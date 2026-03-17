Washington is trying to stop a government digital dollar before the Federal Reserve even builds one. That political fight has moved from campaign rhetoric to legislation, with House Republicans advancing a bill designed to block the Fed from offering a retail central bank digital currency, or CBDC, directly to Americans. The clash matters because the Fed says it has not decided to issue a digital dollar, yet lawmakers are already trying to set hard limits on what the central bank can do next.

Why the digital dollar debate is intensifying

A CBDC is generally defined as a digital liability of a central bank that is widely available to the public. In the U.S. context, that would mean a digital form of the dollar issued by the Federal Reserve rather than by a commercial bank. The Fed laid out that definition in its January 2022 discussion paper, which framed a U.S. CBDC as a major innovation in money and payments and invited public comment on the risks and benefits.

The political temperature has risen even though the Fed has repeatedly said it has made no decision to issue such a currency. The central bank also says it would move forward only with support from the executive branch and Congress, ideally through a specific authorizing law. In a public FAQ, the Fed states that the FedNow instant payments service is not a CBDC and is not a step toward eliminating cash.

That distinction has become central to the debate. Supporters of anti-CBDC legislation argue that even exploratory work could open the door to a government-controlled payments system. Critics of those bills counter that Congress risks banning research or policy flexibility before the U.S. has even decided whether a digital dollar is necessary.

Washington is trying to stop a government digital dollar before the Fed even builds one

The clearest sign of that effort is H.R. 1919, the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act. According to Congress.gov, the bill was introduced on March 6, 2025, by Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota. The measure seeks to amend the Federal Reserve Act to prohibit Federal Reserve banks from offering certain products or services directly to individuals and to prohibit the use of a CBDC for monetary policy. The bill later advanced in the House, with Congress.gov listing an engrossed-in-House version dated July 17, 2025.

The bill’s title reflects the core argument made by its supporters: that a retail CBDC could become a tool for financial surveillance. Backers say a government-issued digital dollar could allow officials to monitor transactions more closely than they can with cash. They also argue that if Americans can hold money directly with the Fed, deposits could move out of commercial banks, especially during periods of financial stress.

Opponents of a broad ban say the legislation goes too far because the Fed has not proposed launching a retail CBDC and has not asked Congress for authority to do so. They argue that research into digital money, payment systems, and settlement technology is prudent at a time when other countries are testing or launching CBDCs. That view does not necessarily endorse a U.S. digital dollar, but it does favor keeping policy options open.

What the Federal Reserve is actually doing

The Fed’s public position remains cautious. Its 2022 paper describes potential benefits such as faster payments, lower cross-border transaction costs, broader access to financial services, and a platform for private-sector innovation. At the same time, the paper highlights major concerns, including effects on financial stability, credit availability, market structure, and monetary policy.

Federal Reserve officials have also emphasized that research is not the same as a launch plan. Governor Michelle Bowman said in April 2023 that the Fed had established a program of work focused on policy analysis, technology research, and stakeholder engagement related to CBDCs. That statement suggested the central bank was studying the issue in a structured way, but not committing to issuance.

Chair Jerome Powell has been even more direct. In March 2024, he said he had not made up his mind that a U.S. CBDC is something the country should pursue. In July 2024, he said there was “really nothing new going on” with a CBDC and added that the Fed had no plan to recommend or adopt one. Those comments reinforced the message that the central bank is not on the verge of launching a digital dollar.

The arguments driving the fight

The debate now centers on three major questions:

Privacy: Would a retail CBDC give the government too much visibility into personal transactions?

Would a retail CBDC give the government too much visibility into personal transactions? Banking stability: Could direct Fed accounts or wallets pull deposits away from banks?

Could direct Fed accounts or wallets pull deposits away from banks? Global competitiveness: Should the U.S. keep pace with other countries exploring sovereign digital money?

According to the Federal Reserve’s 2022 discussion paper, a CBDC could improve payment efficiency and support innovation, but it could also alter the structure of the financial system in ways that require careful design and legal safeguards. That balance explains why the issue has drawn attention from lawmakers, banks, payment firms, and civil-liberties advocates.

According to Carole House, in March 2025 testimony cited on Congress.gov, the proposed anti-CBDC legislation would ban CBDC experimentation. That criticism reflects a broader concern among some policy specialists that Congress could restrict technical and policy research before the U.S. has fully assessed the tradeoffs.

On the other side, supporters of the bill say waiting until a formal Fed proposal emerges would be too late. Their position is that Congress should draw a bright legal line now, especially because a retail CBDC would raise constitutional, privacy, and market-structure questions that go beyond ordinary payment innovation.

What it means for banks, consumers, and crypto markets

For banks, the stakes are practical. If consumers could hold digital dollars directly with the central bank, deposits might shift away from traditional bank accounts. The Fed’s own paper identifies that possibility as a key policy concern because deposits help fund lending across the economy.

For consumers, the issue is more mixed. A well-designed CBDC could, in theory, offer a government-backed digital payment option with broad accessibility and low settlement risk. But critics warn that convenience could come at the cost of privacy, especially if transaction data were easier for authorities to access or control than cash transactions are today.

For the crypto industry, the fight has symbolic and strategic importance. Many digital-asset advocates oppose a government digital dollar because they see it as a centralized alternative to open blockchain-based systems. Others in the industry support research, arguing that a clear U.S. framework for digital money could strengthen the country’s role in financial technology.

What comes next

The immediate question is legislative, not technological. The Fed is not building a retail digital dollar for launch, based on its public statements. The more pressing issue is whether Congress will impose statutory limits that effectively block such a project before it reaches a formal proposal stage.

That makes this a rare policy battle in which lawmakers are trying to stop a product that does not yet exist. The outcome could shape not only the future of a U.S. CBDC, but also how much room the Federal Reserve has to study emerging payment technologies. If Congress locks in restrictions now, the U.S. may settle the digital dollar question politically before it is settled technically.

Conclusion

Washington is trying to stop a government digital dollar before the Fed even builds one, and that effort is no longer theoretical. House legislation has already advanced to limit the Federal Reserve’s ability to offer a retail CBDC, even as the Fed insists it has made no decision to issue one and would need congressional authorization to proceed. The result is a policy fight defined less by an imminent launch than by competing fears and priorities: privacy versus innovation, banking stability versus payment modernization, and political control versus central-bank flexibility.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a government digital dollar?

A government digital dollar usually refers to a U.S. central bank digital currency, or CBDC, which the Federal Reserve defines as a digital liability of the central bank that is widely available to the general public.

Has the Federal Reserve decided to create a CBDC?

No. The Fed says it has made no decision on issuing a CBDC and would proceed only with an authorizing law.

What is the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act?

It is H.R. 1919 in the 119th Congress. The bill would amend the Federal Reserve Act to restrict the Fed from offering certain products or services directly to individuals and to prohibit the use of CBDC for monetary policy.

Is FedNow a digital dollar?

No. The Federal Reserve says FedNow is an instant payments service for banks and credit unions, not a form of currency and not a CBDC.

Why are some lawmakers opposed to a CBDC?

Their main concerns are privacy, government surveillance, and the possibility that a retail CBDC could pull deposits away from banks or change the structure of the financial system.

Why do some experts want the U.S. to keep researching CBDCs?

They argue that studying CBDCs helps policymakers understand payment innovation, financial inclusion, and global developments in digital money, even if the U.S. never issues one.