Strategy Eyes 1 Million BTC — Why STRC Leads the Charge

Strategy is moving deeper into one of the most aggressive treasury trades in modern markets, and the company’s preferred stock program is now central to that push. The latest disclosures show Strategy’s bitcoin holdings have climbed above 720,000 BTC by early March 2026, while management has continued to emphasize STRC as a key funding tool for future purchases. That combination is why the market is increasingly debating whether Strategy on course to hit 1 million BTC this year — and STRC is the clearest reason why.

Strategy’s bitcoin accumulation is accelerating

Strategy, formerly MicroStrategy, has spent years building the largest corporate bitcoin treasury in the world. The pace accelerated sharply in 2025 and has continued into 2026 through repeated capital raises tied to common equity and preferred securities. By July 29, 2025, the company said it held 628,791 BTC after using proceeds from its initial STRC offering to buy 21,021 additional bitcoin.

That trajectory did not stop at year-end. In a Form 8-K cited by market trackers, Strategy reported total holdings of 720,737 BTC as of March 2, 2026, after another 3,015 BTC purchase funded in part by sales of MSTR shares and STRC preferred stock. Additional reporting on the following week’s activity indicated the company bought 17,994 BTC between March 2 and March 8, 2026, with funding again coming from both common stock and STRC issuance.

Those numbers matter because they frame the scale of the remaining gap. If Strategy is to reach 1 million BTC in calendar year 2026, it would need to add roughly 279,000 BTC from the 720,737 BTC level disclosed as of March 2, 2026. That is a large target, but it is no longer a theoretical one given the company’s demonstrated ability to raise billions of dollars quickly across multiple instruments.

Why STRC matters more than ever

The strongest case for the thesis that Strategy on course to hit 1 million BTC this year — and STRC is the clearest reason why lies in the design of STRC itself. Strategy announced the pricing of its Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock, or STRC, in July 2025, and then closed a $2.521 billion IPO days later. The company used those proceeds directly to acquire more bitcoin.

Unlike common equity, STRC is structured to appeal to a different class of investor. Strategy has described it as a variable-rate, monthly dividend security, and management has presented it as part of a broader capital stack that can support bitcoin accumulation while offering distinct risk and return profiles. In its February 5, 2026 financial materials, the company said it remained focused on expanding STRC “to generate amplification and drive growth in Bitcoin.”

That language is important. It signals that STRC is not a side product. It is a strategic funding channel designed to broaden demand beyond investors who want direct exposure to MSTR’s equity volatility. If STRC can continue attracting yield-oriented buyers, Strategy gains another repeatable source of capital for bitcoin purchases without relying solely on common stock issuance.

How STRC changes the funding equation

The clearest evidence of STRC’s importance is in the transaction trail. Strategy’s July 2025 STRC IPO generated $2.521 billion and funded a 21,021 BTC purchase at an average price of $117,256 per coin. Later disclosures show STRC continuing to contribute to fresh bitcoin buying alongside MSTR share sales.

In practical terms, STRC gives Strategy three advantages:

A broader investor base: It can attract buyers seeking income rather than pure equity upside.

It can attract buyers seeking income rather than pure equity upside. A recurring issuance mechanism: If market pricing remains supportive, Strategy can continue tapping the instrument.

If market pricing remains supportive, Strategy can continue tapping the instrument. Less dependence on one security: The company can mix MSTR, STRC, and other preferred instruments to optimize timing and cost.

There is also a market-structure angle. Reporting in 2025 noted that if STRC trades below its $100 target level, Strategy’s ability to issue more shares through its at-the-market program becomes constrained. That means STRC’s trading performance is not just cosmetic; it directly affects how efficiently the company can raise fresh capital for bitcoin purchases.

The numbers behind the 1 million BTC debate

Whether Strategy can actually reach 1 million BTC in 2026 depends on two variables: access to capital and bitcoin’s market price. The company has already shown it can raise multi-billion-dollar sums. The harder question is whether it can keep doing so at a pace fast enough to buy nearly 280,000 more BTC this year without materially weakening investor demand for its securities.

