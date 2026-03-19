The shutdown of crypto projects that once promised community ownership is no longer a fringe story. In 2024 and 2025, several DeFi teams either wound down operations or abandoned token plans after failing to build durable usage. One of the clearest examples came from ZKX, a venture-backed decentralized derivatives protocol on Starknet and Ethereum, which shut down weeks after its token generation event and said it could not find an economically viable path forward. That collapse, and similar closures since, has sharpened a basic question: if users do not arrive, does the DAO model still work in practice?

DAO Dream Over? Crypto Firm Shuts Down, Kills Token Launch

ZKX, a decentralized derivatives protocol backed over multiple funding rounds, said on July 30, 2024 that it would discontinue operations after failing to reach economic viability, then faced criticism because its token had launched only weeks earlier, according to the project’s public statements and reporting by The Block. The episode has become a case study in what happens when token incentives arrive before sustained user demand.

ZKX Shutdown Snapshot 🚨 ATTENTION ASTRA DAO COMMUNITY! Following Astra DAO's acquisition by The @tokenmetricsinc Foundation, the Astra DAO Platform will begin winding down operations and functionalities. ALL FUNDS ARE SAFE AND SHALL BE AIRDROPPED BACK TO USER WALLETS 📦 Full blogpost ⬇️ (1/3) pic.twitter.com/ObNXuyBSYk — Astra DAO (@astradao_org) November 30, 2024 Closure announcement

July 30, 2024

Project said it would discontinue operations Reported funding

$7.6 million

Raised across 2021-2024, per founder comments reported by The Block Team size

30 people

Founder said funding supported a 30-person team Token timing

About 6 weeks

Between TGE and shutdown, per The Block’s reporting of community criticism Sources: The Block reporting on August 1 and August 5, 2024; ZKX public materials

July 30, 2024 turned a token launch into a shutdown story

ZKX did not fail quietly. The protocol announced on July 30, 2024 that it would discontinue the project, delist markets, close positions and return funds to users’ trading accounts. The stated reason was that the team had been unable to find an economically viable path for the protocol. That wording matters because it points less to a hack or legal order than to a business-model failure: the product existed, but usage and revenue did not support the cost base.

The timing made the announcement more damaging. The Block reported on August 1, 2024 that ZKX’s governance and staking token had gone live the same day on KuCoin, Gate.io and Bitget, alongside an airdrop for active community members and early adopters. In the same report, founder Eduard Jubany Tur said the project’s funding had been raised from 2021 to 2024 and had supported a 30-person team, audits and other development costs. That sequence created a sharp disconnect between the public image of expansion and the internal reality of shutdown risk.

Criticism intensified because the token launch came only weeks before the closure. The Block’s follow-up coverage cited ZachXBT describing the move as a “rug” and arguing that the team had presented the project as healthy while it was already in a weak position. The founder disputed the framing and said user funds were being returned, with more than 80% of users already withdrawing to self-custody at the time of comment. Even so, the case became a high-profile example of a token launch failing to solve a user-acquisition problem.

⚠️ Token issuance did not fix product-market fit ZKX’s shutdown came after the project had already launched a governance token and publicized prior funding. The core issue cited by the team was not token mechanics but lack of an economically viable operating path.

$7.6 million raised, yet usage still failed the viability test

The most important number in the ZKX story is not the token price after launch. It is the reported $7.6 million in funding. For a crypto startup, that is enough capital to build, audit and market a product over multiple years. According to The Block’s August 2024 reporting, the founder said those funds were raised between 2021 and 2024 and were used to support a 30-person team, a dedicated blockchain effort for scaling perpetuals, and multiple code audits.

We need more DAOs – but different and better DAOs. The original drive to build Ethereum was heavily inspired by decentralized autonomous organizations: systems of code and rules that lived on decentralized networks that could manage resources and direct activity, more… — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) January 19, 2026

That funding history gives the shutdown broader significance. ZKX was not a weekend experiment. It was a venture-backed attempt to build an onchain derivatives venue in one of crypto’s most competitive categories. Perpetual futures trading is dominated by platforms with deep liquidity, strong market-making relationships and repeat user behavior. A new entrant has to overcome not only technical hurdles but also the cold-start problem: traders go where liquidity already exists, and liquidity providers go where traders already are.

