Bitcoin, Ethereum & XRP Prices Are Falling — Bull Trap or Buying Opportunity?

Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP are under pressure again, but the sell-off is not happening in a vacuum. The latest market data points to a mix of macro risk, fading spot demand in parts of the market, and a derivatives reset that is hitting altcoins harder than Bitcoin. As of March 18, 2026, CoinGecko data still places the total crypto market near $2.4 trillion, with Bitcoin dominance around 56.6% and Ethereum dominance just under 10%, a sign that capital continues to hide in BTC while broader risk appetite remains selective.

Bitcoin near $70,000, Ethereum near $2,000, XRP well below its 2025 peak

The immediate backdrop is straightforward: prices are lower, and the bounce attempts have not yet rebuilt broad momentum. CoinGecko’s market snapshot, crawled in the past week, showed total crypto market capitalization at roughly $2.395 trillion and 24-hour volume near $70.8 billion, with Bitcoin still controlling the largest share of the market at 56.6%.

For XRP, CoinGecko’s asset page, last updated March 12, 2026, showed a market capitalization of about $84.1 billion, 24-hour trading volume of roughly $2.39 billion, and an all-time high of $3.65 set on July 18, 2025. At that level, XRP was already trading 62.3% below its peak, which frames the current weakness as part of a larger drawdown rather than a one-day event.

Ethereum’s recent range also looks compressed relative to prior cycle highs. CoinGecko historical data for March 12, 2026, showed Ethereum’s market cap at about $247.6 billion and daily volume near $19.1 billion. Separate market snapshots from March 15 placed ETH around the low-$2,100 area, reinforcing that the asset has struggled to reclaim higher ground even during short-lived market rebounds.

Bitcoin has held up better on a relative basis, but “better” is not the same as strong. Market snapshots from March 15 showed BTC around $70,664, after a recent run toward the mid-$70,000s failed to stick. That relative resilience matters because when the market turns defensive, Bitcoin usually loses less than high-beta majors such as ETH and XRP.

March 18 macro risk is still the main driver, not a crypto-specific shock

The biggest force behind the drop is macro, not a sudden deterioration in blockchain fundamentals. The Federal Reserve’s January 28, 2026 minutes confirmed the target range for the federal funds rate remained unchanged, with the next policy meeting scheduled for March 17-18, 2026. That means crypto is trading into a live Fed event on March 18, with rate sensitivity still elevated across risk assets.

At the same time, bond-market reporting in early March showed the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rising as investors priced inflation risk tied to a prolonged Middle East conflict. Axios reported on March 6 that worries over a drawn-out war in Iran were pushing yields higher and reviving inflation concerns. Higher yields generally tighten financial conditions and reduce the appeal of speculative assets, especially those with no cash flow.

That macro pressure has shown up repeatedly in crypto coverage tied to current price action. On March 3, SoSoValue-tracked spot Bitcoin ETF inflows reached $458 million even as geopolitical tensions linked to Iran unsettled broader markets, according to reporting that cited the data directly. The important point is not that ETF demand disappeared entirely, but that even positive ETF sessions have not been enough to fully overpower macro stress.

This is why the current decline does not look like a purely crypto-native collapse. There is no single protocol failure, exchange insolvency, or regulatory ban driving the move. Instead, the market is repricing risk while waiting for clearer signals from rates, inflation and geopolitics.

Derivatives data points to deleveraging, with altcoins taking the harder hit

The cleanest evidence of stress is in derivatives. CoinGlass-linked reporting has repeatedly shown that when crypto sells off in this environment, long positions are doing most of the bleeding. In one broad-market liquidation event, over $550 million in leveraged positions were wiped out as Bitcoin tested and lost a key level, while funding on many altcoins turned negative. Negative funding means shorts are paying longs less often because bearish positioning is building.

Bitcoin and XRP Pull Back, But Bulls Have Reason for Optimism: Analysis

► https://t.co/cNvLZbA2Ld https://t.co/cNvLZbA2Ld — Decrypt (@DecryptMedia) July 23, 2025

That pattern matters for the “bull trap” question. A bull trap usually forms when spot price pushes higher, attracts late longs, and then reverses sharply enough to force those positions out. The liquidation profile described by CoinGlass is consistent with exactly that kind of failed breakout behavior: leverage expands into strength, then gets flushed when macro pressure returns.

