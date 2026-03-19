SEC Declares Crypto Tokens Digital Commodities in Major Reversal

The SEC’s crypto posture has shifted sharply over the past year, but the record still does not support the claim that the agency has broadly and formally declared crypto tokens to be “digital commodities.” What the public record does show is a narrower, step-by-step retreat from the SEC’s earlier enforcement-heavy stance: staff statements in 2025 said some meme coins are generally not securities, a separate April 4, 2025 statement said certain fully reserved USD stablecoins are not securities, and a January 28, 2026 statement drew a clear line around tokenized securities as securities. The result is a major regulatory reframing, but not yet a blanket SEC reclassification of crypto tokens as commodities.

SEC’s 2025-2026 shift rests on carve-outs, not a blanket commodity ruling

The strongest evidence of the SEC’s reversal is institutional, not rhetorical. The agency created a dedicated Crypto Task Force, which the SEC says is meant to provide clarity on how federal securities laws apply to crypto assets and to recommend practical policy measures. The task force page was updated March 11, 2026, and the SEC’s roundtable series began on March 21, 2025 with a session explicitly titled “How We Got Here and How We Get Out – Defining Security Status.”

That process matters because the SEC’s recent public materials show a move away from treating the entire sector as presumptively within securities law. On February 27, 2025, according to an SEC filing excerpt surfaced in EDGAR-linked materials, the Division of Corporation Finance stated that so-called meme coins are generally not securities for purposes of the federal securities laws. On April 4, 2025, the same division said certain “Covered Stablecoins” designed to maintain a one-to-one U.S. dollar value and backed by low-risk, liquid reserves are not offered or sold as securities. Then on January 28, 2026, three SEC divisions jointly issued a statement on tokenized securities that reaffirmed the opposite point: if the underlying instrument is a security, tokenization does not change that status.

Those three documents do not amount to a universal declaration that crypto tokens are digital commodities. They do show a new taxonomy emerging inside the SEC: some crypto assets are outside securities law; some remain securities; and tokenized versions of traditional securities stay inside the SEC’s lane. That is a major departure from the agency’s litigation-era posture, but the distinction is narrower than the headline suggests.

March 18, 2026 market backdrop: crypto sits at $2.46 trillion as traders price in policy clarity

The broader market context helps explain why any SEC softening carries weight. CoinGecko’s market snapshot shows the global crypto market cap at about $2.46 trillion, up 0.3% over 24 hours, with more than 18,000 tracked assets. That places the policy shift inside a still-large but cooler market than late-2025 peaks, when CoinGecko’s annual report said total crypto market capitalization ended 2025 at $3.0 trillion after a 23.7% fourth-quarter drop.

🚨 BREAKING: 🇺🇸 SEC Chair Paul Atkins unveils “Token Taxonomy” to redefine how digital assets are regulated. Key points: 1) Most crypto tokens, including ETH, SOL, XRP, NFTs and meme coins, are not securities 2) Only tokens tied to clear managerial promises qualify as… pic.twitter.com/wytUlpjv9S — Crypto India (@CryptooIndia) November 12, 2025

Bitcoin remains the anchor asset for regulatory sentiment. CoinMarketCap’s March 1, 2026 historical snapshot showed BTC at $65,738.10 with a market cap of $1.31 trillion and 24-hour volume of $40.73 billion. More recent March pricing in other indexed sources places bitcoin in the mid-to-upper $60,000s during the first half of the month, while CoinGecko’s home page snapshot from the last week still showed a market dominated by large-cap names rather than a broad altcoin breakout.

Ethereum has traded near the $2,000 area in recent CoinGecko snapshots, with one page showing ETH at $2,009.23 and 24-hour volume near $23.9 billion, while another recent page showed exchange-level ETH/USD pricing around $2,010.10. That matters because ETH often functions as the market’s regulatory bridge asset: it is large enough to reflect institutional positioning, but broad enough to transmit any change in how the SEC treats non-BTC tokens.

In other words, the market is large enough for regulatory language to matter, but not euphoric enough to ignore legal detail. A genuine SEC-wide declaration that most tokens are commodities would likely be a first-order market event. The fact pattern available today points instead to a slower repricing of legal risk.

