap your Bitcoin for Monero instantly? Done. Monero for bitcoin swaps? Available too. Those needing to trade Ethereum for another coin without any hassle just got it easy on Bitania. It doesn’t require an email or creating an account. Just swap and go.

Bitania started as just a privacy-first P2P marketplace. Now it’s grown into something bigger, aiming to become a complete destination for anonymous crypto trading. The original P2P exchange, where users buy and sell crypto using fiat, is still up and running at p2p.bitania.com. Bitania covers both worlds under one roof, which is remarkable.

Privacy is the foundation

Bitania never collects personal data, and that’s not changing. Every transaction runs through end-to-end encryption. The traffic routes through the Tor network, and security monitoring is on 24/7.

At Bitania.com, no one tracks your trades. No one sees your activity, and your business stays your business.

As the top privacy cryptocurrency, Monero (XRM) is at the heart of Bitania exchange. Bitania makes it super easy to get and trade without ever revealing your identity.

Why Bitania?

Bitania believes everyone deserves financial freedom. You shouldn’t have to choose between trading crypto and protecting your privacy; you should have both easily.

“People deserve a place to trade crypto freely. No surveillance. No gatekeeping. Bitania is that place, and the crypto-to-crypto exchange is the next big step,” a Bitania spokesperson said.

The new exchange is designed to be simple to use. Fast and straightforward, without the complicated forms or long approval time. A user can just connect, trade, and go their way. Simple.

What Bitania offers

No KYC and no sign-up crypto-to-crypto trading at Bitania.com

P2P fiat-to-crypto exchange at p2p.bitania.com

Zero data collection, not even your email

end -to-end encrypted communications

IP protection via the Tor network

24/7 security monitoring

Payment via PayPal, bank cards, gift cards, cash by mail, and crypto

Instant Bitcoin to Monero swaps

We invite you to come and try it. See how easy trading can be when privacy is the default, not the afterthought. Visit Bitania.com to start trading crypto anonymously and p2p.bitania.com for P2P exchanges.

About Bitania

Bitania is a no-KYC cryptocurrency exchange that puts user privacy first. It offers crypto-to-crypto trading and P2P trading as well. Built for users who value anonymity

and financial freedom, Bitania doesn’t implement identity checks, no data collection, and no compromises.

For more information, visit: Bitania.com