XRP’s own derivatives history reinforces the point. CoinGlass-linked reporting from late February 2025 showed XRP open interest falling to the lowest level of that year after a 16.8% price decline in just three days, with $79 million in long liquidations. While that data point is older, it shows how quickly XRP’s futures market can unwind when momentum breaks.

More recent XRP derivatives reporting also showed that when open interest contracts sharply, the market is often moving from speculative expansion to cooling demand. In August 2025, XRP open interest fell 30% to $7.7 billion from $11 billion during a retreat from local highs. The exact figures are historical, but the structural lesson remains relevant: XRP tends to underperform when leverage is being reduced rather than added.

Bitcoin’s derivatives market is larger and usually more stable, but it is not immune. CoinGlass reporting from mid-2025 showed BTC perpetual open interest rising nearly 10% to $26.91 billion during a bullish phase, with funding rates moving from an annualized 5% to above 7%. When that kind of leverage builds, the market becomes more vulnerable to sharp reversals if the macro tape turns.

On-chain signals show stress, but not full capitulation

On-chain data is thinner in real time than spot price data, but the available primary research still points to stress rather than a complete washout. Glassnode’s Week 08, 2025 report documented a period when Bitcoin’s short-term holder MVRV fell to 0.95 and short-term holder SOPR slipped below statistical low bands as price dropped to $87,000, about 20% below its then all-time high of $109,000. In plain terms, newer holders were underwater and were beginning to realize losses.

Crypto market reversal saves XRP & Litecoin from collapse

Market picture

The crypto market is recovering faster than it was falling, adding another 2.4% in 24 hours to $2.4 trillion. Bitcoin has rallied 15% since Saturday, now testing $66K. Ethereum is trying to cross $3500.… pic.twitter.com/u1svDmN2pk — FxPro (@FxProGlobal) July 17, 2024

That framework is useful because the same mechanics tend to appear whenever Bitcoin revisits a low-liquidity zone after a failed rally. If short-term holders are under pressure and spending coins at a loss, the market is vulnerable to another leg down unless fresh demand absorbs supply. Glassnode explicitly tied that earlier drawdown to cooling spot demand and intensified sell pressure.

CryptoQuant’s user guide on exchange-flow indicators adds another important piece. Its exchange whale ratio framework states that heavy whale deposits to exchanges usually coincide with bearish or sideways price action, while elevated exchange inflow mean can signal distribution risk. That is not a live March 18 reading, but it is the correct interpretation framework for current exchange-flow monitoring: rising inflows generally mean more coins are available to sell.

For Ethereum and XRP, the on-chain picture is less robust in the public sources surfaced here than it is for Bitcoin, and that limitation matters. Sparse public on-chain updates for XRP in particular make it harder to argue that network activity is decisively offsetting the current price weakness. When data is thin, the safer conclusion is that price is being driven more by macro and derivatives than by a sudden positive turn in network usage.

Technical structure still favors caution over breakout chasing

The technical picture also argues against calling this a clean buying opportunity yet. For Ethereum, a TradingView market summary surfaced a 14-day RSI near 51.58, which is neutral rather than oversold. That is important because a neutral RSI does not signal the kind of washed-out condition that often marks durable bottoms.

For XRP, TradingView-linked chart commentary referenced RSI readings in the mid-30s during bearish setups, which falls into weak momentum territory rather than neutral strength. Under the rules of momentum analysis, RSI below 45 points to weak conditions, and readings near 30 approach oversold territory.

Bitcoin’s chart structure is more resilient, but recent trade-idea summaries still describe it as consolidating after a strong decline, with support zones needing to hold before any reversal thesis can gain credibility. That is not the same as a confirmed trend change. A market can stabilize after a sell-off and still fail on the next macro headline.

The relative picture is also telling. Bitcoin dominance near 56.6% while Ethereum dominance sits below 10% suggests capital is not rotating aggressively into higher-beta assets. In healthy altcoin-led expansions, ETH and large-cap alts usually gain share. Right now, the opposite is closer to the truth.

