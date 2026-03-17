Ripple CTO Says XRP Drop to $0.20 After $4 Is Unlikely

Ripple CTO David Schwartz has weighed in on one of the more extreme scenarios circulating in the XRP market: whether the token could surge to $4 and then collapse to $0.20. His answer, framed as “unlikely but not impossible,” has drawn attention because it captures both the optimism and the risk that continue to define crypto markets. The comment arrives as XRP remains one of the largest digital assets by market value, while investors continue to assess legal, macroeconomic, and liquidity factors that could shape its next major move.

What David Schwartz Actually Signaled

David Schwartz, Ripple’s chief technology officer, has repeatedly taken a cautious approach when discussing XRP price behavior, often stressing that markets can move in ways that are difficult to predict. His latest framing — that a drop to $0.20 after a move to $4 is “unlikely but not impossible” — reflects that same stance. It does not amount to a forecast. Instead, it is a reminder that even large-cap crypto assets can experience sharp reversals under stressed market conditions.

That distinction matters. In crypto, comments from senior executives are often interpreted as directional calls, especially when they involve specific price levels. But Schwartz’s wording suggests a probability judgment rather than a target. According to David Schwartz, extreme outcomes should not be dismissed outright simply because they appear improbable in the current market structure.

The scenario also resonates because XRP has a long history of volatility. The token briefly traded above $3 in January 2025, its highest level in roughly seven years, and analysts noted that an inflation-adjusted new high would require a move above about $4.24. That context helps explain why the $4 threshold has become a psychologically important level for traders.

Ripple CTO Says XRP Price Dropping to $0.20 After Hitting $4 Is ‘Unlikely But Not Impossible’

The phrase has gained traction because it combines a bullish milestone with a severe downside case. A move to $4 would place XRP near or above prior record territory on some measures, while a subsequent fall to $0.20 would imply a collapse of roughly 95% from that level. Crypto markets have seen declines of that magnitude before, particularly after speculative peaks, though such moves are more common in smaller tokens than in top-tier assets.

At current market levels, XRP remains a major asset by capitalization. CoinMarketCap data shows XRP with a circulating supply of about 61.2 billion tokens and a market capitalization of roughly $84.7 billion at a price near $1.38, placing it among the largest cryptocurrencies globally. A rise to $4 would imply a market value well above current levels, while a drop to $0.20 would erase a substantial portion of that valuation.

For investors, the key takeaway is not that such a collapse is expected. It is that liquidity, sentiment, regulation, and broader crypto risk appetite can all change quickly. According to Cointelegraph, even bullish catalysts tied to XRP have recently been met with caution from analysts who warn that momentum can fade if policy expectations or macro conditions shift.

Why the $4 Level Matters

The $4 mark carries symbolic and technical significance. XRP’s historic peak is widely associated with the 2018 cycle, when it traded above $3. In January 2025, CoinDesk reported that XRP briefly topped $3 for the first time since early 2018, renewing debate over whether the token could set a fresh all-time high. Analysts also pointed out that, adjusted for inflation, XRP would need to exceed roughly $4.24 to establish a new real high.

That means a move to $4 would likely be interpreted as more than a routine rally. It would represent a major recovery in market confidence and could trigger another wave of speculative inflows. In crypto markets, round-number milestones often attract outsized attention because they influence trader psychology, derivatives positioning, and media coverage.

Still, major breakouts can create their own risks. When assets rise quickly, leverage tends to build, and expectations can become detached from fundamentals. If sentiment then turns, the same momentum that pushed prices higher can accelerate the decline. Schwartz’s comment appears to acknowledge that dynamic without endorsing the bearish outcome as a base case.

Factors That Could Drive a Sharp XRP Reversal

Several conditions would likely need to align for XRP to fall from $4 to $0.20. None of them is certain, but together they outline the kind of stress scenario implied by Schwartz’s remark.

1. A broad crypto bear market

A severe market-wide downturn remains the most obvious risk. Historically, digital assets have suffered deep drawdowns after euphoric rallies. If Bitcoin and the wider market enter a prolonged contraction, XRP would probably face heavy selling pressure as well.

