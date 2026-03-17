Solana Tokenized Stocks: 200+ Wall Street Listings

Solana’s sixth anniversary is arriving with a notable shift in how the blockchain is perceived. Long associated with memecoin trading and retail speculation, the network is now becoming a larger venue for tokenized equities. In recent months, Solana has added momentum in real-world assets, with more than 200 tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs now available through Ondo Global Markets, alongside the earlier rollout of xStocks from Backed. The result is a quieter but potentially more consequential story: Wall Street-style assets are increasingly finding a home on a chain once defined by internet-native trading culture.

A six-year milestone for Solana

Solana’s mainnet beta launched on March 16, 2020, meaning the network turned six years old on March 16, 2026. That anniversary matters because it offers a useful contrast between Solana’s early identity and its current direction. In its first years, the chain became known for high-speed trading, low fees, NFT activity, and later an explosion of memecoins that helped drive user growth but also reinforced a perception that Solana was primarily a speculative venue.

That image has not disappeared. Memecoins still play a visible role in Solana’s ecosystem, and the chain remains one of the most active destinations for retail crypto traders. But the latest developments suggest a parallel evolution. Solana is increasingly being used as infrastructure for tokenized financial products, including equities, exchange-traded funds, money-market products, and other real-world assets.

The phrase “As Solana turns six years old, the ‘memecoin chain’ is quietly listing 200 plus tokenized stocks for Wall Street” captures that tension well. The network’s cultural reputation still reflects its retail roots, yet the product mix is broadening in a way that could matter more over the long term. For investors, developers, and institutions, the question is no longer whether Solana can support fast-moving crypto markets. It is whether it can also serve as a credible settlement layer for regulated, custody-backed financial assets.

As Solana turns six years old, the “memecoin chain” is quietly listing 200 plus tokenized stocks for Wall Street

The clearest recent development came from Ondo Global Markets. In February 2026, Solana published that Ondo Global Markets, which it described as the world’s largest tokenized stock and ETF platform by total value locked, had become available on Solana. The launch brought access to more than 200 tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs on the network.

This followed an earlier milestone from Backed’s xStocks product. According to Solana Foundation’s August 2025 case study, xStocks launched on Solana on June 30, 2025, initially with more than 55 tokenized stocks and ETFs. Those assets were designed to be 1:1 backed by real shares held with a regulated custodian, and they were integrated into centralized exchanges and Solana DeFi venues including Kraken, Bybit, Raydium, Jupiter, Kamino, Phantom, and Solflare.

Together, those launches show that Solana’s tokenized-equity market is not a single-product story. It is becoming a multi-issuer category. Backed focused on bringing dozens of tokenized equities and ETFs on-chain in mid-2025, while Ondo expanded the addressable universe significantly in early 2026 with 200-plus listings. That broadens both investor choice and the strategic case for Solana as a venue for on-chain capital markets.

According to Solana Foundation, xStocks on Solana accounted for roughly 58.4% of all tokenized stock trading in 2025 as of August 11, 2025. The same case study said xStocks reached nearly $500 million in on-chain cumulative volume within six weeks of launch and about $2.1 billion across venues over that period. Those figures suggest that tokenized equities on Solana moved beyond a pilot phase relatively quickly.

Why tokenized stocks are moving to Solana

The appeal of tokenized stocks is straightforward. They aim to make equity exposure more portable, programmable, and accessible by representing traditional securities as blockchain-based instruments. In practice, that can mean fractional ownership, near-instant settlement, 24/7 transfers, and integration with wallets and DeFi applications.

Solana’s technical profile helps explain why issuers are choosing it. The chain has long marketed itself around high throughput and low transaction costs, features that are especially relevant for trading-heavy applications. For tokenized equities, that matters because users expect a market experience closer to digital assets than to legacy brokerage infrastructure.

There is also a distribution advantage. Solana already has a large base of active wallets, trading venues, and liquidity hubs. That means new tokenized assets can be surfaced not only on centralized exchanges but also inside wallets and DeFi protocols. The xStocks rollout illustrated that model, with tokenized equities appearing across exchanges, aggregators, automated market makers, and lending platforms shortly after launch.

According to Solana Foundation, programmable compliance is another part of the pitch. Its xStocks case study said Solana Token Extensions can support features such as transfer controls, pause functions, and corporate-action handling while remaining compatible with DeFi applications. For issuers trying to bridge regulated finance and open blockchain infrastructure, that combination is important.