$70K BTC, $2.1K ETH and XRP’s drawdown frame the bull-trap debate

So is this a bull trap? The data says the recent upside attempts have had several bull-trap characteristics. Bitcoin rebounded toward the low-to-mid $70,000s, Ethereum pushed back above $2,000, and XRP participated in relief moves, but the broader structure still shows fragile follow-through, macro overhang, and leverage that has not fully reset.

A true bullish continuation would usually come with three things at once: sustained spot demand, improving breadth beyond Bitcoin, and derivatives positioning that is supportive but not overcrowded. What the market has shown instead is mixed ETF demand, defensive Bitcoin dominance, and recurring liquidation-driven pullbacks.

That does not automatically rule out a buying opportunity. It means the opportunity, if it exists, is not yet confirmed by the highest-quality data. Bitcoin still looks structurally stronger than Ethereum and XRP because it is holding a larger share of market capitalization and remains the primary destination for defensive crypto capital. Ethereum is more exposed to weak breadth, and XRP remains far below its July 18, 2025 all-time high of $3.65, leaving it more vulnerable to sentiment swings.

The thesis breaks in favor of the bulls if macro pressure eases, ETF flows remain positive for several sessions, and altcoins begin outperforming Bitcoin rather than lagging it. The bearish case strengthens if the Fed outcome on March 18 keeps financial conditions tight, Treasury yields stay elevated, and another round of long liquidations hits majors.

March 18 Fed risk and ETF flows are the next hard catalysts

The next catalyst is immediate: the March 17-18, 2026 Federal Open Market Committee meeting. Because crypto is trading into that decision, any interpretation of today’s drop has to remain conditional on the policy signal and the market reaction in yields and the dollar.

After that, spot ETF flow data remains one of the clearest daily gauges of institutional demand for Bitcoin and, to a lesser extent, Ethereum. Early March showed that inflows can return quickly, with one session reaching $458 million and another week totaling roughly $568.45 million in spot Bitcoin ETF inflows, according to SoSoValue-cited reporting. If those flows fade again while macro stress persists, rallies are more likely to be sold.

For Ethereum and XRP, the forward test is tougher. They need not just a calmer macro tape, but also evidence that traders are willing to rebuild risk outside Bitcoin. Until that happens, the current drop looks less like a clean reset before a breakout and more like a market still trying to find where real demand begins.

Conclusion

Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP are dropping because macro risk is back in control, leverage has been flushed unevenly, and capital is still favoring Bitcoin over the rest of the market. The evidence does not show a full-blown structural breakdown, but it also does not yet support calling the decline a clear buying opportunity. For now, the move looks closer to a fragile rebound failing under macro pressure than to the start of a broad new leg higher.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why are Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP falling today?

A: The main drivers are macro risk and derivatives deleveraging. The March 17-18, 2026 Fed meeting, higher Treasury-yield pressure tied to inflation concerns, and liquidation-driven futures selling are weighing on crypto broadly, while Bitcoin dominance near 56.6% shows traders are still defensive.

Q: Is this move a bull trap in crypto?

A: It has several bull-trap features. Prices bounced, attracted fresh positioning, and then weakened again while liquidation data showed long positions getting hit. That setup is consistent with a failed breakout, especially when macro conditions remain unstable and altcoins are underperforming Bitcoin.

Q: Is Bitcoin stronger than Ethereum and XRP right now?

A: Yes on a relative basis. Bitcoin dominance around 56.6% versus Ethereum dominance below 10% suggests capital is concentrating in BTC. That does not make Bitcoin immune to downside, but it does show that traders still see it as the market’s defensive core.

Q: How far is XRP from its all-time high?

A: CoinGecko’s XRP page, last updated March 12, 2026, showed XRP’s all-time high at $3.65 on July 18, 2025, with the token trading 62.3% below that peak. That large drawdown helps explain why XRP remains especially sensitive to sentiment and leverage shifts.

Q: What should traders watch next for BTC, ETH and XRP?

A: The most important near-term signals are the Fed decision on March 18, 2026, U.S. yield behavior, and spot ETF flows. If ETF inflows stay firm and macro pressure eases, the market can stabilize. If yields remain high and liquidations resume, rallies may keep failing.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. Cryptocurrency investments carry significant risk, including the possibility of total loss. Always conduct your own research and consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.