At a hypothetical bitcoin price of $70,000, buying 279,263 BTC would require roughly $19.5 billion. At $90,000, the figure rises to about $25.1 billion. At $110,000, it approaches $30.7 billion. Those are simplified estimates, but they show the scale of the challenge and why a diversified funding model matters.

Even so, Strategy has already demonstrated unusual reach in capital markets. By December 1, 2025, the company said it held 650,000 BTC and had established a $1.44 billion U.S. dollar reserve while updating guidance tied to its bitcoin strategy. By early February 2026, investor materials described Strategy as holding about 3.4% of all bitcoin that will ever exist.

What management is signaling

Strategy’s public messaging has become increasingly explicit about the role of preferred securities in its bitcoin model. In the company’s July 31, 2025 filing, management said that with the IPO of STRC it had introduced what it called the world’s first Treasury Preferred Stock. In February 2026, the company again highlighted STRC expansion as a priority for driving bitcoin growth.

According to Strategy’s own financial disclosures, the company has paid cumulative distributions across its preferred instruments while continuing to build out the capital structure around bitcoin accumulation. That matters because it suggests management sees these securities not as temporary financing bridges, but as durable components of a long-term treasury machine.

Market observers have drawn the same conclusion. CoinDesk reported in 2025 that Strategy had reshaped U.S. capital markets by issuing a series of preferred shares including STRC, STRK, STRF, and STRD. That broader architecture gives the company more flexibility than a simple equity-only bitcoin strategy would allow.

Risks investors cannot ignore

The bullish case is clear, but so are the risks. Strategy’s ability to keep buying bitcoin depends on sustained investor appetite for its securities, favorable market conditions, and a bitcoin price environment that does not sharply undermine confidence. If preferred shares weaken or common equity issuance becomes more dilutive, the pace of accumulation could slow.

There is also balance-sheet risk. Strategy’s financial results have shown how sensitive reported earnings can be to bitcoin price swings. The company’s fourth-quarter 2025 results came after a period of significant volatility, underscoring that aggressive accumulation can amplify both upside and downside.

A further point is execution risk. Reaching 1 million BTC in 2026 would require a sustained run of large purchases over many months. That is possible, but it is not guaranteed. The thesis rests on Strategy’s continued ability to convert market demand for STRC and related instruments into fresh bitcoin at scale.

Why STRC is the clearest reason why

The phrase Strategy on course to hit 1 million BTC this year — and STRC is the clearest reason why captures the current market logic better than any single headline metric. Strategy already has the corporate playbook, the investor following, and the public commitment to keep expanding its bitcoin treasury. What STRC adds is a more flexible and potentially repeatable funding engine.

That does not mean 1 million BTC is certain. It means the path is visible. A company sitting above 720,000 BTC in early March 2026, with a proven record of raising billions through preferred stock and common equity, has a credible route to keep closing the gap. Among all the moving parts, STRC stands out because it expands the pool of capital available for the strategy.

Conclusion

Strategy remains the most ambitious corporate buyer in bitcoin, and its latest disclosures show that ambition is still accelerating. The company’s holdings have already moved beyond 720,000 BTC, and management continues to frame STRC as a core tool for future growth.

The debate is no longer whether Strategy wants to reach 1 million BTC. The real question is whether capital markets will keep funding that ambition at the required pace. Right now, STRC appears to be the clearest reason investors believe the answer could still be yes.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is STRC?

STRC is Strategy’s Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock, introduced in July 2025 as part of the company’s broader capital-raising strategy.

How much bitcoin does Strategy hold now?

Public disclosures cited by market trackers show Strategy held 720,737 BTC as of March 2, 2026, before additional purchases reported for the following week.

Why is STRC important to Strategy’s bitcoin plan?

STRC gives Strategy access to capital from investors who may prefer income-oriented securities over common stock, helping the company fund more bitcoin purchases.

Can Strategy really reach 1 million BTC in 2026?

It is possible but not certain. From 720,737 BTC, the company would need to acquire roughly 279,000 more BTC during the rest of 2026 to reach that level.

What is the biggest risk to the 1 million BTC thesis?

The biggest risk is funding. If investor demand for STRC, MSTR, or other Strategy securities weakens, the company’s ability to keep buying bitcoin at scale could slow.