The legal pivot follows years of litigation over token status

The “years of legal battles” framing is accurate. The SEC spent much of the prior cycle arguing in enforcement actions that many tokens traded on major platforms were unregistered securities. Public records tied to SEC litigation and related disputes repeatedly referenced assets such as SOL, ADA and others in that context. The Coinbase-era and Kraken-era complaints became the clearest examples of the agency’s earlier approach, while Ripple’s long-running fight with the SEC turned token classification into a market-moving legal question.

What changed was not one press release but the agency’s method. Instead of relying mainly on ex-post enforcement, the SEC in 2025 opened roundtables, logged meetings with firms including JPMorgan Chase, Citadel Securities, NYSE, VanEck, Wintermute, Chainlink Labs and Injective-related entities, and began publishing staff views on specific crypto categories. The meeting log shows that process continuing into January 2026.

That procedural shift is important because it reduces one of the market’s biggest frictions: uncertainty over whether the SEC views jurisdiction as attached to the asset itself, the transaction, or the surrounding promises and intermediaries. Axios’ March 2025 reporting on the SEC’s first crypto roundtable captured that exact issue, noting debate over whether the SEC’s jurisdiction is the transaction or the thing itself.

The current record therefore supports a more precise headline than “all tokens are now commodities.” The SEC is building a category-based framework after years of arguing many tokens were securities in court. That is a real reversal in direction, even if the final taxonomy remains unfinished.

January 28, 2026 and April 4, 2025 statements draw the new boundary lines

The clearest way to understand the SEC’s new position is to read the boundaries it has already published. The April 4, 2025 stablecoin statement says certain USD-backed, fully reserved, redeemable stablecoins are not securities, while also making clear that the staff is not expressing a view on other stablecoin types, including non-USD, commodity-linked, crypto-linked or algorithmic designs. That is a narrow exclusion, not a sector-wide amnesty.

🧬 Decoding the DNA of Digital Assets: A New Taxonomy Emerges! This slide from Michael Saylor's SEC Crypto Task Force presentation has given us a taxonomy for the digital realm. And in this ecosystem, Kaspa is the apex predator of Digital Commodities.

Kaspa Kii will soon meet… pic.twitter.com/0LfBke7Uba — Kaspa Kii (@KaspaKii) March 7, 2025

The January 28, 2026 tokenized securities statement is equally important in the other direction. It says a tokenized security is a financial instrument already enumerated in the definition of “security” under federal securities laws, merely represented as a crypto asset with ownership recorded on one or more crypto networks. In plain terms, putting a stock, note or swap onchain does not move it out of securities law.

Between those two poles sits the SEC’s evolving treatment of non-security crypto assets. Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw’s April 4, 2025 dissent complained that the staff had issued “statement after statement” pronouncing that various crypto assets are not securities. That dissent is useful because it confirms, from inside the agency, that the SEC staff had already begun issuing multiple jurisdictional carve-outs by mid-2025.

So the reversal is real, but the wording matters. The SEC has not, based on the public materials located here, issued a blanket final agency action declaring crypto tokens to be digital commodities. It has instead narrowed what it is willing to call a security and started to define what falls outside that category. In U.S. market structure, assets outside securities law often default into commodity treatment, but that is partly an inference from the legal framework and from submissions to the SEC, not a single universal SEC proclamation.

Market structure shows traders are still pricing uncertainty, not full legal closure

Derivatives data suggest traders are not behaving as if all regulatory risk has vanished. Coinglass-linked reporting in February 2026 put bitcoin open interest below $50 billion, around $49.96 billion, the lowest since March 2025. A separate March 6 market note citing Coinglass placed bitcoin open interest near $46.99 billion and 24-hour BTC futures liquidations around $97.7 million. That is active positioning, but not a market priced for clean legal closure.

Options positioning has also shown caution. Reporting around the March 6, 2026 expiry cited Deribit data showing about $2.23 billion in bitcoin options expiring with a put-to-call ratio of 1.70, while ethereum’s roughly $398 million expiry carried a more neutral 0.90 ratio. A put-heavy BTC book and a flatter ETH book fit a market that still sees headline risk around macro and regulation rather than a one-way policy-driven rally.

On the spot side, exchange reserve data remain supportive for bitcoin over a longer horizon. CryptoQuant-cited reporting said BTC exchange reserves fell 14% through the first half of 2025 to around 2.5 million BTC. Lower exchange balances usually reduce immediate sell supply, but they do not erase legal uncertainty around non-BTC assets.

