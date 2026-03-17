Pi Network News Today: Second Migration Sends More Pi to Mainnet

Pi Network is moving into a new stage of its Mainnet rollout, with the project’s long-anticipated second migration process now live and more balances beginning to move onto the blockchain. The update matters because it addresses one of the biggest outstanding issues for users who completed an initial migration but were still waiting for additional Pi, especially referral-related rewards and other verified balances, to be transferred. For a network that says it has already migrated millions of users, the second migration phase is a meaningful operational milestone.

What the second migration phase means

The phrase “Pi Network News Today: Second Migration Phase Goes Live, Bringing More Pi to Mainnet” reflects a development that Pi Network had outlined in its migration roadmap and has been building toward for months. In an official roadmap update published in 2025, Pi Network said Mainnet migration would proceed in stages: first migrations for users already in the queue, then second migrations that include referral bonuses, followed by ongoing periodic migrations at intervals still to be determined.

That roadmap is important because it clarifies that migration is not a one-time event for many users. A Pioneer may complete an initial migration and still have additional balances pending, depending on factors such as verified referral activity, lockup settings, node rewards, utility app usage rewards, and other calculations that require validation. Pi Network has also said the app interface may show simplified estimates that differ from the actual migrated balance, which has been a recurring source of confusion in the community.

The latest updates from Pi Network indicate that the broader migration pipeline is accelerating. In a January 30, 2026 update, the company said it had released a technical change that allows millions of Pioneers to complete Mainnet migration and that another update would unblock hundreds of thousands more users for KYC submission in the following weeks. In the same post, Pi Network said it had reached 16 million Mainnet-migrated Pioneers, a figure that marks a sharp increase from the more than 8 million migrated users cited in its Open Network update published in late 2024.

Pi Network News Today: Second Migration Sends More Pi to Mainnet

The practical effect of the second migration phase is straightforward: more Pi is being transferred from app-based accounting into actual Mainnet balances for eligible users. That does not mean every user will see the same result at the same time. Pi Network’s own roadmap makes clear that migration depends on verification, queue processing, and the network’s effort to exclude cheating while preserving accuracy and fairness across years of mining data.

According to Pi Network, the migration process is unusually complex because it covers “tens of millions” of users and several years of mining records. The project has said that first migrations include verified base mining rewards, verified Security Circle rewards, lockup rewards, utility app usage rewards, and confirmed node rewards. Second migrations then add referral mining bonuses tied to referral team members who have passed KYC.

That distinction matters for users who believed their full balances would appear immediately after their first migration. In many cases, the second migration is the mechanism intended to move additional verified balances that were not included in the first transfer. Pi Network has also emphasized that KYC remains central to the process, both for the migrating user and, in the case of referral bonuses, for the relevant referral team members whose activity affects those rewards.

Another operational factor is security. In March 2025, Pi Network introduced a two-factor authentication requirement for some users before their Pi could be successfully migrated to the Mainnet blockchain. The company also described a 14-day pending period during which migrated Pi is frozen before becoming permanently usable on Mainnet, saying that this helps protect both security and migration accuracy.

Why this matters for users and the ecosystem

For users, the second migration phase is significant because it affects access, visibility, and confidence. A larger Mainnet balance can expand a user’s ability to participate in Pi’s ecosystem, including wallet-based activity and transactions in Pi-enabled apps. Pi Network previously expanded wallet activation eligibility so that KYC-approved individuals could activate wallets even before completing Mainnet migration, but full migration still remains the key step for bringing more balances onto the blockchain itself.

For the broader ecosystem, more migrated Pi means a larger pool of blockchain-based balances that can potentially circulate within Pi applications and services. Pi Network has repeatedly linked migration progress to ecosystem readiness. In its Open Network launch announcement, the company said the network would officially transition to Open Network at 8:00 a.m. UTC on February 20, 2025, while also making clear that KYC and migration would continue after launch.

That timeline shows why the second migration phase remains relevant even after Open Network began. Open Network did not end the migration process; instead, it increased the importance of getting more verified users and balances onto Mainnet. In its earlier Open Network update, Pi Network founders Chengdiao Fan and Nicolas Kokkalis said the network had reached 18 million KYC’d people and 8 million migrated users, adding that “more Pi on Mainnet also means more engagement and stability in the ecosystem.”

A more recent January 2026 update suggests that migration progress has continued materially since then. Pi Network said it had reached 16 million Mainnet-migrated Pioneers and described its identity-verified blockchain as one of the network’s core strengths. That is a notable claim because Pi’s positioning has long centered on verified identity and broad user participation rather than only on token trading narratives.

KYC, verification, and the bottlenecks behind migration

One reason the second migration phase has taken time is that Pi Network ties migration to identity verification at scale. In December 2025, the company said it had integrated additional AI into its Standard KYC process, cutting the queue of applications waiting for human validators by 50% and potentially reducing processing time. Pi said this upgrade was aimed at unblocking Mainnet migration while maintaining accuracy.