2. Regulatory or legal shocks

XRP has long traded under the shadow of regulatory scrutiny. The SEC’s case against Ripple shaped market sentiment for years, and official filings have continued to describe Ripple’s large XRP holdings and the token’s market structure. Any renewed legal uncertainty or policy reversal could weigh on price.

3. Liquidity and leverage unwinds

Fast rallies often attract leveraged traders. If a move above $4 were followed by disappointing news, liquidations could intensify the decline. This is a common pattern across crypto markets, where thin order books can amplify volatility during periods of stress.

4. Weakening investor confidence

Sentiment remains central to XRP’s valuation. According to David Schwartz in other public discussions, Ripple does not control XRP’s market price, pushing back on claims that the company can simply direct the token’s value. If market participants lose confidence in adoption, utility, or macro conditions, price can re-rate quickly.

What It Means for XRP Holders and the Broader Market

For retail investors, Schwartz’s comment is a reminder that upside narratives should always be weighed against downside risk. XRP’s size and liquidity make a collapse to $0.20 less straightforward than it would be for a smaller token, but scale alone does not eliminate volatility. Large-cap crypto assets can still suffer dramatic corrections when market structure breaks down.

For institutional observers, the remark reinforces a broader point about digital assets: price discovery remains heavily sentiment-driven. Even as XRP gains more mature trading infrastructure — including futures-related developments cited in regulatory documents — it still trades in a market where narratives can shift rapidly.

For Ripple itself, public comments from executives are closely watched because they can influence community expectations. Schwartz’s wording appears designed to avoid overconfidence. Rather than promising stability, he is underscoring that crypto remains a high-risk asset class, even for established tokens.

A Balanced Reading of the Outlook

There are two reasonable ways to interpret the statement. Bulls may focus on the fact that Schwartz called the $0.20 scenario unlikely, suggesting that such a collapse is not his central expectation. Bears may focus on the fact that he did not rule it out, which acknowledges the possibility of extreme downside in a volatile market. Both readings are grounded in the same reality: XRP’s future path depends on conditions that remain fluid.

The most balanced conclusion is that Schwartz is emphasizing uncertainty, not predicting disaster. XRP has shown resilience at times, including its return above $3 in early 2025, but it also remains exposed to the same boom-and-bust cycles that define the broader crypto sector. Investors looking at the “Ripple CTO Says XRP Price Dropping to $0.20 After Hitting $4 Is ‘Unlikely But Not Impossible’” debate should treat it as a case study in risk management rather than a simple bullish or bearish signal.

Conclusion

The debate around whether XRP could hit $4 and later fall to $0.20 highlights the tension at the heart of crypto investing: extraordinary upside potential paired with real downside risk. David Schwartz’s “unlikely but not impossible” assessment does not forecast a crash, but it does reject complacency. For XRP holders, the message is clear. Price milestones matter, but market structure, regulation, liquidity, and sentiment matter more. In a sector where rapid gains and steep corrections can coexist, caution remains as important as conviction.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Ripple CTO David Schwartz predict XRP will fall to $0.20?

No. His wording indicates that such a move is possible but not likely. That is different from making a direct price prediction.

Why is the $4 XRP price level important?

The $4 level is significant because XRP’s historic peak is just above $3, and some analysts have said an inflation-adjusted new high would require a move above roughly $4.24.

What is XRP’s current market position?

Recent market data shows XRP trading near $1.38 with a market capitalization of about $84.7 billion and a circulating supply of roughly 61.2 billion tokens.

Could XRP really drop 95% after a rally?

It is possible in crypto markets, but for a large-cap asset like XRP it would likely require a severe combination of bearish catalysts, such as a broad market crash, regulatory shocks, and a major loss of investor confidence.

Does Ripple control XRP’s price?

Ripple executives, including David Schwartz, have pushed back on the idea that the company directly controls XRP’s market price. XRP trades in open markets where price is shaped by supply, demand, liquidity, and sentiment.