Crypto News: Essential Updates and Insights You Need to Know

Here’s a comprehensive update on the most significant developments in the crypto world as of February 21, 2026. This report highlights key market shifts, regulatory moves, and emerging trends that matter now.

Market Slide Deepens: Bitcoin and Major Cryptos Under Pressure

Bitcoin continues to struggle, trading around $67,000–$68,000 after slipping from its October 2025 peak of $126,000. As of February 19, BTC hovered near $67,088, while Ethereum and XRP showed modest moves—ETH up 0.3%, XRP down 0.7%—but no clear catalyst has emerged to reverse the trend.

Just days earlier, on February 18, Bitcoin dipped to $68,029, reflecting a 0.2% decline amid broader market volatility tied to AI sector weakness. Ethereum and XRP posted small gains of 2.1% and 1.7%, respectively, though both remain significantly down year-to-date.

The downturn is not limited to price action. Institutional treasuries are reporting massive unrealized losses. Strategy, for instance, holds over $9 billion in unrealized Bitcoin losses, while BitMine faces around $8.4 billion in Ethereum losses.

ETF Outflows and Liquidity Strain

Crypto investment products are seeing sustained outflows. Over the past four weeks, approximately $3.8 billion has exited, pushing total assets under management down to $133 billion—the lowest since April 2025.

Spot trading volumes remain high, though. On February 6, the market recorded $930 billion in 24-hour trading—the highest since November 2025—highlighting intense activity amid fear-driven selling.

Regulatory Crossroads: Clarity Act and U.S. Crypto Policy

The Clarity Act, a major piece of U.S. crypto legislation, saw its odds of passing rise to 85% in prediction markets before falling back to 46%. The spike followed renewed talks at the White House involving key industry players like Coinbase, Ripple, and a16z Crypto. Ripple’s CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, estimated an 80% chance the bill could pass by the end of April.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, announced in March 2025, remains a key policy initiative. The reserve aims to hold government-owned Bitcoin and other digital assets, with an estimated 328,372 BTC already in federal hands as of February 2026.

Trump-Linked Crypto Ventures in Spotlight

World Liberty Financial (WLF), a crypto firm tied to the Trump family, is moving ahead with tokenizing loan revenue from its upcoming Maldives hotel project. Accredited investors will be able to purchase tokens tied to interest repayments.

At a Mar-a-Lago summit, WLF announced a partnership with Apex Group to expand its USD1 stablecoin, backed by U.S. Treasury assets. The event drew attention from Wall Street and regulatory figures, even as scrutiny grows over foreign investments and potential conflicts of interest.

Additionally, WLF is developing a blockchain-based forex and remittance platform called World Swap, designed to offer lower-cost cross-border transfers. The announcement coincided with a formal investigation by Representative Ro Khanna into WLF’s foreign investments.

Bearish Forecasts and Crypto Winter Fears

Ned Davis Research warns that Bitcoin could fall to $31,000 if the current downturn evolves into a full crypto winter. BTC has already dropped 44% from its October high, and past cycles suggest deeper declines are possible.

Other analysts predict even steeper drops, with estimates ranging from $38,000 to $40,000. Still, some believe increased institutional adoption may help cushion the blow.

Altcoin Highlights and Token Unlocks

Despite the broader market slump, several altcoins are showing resilience:

Pippin (PIPPIN) surged 165% this week, driven by social media buzz and new exchange listings.

surged 165% this week, driven by social media buzz and new exchange listings. Stable (STABLE) gained 56%, buoyed by staking incentives and DeFi integrations.

gained 56%, buoyed by staking incentives and DeFi integrations. Humanity Protocol and Morpho (MORPHO) also posted gains of 37% and 23%, respectively, thanks to growing interest in identity solutions and DeFi lending infrastructure.

Token unlocks could add volatility. Mid-February saw over $321 million in tokens unlocked, including LayerZero (ZRO), YZY, and KAITO. These events may influence short-term price dynamics.

What’s Next: Key Watchpoints

Supreme Court Ruling : A decision on Trump-era tariffs could inject over $133 billion into markets, potentially triggering a crypto rally.

: A decision on Trump-era tariffs could inject over $133 billion into markets, potentially triggering a crypto rally. Clarity Act Progress : Legislative clarity on crypto regulation remains a critical catalyst.

: Legislative clarity on crypto regulation remains a critical catalyst. Crypto Winter Depth : Analysts are watching whether BTC will test lower support zones near $60,000 or even $52,000.

: Analysts are watching whether BTC will test lower support zones near $60,000 or even $52,000. Altcoin Momentum: Projects with real utility or strong narratives may outperform amid market rotation.

In summary, the crypto market remains under pressure, with Bitcoin and major altcoins in decline and institutional sentiment wavering. Regulatory developments and macro catalysts could shift the narrative, while select altcoins continue to attract speculative interest.