In that sense, the project’s closure fits a wider pattern across crypto infrastructure and DeFi. Teams can raise capital, ship code and launch tokens, yet still fail to create recurring usage. The DAO wrapper does not remove that requirement. Governance rights have little practical value if the underlying protocol does not generate enough activity to sustain development, incentives and operations. ZKX’s own explanation, centered on economic non-viability, is a direct acknowledgment of that limit.

Why “no users” matters more than “no token”

The headline framing around “no users” captures the real fault line. A token launch can distribute ownership, bootstrap liquidity or reward early adopters. It cannot, by itself, create enduring demand for a trading venue. If traders do not return, spreads stay wide, depth stays thin and fee generation remains weak. That leaves the DAO ideal exposed: governance can coordinate a community, but it cannot substitute for product-market fit.

What the ZKX episode shows about DAO-era crypto launches Metric ZKX data point Why it matters Funding $7.6 million reported Shows the project had meaningful runway Team size 30 people Indicates institutional-scale operating costs Shutdown timing July 30, 2024 Marks the point viability concerns became public Token-to-shutdown gap Roughly six weeks Highlights the mismatch between launch optics and business reality User fund handling Positions closed, funds returned to accounts Shows an orderly wind-down rather than a protocol exploit Source: The Block reporting published August 1 and updated August 5, 2024

How a 30-person buildout collided with the economics of onchain perps

Onchain perpetuals are expensive to build and hard to scale. Teams need matching engines or order-book design, oracle integrations, risk controls, bridge infrastructure, front-end reliability and market-maker participation. ZKX’s technical materials and audit documents show that the project invested heavily in architecture and security review. That is consistent with the founder’s description of a multi-year build supported by a sizable team.

But technical completion is not the same as commercial success. Derivatives exchanges live or die on activity. Traders care about execution quality, available pairs, leverage, fees, collateral efficiency and confidence that liquidity will remain during volatile periods. If a venue cannot reach critical mass, every weakness compounds. Thin books discourage traders. Lower trader activity discourages liquidity providers. Lower fees weaken treasury inflows. Then the token, instead of representing a growing network, becomes detached from actual usage.

The founder later said that choosing a fully onchain smart-contract protocol instead of an L3 and making other strategic decisions would have been wiser financially. That is a notable admission because it shifts the story from pure market conditions to design tradeoffs. In other words, the shutdown was not only about a bad cycle. It was also about the cost of the chosen architecture relative to the user base the protocol managed to attract.

ZKX event sequence Funding period Founder said ZKX raised $7.6 million across these years to support development, audits and a 30-person team. Token generation event ZKX launched its governance and staking token and distributed an airdrop to active users and early adopters. Shutdown announced The project said it would discontinue operations, delist markets, close positions and return funds to users’ trading accounts. Public backlash The shutdown drew criticism over the short gap between token launch and closure, while the founder defended the wind-down process.

2025 and 2026 closures show ZKX was not an isolated case

The broader market context matters because ZKX was not the only project to discover that tokenized governance does not guarantee sustainable usage. In March 2025, Linear Finance said it would shutter its DeFi protocol after struggling to generate sustainable returns since its September 2020 launch, according to The Block. The report also noted that Binance had recently delisted LINA and that the token’s market capitalization had dropped sharply after the delisting announcement.

In February 2026, The Block reported that ZeroLend, a decentralized lending protocol, would shut down after its total value locked fell 98% to $6.6 million from nearly $359 million at its November 2024 peak. Founder comments cited prolonged operating losses, inactive or illiquid chains and discontinued oracle support. That is a different product category from ZKX, but the pattern is similar: once usage and liquidity retreat far enough, governance structures and token incentives stop being enough to preserve the business.

These examples do not prove that DAOs are finished. They do show that the market has become less forgiving of protocols that cannot convert early hype into recurring activity. During earlier cycles, a token launch itself could be treated as a milestone. In the current environment, it is increasingly judged as a financing event that must be backed by real demand. If the users are not there, the token can accelerate scrutiny rather than solve the problem.