What this means for Wall Street and crypto markets

For traditional finance, tokenized stocks on Solana represent a test of whether public blockchains can become part of mainstream market plumbing. The immediate use case is not a wholesale replacement of stock exchanges. Instead, it is the creation of parallel rails that can expand access, speed settlement, and make financial assets interoperable with digital wallets and on-chain applications.

For crypto markets, the significance is different. Tokenized equities add a new class of assets that can diversify activity beyond native cryptocurrencies. A chain dominated by memecoin turnover and speculative trading may become more resilient if it also hosts stocks, ETFs, funds, and other real-world assets. That does not eliminate volatility, but it changes the composition of demand and the type of users the network can attract.

Several developments point in that direction:

Backed xStocks launched on Solana on June 30, 2025 with more than 55 tokenized stocks and ETFs.

with more than 55 tokenized stocks and ETFs. Ondo Global Markets expanded to Solana in early 2026 with more than 200 tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs.

with more than 200 tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs. WisdomTree expanded tokenized funds to Solana on January 28, 2026, adding another institutional signal for the network’s RWA ambitions.

Taken together, these moves suggest that Solana is being evaluated less as a niche crypto chain and more as a broader financial infrastructure layer. That does not mean Wall Street has fully arrived on-chain. It does mean the experimentation is becoming harder to dismiss.

The limits and risks investors should watch

The bullish case for tokenized stocks is clear, but the model still comes with constraints. One of the most important is geography. Backed’s disclosures state that its tokenized financial assets are not registered under U.S. securities laws and may not be offered, sold, or delivered within the United States or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons. Ondo has similarly framed its tokenized stock access around non-U.S. investors. That means the market is growing, but it is not yet a frictionless global product for every investor.

There are also structural questions around liquidity, corporate actions, and investor protections. Tokenized stocks may track underlying shares and be backed by custodial arrangements, but they still depend on issuers, legal wrappers, and service providers. That introduces counterparty and operational risks that do not exist in the same way for direct ownership through a traditional broker.

Another issue is regulatory clarity. Tokenized securities sit at the intersection of securities law, custody rules, market structure, and blockchain compliance. Progress is happening, but the rules remain uneven across jurisdictions. That makes the sector promising, though still early.

A quieter but more important Solana story

The most interesting part of this story is not that Solana still hosts memecoins. It is that the same network is now hosting a growing menu of tokenized financial assets that look much closer to traditional capital markets. Six years after its mainnet launch, Solana is showing that a chain known for internet-native speculation can also attract issuers building regulated, custody-backed investment products.

That shift does not guarantee success. Tokenized equities remain a developing market, and adoption will depend on regulation, liquidity, user trust, and product design. Still, the direction is clear. As Solana turns six years old, the “memecoin chain” is quietly listing 200 plus tokenized stocks for Wall Street, and that may prove to be one of the network’s most consequential milestones yet.

Conclusion

Solana’s sixth birthday marks more than a symbolic anniversary. It highlights how quickly the network’s role is changing. What began as a high-speed blockchain associated with retail trading and memecoin culture is increasingly becoming a venue for tokenized stocks, ETFs, and funds. With Backed’s xStocks gaining traction in 2025 and Ondo bringing more than 200 tokenized U.S. equities and ETFs to Solana in 2026, the chain is building a stronger case as infrastructure for on-chain finance.

For Wall Street, that opens a new distribution channel. For crypto, it broadens the asset base beyond native tokens. And for Solana, it offers a chance to redefine itself. The memecoin label may remain part of its identity, but the bigger story now is that tokenized capital markets are arriving on-chain at scale.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does it mean that Solana turned six years old?

It means six years have passed since Solana’s mainnet beta launch on March 16, 2020.

How many tokenized stocks are now available on Solana?

Ondo Global Markets brought more than 200 tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs to Solana in early 2026, while xStocks had already launched dozens more in 2025.

What are xStocks on Solana?

xStocks are tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs launched by Backed. Solana Foundation says each token is backed 1:1 by a real share held with a regulated custodian.

Can U.S. investors buy these tokenized stocks on Solana?

Not necessarily. Backed’s disclosures say its products are not registered under U.S. securities laws and may not be offered to U.S. persons, and Ondo has also emphasized access for non-U.S. investors.

Why is Solana attracting tokenized equities issuers?

Publicly available materials point to Solana’s low fees, high throughput, wallet distribution, DeFi integrations, and support for programmable compliance features.

Is Solana still mainly a memecoin chain?

Memecoins remain a visible part of Solana’s ecosystem, but recent launches in tokenized stocks and funds show the network is expanding into broader financial use cases.