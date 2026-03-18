XRP News: RLUSD Hits $1.5B as Top Brazil Banks Join

Ripple’s U.S. dollar stablecoin RLUSD has moved into a new phase of growth, crossing a market capitalization of roughly $1.58 billion as institutional adoption expands across multiple regions. At the same time, Brazil is emerging as one of the most active markets for Ripple-linked financial infrastructure, with several major institutions already building on the XRP Ledger or using Ripple’s enterprise products. Together, those developments are sharpening investor focus on XRP News: RLUSD Just Crossed $1.5 Billion and Six of Brazil’s Biggest Financial Institutions Are Already On Board.

RLUSD Passes the $1.5 Billion Mark

RLUSD launched globally in December 2024 as a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Standard Custody & Trust Company, a Ripple-owned entity operating under a New York Department of Financial Services trust structure. Ripple says each token is backed by U.S. dollar deposits, U.S. government bonds, and cash equivalents, positioning RLUSD as a compliance-focused product aimed at institutional finance rather than purely retail crypto trading.

By mid-March 2026, CoinMarketCap data showed RLUSD with a live market capitalization of about $1.578 billion, putting it beyond the $1.5 billion threshold highlighted in current XRP coverage. CoinGecko historical data also showed RLUSD approaching that level in early February 2026, indicating that the token’s rise has been sustained rather than a one-day spike.

That growth matters because stablecoin scale is often a proxy for trust, liquidity, and utility. A larger float can support more exchange trading, more settlement activity, and broader use in tokenized finance. Ripple has also continued to widen RLUSD’s distribution, including a Binance listing announced in January 2026, which added another major venue for spot trading.

According to Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple made a deliberate decision to launch RLUSD under the NYDFS limited purpose trust company framework, which he described as a high regulatory standard for the sector. That positioning has become central to Ripple’s pitch as regulators and institutions demand more transparency from stablecoin issuers.

Why RLUSD Growth Matters for XRP News

The phrase XRP News: RLUSD Just Crossed $1.5 Billion and Six of Brazil’s Biggest Financial Institutions Are Already On Board captures two related themes: stablecoin expansion and infrastructure adoption around the XRP Ledger ecosystem. RLUSD itself is not XRP, but its growth can still matter for XRP holders because it deepens liquidity and activity across Ripple’s broader network.

Ripple has increasingly framed RLUSD as part of a larger institutional stack that includes payments, custody, tokenization, and on-chain settlement. In recent announcements, the company has tied RLUSD to regulated use cases in markets such as the United Arab Emirates and to custody partnerships in other jurisdictions. That suggests Ripple is trying to build a full-service financial infrastructure model rather than relying on a single crypto asset narrative.

For XRP, the significance is indirect but important. More enterprise activity on Ripple-linked rails can increase attention on the XRP Ledger, strengthen ecosystem credibility, and support use cases where XRP, RLUSD, and tokenized assets coexist. Still, investors should distinguish between RLUSD adoption and direct demand for XRP, because the two are connected strategically but are not interchangeable assets.

Brazil’s Financial Sector Is Becoming a Key Ripple Market

Brazil has been one of Ripple’s most active markets for years. Ripple officially expanded operations in Brazil in 2019 and said at the time that it already had more than a dozen Brazilian financial institutions and money transfer companies on RippleNet. More recently, the company launched crypto-enabled enterprise payments in Brazil with Travelex Bank and later partnered with Mercado Bitcoin to support cross-border payments.

The latest wave of activity has shifted from payments alone to tokenization and stablecoins. In February 2025, Braza Group announced the launch of BBRL, a Brazilian real stablecoin on the XRP Ledger. Ripple said Braza ranked sixth in Brazil’s interbank market operations according to BACEN, the country’s central bank. In May 2025, Braza also announced USDB, a dollar-pegged stablecoin on XRPL, underscoring how Brazilian institutions are using Ripple-linked infrastructure for both domestic and cross-border financial products.

Brazil’s capital markets are also moving on-chain. In July 2025, VERT launched a blockchain-based platform for private credit operations on the XRP Ledger and XRPL EVM Sidechain, debuting with a BRL 700 million agribusiness receivables issuance. Ripple later said VERT expanded those tokenized operations through another regulated credit transaction in October 2025.

Mercado Bitcoin added another major milestone in June 2025, when Ripple announced that the exchange was tokenizing $200 million in regulated financial assets on the XRP Ledger. Ripple described the initiative as one of the largest tokenization efforts by a Latin American institution on XRPL.

Are Six of Brazil’s Biggest Financial Institutions Already On Board?