Recent crypto shutdowns tied to weak economics or collapsing usage Project Date reported Key data point ZKX July-August 2024 Shutdown after saying it lacked an economically viable path Linear Finance March 27, 2025 Protocol sunset after profitability struggles; token hit by delisting shock ZeroLend February 17, 2026 TVL down 98% to $6.6 million from nearly $359 million peak Sources: The Block reporting on March 27, 2025 and February 17, 2026; The Block reporting on ZKX from August 2024

Why the DAO model still survives, but the easy narrative does not

The strongest conclusion supported by the public record is narrower than “DAOs are dead.” What is fading is the assumption that decentralization, token distribution and governance branding can overcome weak retention. The original DAO promise was that users, builders and token holders could align around a shared network. That still happens in some protocols. But the ZKX case shows the alignment breaks down when the user base is too small to support the operating model.

There is also a structural tension between users and token holders. Traders want low fees, deep liquidity and reliable execution. Token holders often want value accrual, emissions discipline and treasury growth. Those goals can reinforce each other when a protocol is growing. They can conflict when growth stalls. A team under pressure may launch a token to extend runway or reward insiders and early users, but if the product has not reached durable demand, the token can expose rather than mask the weakness.

That is why the phrase “no users” lands so hard. It cuts through branding. A DAO without active participants is not a functioning decentralized organization in any meaningful economic sense. It is a governance shell around a product that has not reached escape velocity. ZKX’s shutdown, followed by other closures across DeFi, suggests the market is now pricing that distinction more aggressively than it did in earlier cycles.

What the ZKX shutdown means for future token launches

For founders, the lesson is straightforward: token timing now carries reputational risk if core usage metrics are weak. Launching a governance token before proving retention, liquidity depth or fee durability can turn a fundraising milestone into a credibility test. For users, the lesson is equally clear: a token launch is not evidence that a protocol has solved distribution or economics. It may simply mean the project has reached the point where it needs another mechanism to finance itself or reward stakeholders.

For the market, the ZKX episode is a reminder that crypto’s organizational experiments remain subject to ordinary business constraints. Teams still need customers. Products still need repeat usage. Treasuries still need inflows. Governance can coordinate decisions, but it cannot manufacture demand. When a project says it is shutting down because it cannot find an economically viable path, that is not a philosophical failure of decentralization. It is a measurable failure to build a service enough people use.

The DAO dream is not over in absolute terms. But the era when a token launch could stand in for traction is clearly under pressure. ZKX became one of the clearest examples because the timeline was so compressed: years of building, millions raised, a token launch, then a shutdown. That sequence is why the story continues to resonate well beyond one protocol.

Conclusion

ZKX’s closure in July 2024 did not end the DAO model, but it did puncture one of crypto’s most persistent assumptions: that community ownership can compensate for missing users. Public reporting shows a project with multi-year funding, a 30-person team and a fresh token launch still failed to reach economic viability. Later shutdowns at Linear Finance and ZeroLend reinforce the same point from different corners of DeFi. The durable takeaway is simple and verifiable: in crypto, as in any other market, governance matters only after a product proves people actually want to use it.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to ZKX? ZKX announced on July 30, 2024 that it would discontinue operations, delist markets, close positions and return funds to users’ trading accounts. The project said it had been unable to find an economically viable path for the protocol, according to public statements reported by The Block. Why did people criticize the ZKX shutdown? The criticism centered on timing. The Block reported that ZKX’s governance token launched only weeks before the shutdown announcement. Critics argued that the project appeared healthy during the token rollout even though it was close to discontinuing operations. How much funding had ZKX raised? According to founder comments reported by The Block in August 2024, ZKX had raised $7.6 million between 2021 and 2024. The founder said the money supported a 30-person team, audits and other development costs. Does the ZKX case mean DAOs are dead? No public evidence supports that broad claim. What the case does show is that DAO governance and token launches do not replace product-market fit. A protocol still needs recurring users, liquidity and sustainable economics to survive. Have other crypto protocols shut down for similar reasons? Yes. The Block reported that Linear Finance shut down in March 2025 after profitability struggles, and ZeroLend said in February 2026 that it would wind down after TVL fell 98% to $6.6 million from nearly $359 million at its November 2024 peak.