That split matters for this story. If the SEC had truly and formally declared a broad swath of tokens to be digital commodities, the likely first response would be a stronger rotation into large-cap altcoins and a sharper compression in legal-risk premia. The available market data instead point to a market that is absorbing incremental clarity, not a market repriced around a definitive jurisdictional settlement.

Why the phrase “digital commodities” matters even without a blanket SEC order

In U.S. law, the commodity-versus-security distinction determines which regulator has the stronger claim over issuance, trading venues, disclosures and market conduct. That is why even partial SEC retreat matters. Once the SEC says a category is not a security, the practical implication is that the asset is more likely to be treated as a commodity or another non-security instrument, with the CFTC’s role becoming more relevant in derivatives and anti-fraud oversight.

The CFTC has been moving in parallel. In March 2024, the CFTC’s Global Markets Advisory Committee approved a digital assets classification approach and taxonomy. In December 2025, Acting Chairman Caroline Pham announced a digital assets pilot program for tokenized collateral in derivatives markets, including bitcoin and ether, with CFTC monitoring and reporting guardrails. Those steps do not prove the SEC has reclassified all tokens, but they do show the commodity-side regulator preparing for a larger role in digital asset market structure.

That is the deeper significance of the SEC’s reversal. The agency is no longer speaking as if every meaningful crypto question should be answered through securities enforcement. It is drawing narrower securities boundaries and leaving more room for a commodity-style framework to develop around spot tokens and network assets that do not carry traditional issuer claims.

What would confirm a true SEC commodity reclassification in 2026

A genuine, market-defining SEC U-turn would likely require one of four things: a formal Commission-level rule or interpretive release naming broad token categories as non-securities; a joint SEC-CFTC taxonomy with explicit asset treatment; withdrawal or settlement of major token-status litigation on terms that clearly disclaim securities status; or congressional legislation that the SEC publicly aligns with. None of the public SEC pages located here shows that full step has happened as of Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

What is on the calendar is continued process. The SEC’s Crypto Task Force infrastructure remains active, and its 2025 roundtable series established the framework for further category-by-category guidance. If the agency moves from staff statements to Commission action, that would be the point at which “digital commodities” becomes more than a market shorthand.

For now, the cleanest reading is this: the SEC has made a major reversal from its earlier litigation-first approach and has publicly said some crypto asset categories are not securities. That is a meaningful legal and market shift. But the available record still falls short of a blanket SEC declaration that crypto tokens, as a class, are digital commodities.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Did the SEC officially declare all crypto tokens to be digital commodities?

A: The public record reviewed here does not show a blanket SEC declaration covering all crypto tokens. What it does show is a series of narrower staff statements: meme coins were generally described as not securities in February 2025, certain USD stablecoins were described as not securities on April 4, 2025, and tokenized securities were reaffirmed as securities on January 28, 2026.

Q: What is the biggest sign that the SEC changed course on crypto?

A: The biggest sign is the SEC’s move from enforcement-led ambiguity to public category guidance and formal engagement. The agency launched a Crypto Task Force, opened roundtables beginning March 21, 2025, and published statements distinguishing between non-security crypto assets, covered stablecoins and tokenized securities.

Q: Why does the “commodity” label matter for crypto markets?

A: It matters because the security-versus-commodity line determines which regulator has the stronger role and what compliance burden applies. If an asset is not a security, it is more likely to fall into a commodity-style framework, which changes listing, trading and disclosure expectations across U.S. markets.

Q: Has the market already priced in full regulatory clarity?

A: The derivatives data suggest no. Bitcoin open interest was reported below $50 billion in February 2026, and March 6 options data showed a BTC put-to-call ratio of 1.70, both signs that traders were still hedging downside and pricing uncertainty rather than treating regulation as fully settled.

Q: What should readers watch next for confirmation of a real SEC U-turn?

A: Watch for Commission-level action rather than staff guidance: a formal interpretive release, a joint SEC-CFTC taxonomy, explicit litigation withdrawals on token-status grounds, or legislation the SEC publicly endorses. Those would carry more legal weight than the narrower statements issued so far.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal or compliance advice. Cryptocurrency regulations vary by jurisdiction and change frequently. Always consult with a qualified legal professional regarding your specific situation and local regulations.