The strongest verifiable evidence shows that multiple major Brazilian financial players are already using Ripple technology or the XRP Ledger in payments, tokenization, or stablecoin issuance. Publicly identified names include Travelex Bank, Mercado Bitcoin, Braza Group, and VERT, while Ripple has also said it has worked with more than a dozen Brazilian financial institutions and money transfer companies since its earlier expansion in the country.

However, the specific claim that “six of Brazil’s biggest financial institutions are already on board” is harder to confirm precisely from public primary sources. Ripple’s published materials support broad institutional traction in Brazil, but the available documents reviewed here do not provide a single official list naming six top-tier institutions specifically tied to RLUSD itself. The evidence more clearly supports a broader conclusion: several significant Brazilian financial institutions and market infrastructure firms are already building with Ripple or XRPL, and Brazil is one of the company’s most advanced institutional markets in Latin America.

That distinction matters for readers and investors. It is accurate to say Brazil is becoming a major proving ground for Ripple’s enterprise strategy. It is less certain, based on currently accessible public documentation, to attribute all six institutions directly to RLUSD adoption. This is an inference from the broader ecosystem activity, not a fully documented RLUSD customer roster.

What This Means for Ripple, RLUSD, and XRP

Several implications stand out.

Institutional validation: RLUSD’s rise above $1.5 billion suggests that regulated stablecoins with clear reserve structures are gaining traction.

RLUSD’s rise above $1.5 billion suggests that regulated stablecoins with clear reserve structures are gaining traction. Brazil as a strategic corridor: Ripple’s partnerships in Brazil span payments, tokenization, and stablecoins, giving the company a diversified foothold in one of Latin America’s largest financial markets.

Ripple’s partnerships in Brazil span payments, tokenization, and stablecoins, giving the company a diversified foothold in one of Latin America’s largest financial markets. Broader XRPL utility: Activity from Braza, VERT, and Mercado Bitcoin shows that XRPL is being used for more than remittances, including regulated asset issuance and structured credit.

Activity from Braza, VERT, and Mercado Bitcoin shows that XRPL is being used for more than remittances, including regulated asset issuance and structured credit. Caution on headline claims: Investors should separate confirmed facts from promotional framing, especially when headlines imply direct RLUSD adoption by a fixed number of institutions without a public source list.

According to Jack McDonald, Ripple’s senior vice president of stablecoins, regulatory compliance and trust are non-negotiable for institutional finance. That statement aligns with Ripple’s broader strategy: use RLUSD as a regulated settlement asset while expanding enterprise infrastructure in markets where financial institutions are open to tokenization and blockchain-based payments.

Conclusion

The core of this XRP News story is supported by public data: RLUSD has crossed the $1.5 billion mark, and Brazil is clearly becoming one of Ripple’s most important institutional growth markets. Ripple’s footprint in the country now spans banking, exchanges, tokenized credit, and stablecoin issuance, with firms such as Braza Group, VERT, Mercado Bitcoin, and Travelex Bank already publicly linked to its infrastructure.

What remains less certain is the exact wording of the “six of Brazil’s biggest financial institutions” claim as it relates specifically to RLUSD. The available evidence supports strong institutional momentum in Brazil, but not a definitive public roster of six major RLUSD adopters. Even so, the broader trend is clear: Ripple is building beyond XRP alone, and RLUSD’s rapid growth is becoming a central part of that strategy.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is RLUSD?

RLUSD is Ripple’s U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin, launched in December 2024 and issued by Standard Custody & Trust Company under a New York regulatory framework. Ripple says it is backed by U.S. dollar deposits, government bonds, and cash equivalents.

Has RLUSD really crossed $1.5 billion?

Yes. CoinMarketCap recently showed RLUSD with a market capitalization of about $1.578 billion, and CoinGecko data indicated it was nearing that level in early February 2026.

Is RLUSD the same as XRP?

No. RLUSD is a stablecoin designed to track the U.S. dollar, while XRP is a separate digital asset used in parts of Ripple’s broader ecosystem. They are related strategically but are not the same product.

Which Brazilian institutions are publicly linked to Ripple or XRPL?

Publicly identified names include Braza Group, VERT, Mercado Bitcoin, and Travelex Bank. Ripple has also said it has worked with more than a dozen Brazilian financial institutions and money transfer companies over time.

Is there proof that six of Brazil’s biggest institutions use RLUSD?

Not from the public primary sources reviewed here. There is strong evidence of broad Ripple and XRPL adoption in Brazil, but no single official public document in the reviewed material that lists six major Brazilian institutions specifically as RLUSD users.

Why does Brazil matter in XRP News?

Brazil is one of Ripple’s most active markets in Latin America, with live projects in cross-border payments, stablecoins, and tokenized financial assets. That makes it an important test case for Ripple’s institutional growth strategy.