That update followed the September 2025 launch of Fast Track KYC, which gave new users and non-users earlier access to wallet activation and ecosystem participation. Pi Network was careful to note, however, that Fast Track KYC itself does not enable Mainnet migration; Standard KYC remains the path tied to migration eligibility.

The company has also spent much of the past two years managing deadlines around KYC and migration. In late 2024 and early 2025, Pi Network repeatedly urged users to complete KYC and Mainnet migration to avoid forfeiting most of their mobile balance, apart from Pi mined within the rolling six months before migration. Those grace-period policies were framed as a way to prevent unverified Pi from moving onto Mainnet and to reduce uncertainty as the network prepared for Open Network.

From a user perspective, this means the second migration phase is not simply a technical switch. It sits on top of a larger compliance and verification framework that determines who can migrate, how much can migrate, and when balances become final. That also explains why some users may continue to experience delays even as the second migration process is described as live.

Market significance and competing interpretations

The significance of “Pi Network News Today: Second Migration Phase Goes Live, Bringing More Pi to Mainnet” depends on how one views Pi Network’s current stage of development. Supporters are likely to see the second migration rollout as evidence that the project is executing on a roadmap, reducing backlog, and bringing more utility-ready balances onto Mainnet. Official updates support the view that Pi has been steadily expanding KYC throughput, wallet access, and migration volume.

A more cautious reading is also reasonable. While Pi Network has published large user and migration figures, the practical user experience still depends on individual eligibility, KYC completion, referral verification, and queue timing. The company’s own documentation shows that migration is phased, conditional, and operationally complex. That means the second migration phase is important, but it is not the same as a universal or immediate release of all pending balances.

There is also a broader strategic implication. By moving more balances to Mainnet after Open Network has already launched, Pi Network appears to be trying to narrow the gap between users who are KYC-verified and users whose balances are fully usable on-chain. That aligns with the founders’ earlier emphasis on reducing the difference between KYC’d and migrated users before and after Open Network. This is an inference based on Pi’s published roadmap and milestone updates.

What comes next

The next major question is whether Pi Network can transition from staged migrations to the “ongoing periodic migrations” described in its roadmap. The company said those recurring migrations could eventually occur monthly or quarterly, though the exact cadence had not been determined at the time of the roadmap update. If that system is implemented smoothly, it could reduce uncertainty for users waiting on later rewards and make Mainnet accounting more predictable.

Another area to watch is KYC infrastructure. Pi Network’s January 2026 update said another change would unblock hundreds of thousands of users to submit KYC applications, while the same post said KYC validator rewards distribution remained on track for deployment by the end of March 2026. Those operational details matter because migration speed depends heavily on verification throughput and validator incentives.

Pi is also experimenting with additional authentication tools. In January 2026, the company said it would release a beta palm print authentication feature that may help with liveness checks and account verification. If effective, that could further reduce friction in the migration pipeline, though the feature was described as exploratory and in beta testing rather than a fully established part of the process.

Conclusion

Pi Network’s second migration phase is a consequential step in the project’s effort to move more verified balances onto Mainnet. The update is especially relevant for users whose first migration did not include all eligible rewards, including referral-related balances that Pi Network has long said would be handled in later stages. Official updates show that the network has continued to expand migration capacity, improve KYC processing, and add security controls as it scales.

At the same time, the rollout remains conditional and phased. Not every user will receive the same amount at the same time, and migration still depends on KYC status, referral verification, queue processing, and security checks. Even so, the latest Pi Network news points in one direction: more Pi is reaching Mainnet, and the second migration phase is a central part of that transition.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the second migration phase in Pi Network?

It is the stage after a user’s initial Mainnet migration in which additional verified balances, especially referral mining bonuses, can be transferred to Mainnet. Pi Network described this structure in its official migration roadmap.

Does second migration mean all pending Pi moves at once?

No. Pi Network’s documentation indicates migration is phased and depends on verification, queue processing, and reward eligibility. Some balances may still take time to appear.

How many users have migrated to Pi Mainnet?

Pi Network said on January 30, 2026 that it had reached 16 million Mainnet-migrated Pioneers. Earlier, in its late-2024 Open Network update, it said more than 8 million users had migrated at that time.

Is KYC still required for migration?

Yes. Pi Network continues to tie Mainnet migration to KYC and related verification processes. It has also introduced AI-assisted KYC upgrades and other tools to speed processing.

Did Pi Network already launch Open Network?

Yes. Pi Network said Open Network officially began at 8:00 a.m. UTC on February 20, 2025, while also stating that KYC and migration would continue after launch.

Why are some users still waiting for more Pi to migrate?

Because Pi Network calculates and verifies different reward categories in stages, and some rewards, such as referral bonuses, are tied to the KYC status of other users in a referral team. Security checks and pending periods can also delay final availability.