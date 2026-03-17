Banks and Crypto CLARITY Act Face Midterm Deadline

Congress is running on a narrow political clock as lawmakers try to turn the crypto market structure debate into durable law before the next midterm campaign cycle overwhelms the legislative calendar. At the center of that effort is the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of 2025, known as the CLARITY Act, a House bill designed to divide oversight of digital assets between the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. The pressure point is not only whether Congress can move the bill, but whether it can persuade banks that the framework is workable before election-year politics harden positions.

The stakes are high for Wall Street, crypto firms, regulators and consumers. Banking groups have signaled support for some parts of the legislation while warning that several provisions could create uneven competition or expose the financial system to new risks. If lawmakers fail to close those gaps soon, the issue could slip behind campaign messaging, appropriations fights and other must-pass business, leaving the broader crypto market without the federal rulebook the industry has sought for years.

What the CLARITY Act does

The Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of 2025, H.R. 3633, is the House’s main market structure proposal for digital assets in the 119th Congress. The bill seeks to establish a federal framework for the offer and sale of digital commodities, assign responsibilities to the SEC and CFTC, and set rules for trading venues, brokers, dealers and custody arrangements. The bill text also includes provisions touching the Federal Reserve Act and central bank digital currency restrictions.

The House report on the measure shows that lawmakers have framed the bill as a response to years of regulatory uncertainty, enforcement disputes and jurisdictional overlap. Supporters argue that the absence of clear statutory lines has discouraged institutional participation and pushed innovation offshore. According to Benchmark analyst Mark Palmer, the legislation could become “a game changer” for institutional adoption because it may reduce legal and compliance uncertainty for banks, asset managers and other large financial firms.

That argument has resonated with parts of the financial sector, but not without caveats. The American Bankers Association said in a statement for the record on H.R. 3633 that it welcomes several positive provisions, including language clarifying that bank deposits are not swept into the bill’s digital commodity framework. At the same time, the group’s testimony makes clear that banks still want tighter guardrails around how crypto activities intersect with core banking functions.

Why banks remain cautious

Banks are not approaching the CLARITY Act from a single viewpoint. Large custody banks, payments firms and some capital markets players see commercial opportunity in tokenization, settlement infrastructure and regulated digital asset services. But trade groups representing traditional lenders have focused on deposit stability, prudential oversight and whether nonbank issuers could gain bank-like advantages without bank-like supervision.

That tension has already surfaced in the stablecoin debate running alongside the market structure push. CoinDesk reported in August 2025 that banking interests sought changes to stablecoin legislation, arguing that certain reward or affiliate structures could pull deposits away from the banking system. Crypto groups pushed back, citing a Charles River Associates study and arguing there was no statistically significant link between stablecoin adoption and community bank deposit outflows.

The same fault line matters for the CLARITY Act because banks want assurance that digital asset intermediaries will not be allowed to perform economically bank-like functions outside the prudential framework that governs insured depositories. In congressional debate in July 2025, critics warned against allowing crypto companies to become de facto banks without equivalent regulation. That concern helps explain why lawmakers have only weeks left to convince banks on crypto CLARITY Act or risk losing it to midterms as the political window narrows.

Congress has only weeks left to convince banks on crypto CLARITY Act or risk losing it to midterms

The timeline problem is increasingly clear. In June 2025, Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott said legislation establishing rules for U.S. crypto markets would be finished by September 30, a target that underscored how quickly congressional leaders wanted to move. But even then, lawmakers were already signaling that differences between House and Senate approaches, including on stablecoins, could slow the process.

The House moved first. By July 2025, the CLARITY Act had advanced through the relevant committees and reached the House floor process, according to congressional materials and contemporaneous reporting. That progress gave the House momentum, but it did not guarantee enactment. The Senate still needed to produce and pass its own market structure bill, and any final package would require reconciliation across chambers.

This is where election politics become decisive. Midterm cycles tend to compress floor time, elevate partisan messaging bills and make compromise harder, especially on financial regulation. If Congress does not build enough support among banks and other mainstream financial institutions before the campaign season dominates Washington, lawmakers risk losing a rare alignment of committee work, industry engagement and White House attention. That is why the phrase “Congress has only weeks left to convince banks on crypto CLARITY Act or risk losing it to midterms” captures more than rhetoric; it reflects the practical reality of the legislative calendar.

What is at stake for markets and consumers

For crypto firms, the biggest prize is legal certainty. A clear statutory framework could define when a token falls under securities law, when it is treated as a digital commodity, and which regulator has primary authority. That would affect exchange registration, custody models, disclosures, enforcement risk and access to institutional capital.

For banks, the issue is more complex. A workable bill could open the door to new revenue lines in custody, payments, tokenized deposits, collateral management and blockchain-based settlement. Yet banks also want confidence that the final law will not undermine deposit funding, create regulatory arbitrage or weaken consumer protections. The ABA says it represents an industry with $24.5 trillion in assets, $19.5 trillion in deposits and $12.8 trillion in loans, underscoring why its concerns carry weight in any congressional negotiation.

For consumers and businesses, the outcome could shape how digital asset services are offered in the United States for years. Supporters say federal clarity would reduce confusion, improve compliance and keep innovation onshore. Critics counter that a poorly calibrated framework could normalize risky products too quickly or leave gaps between market conduct rules and bank-style supervision. Both arguments are now central to the debate.

Key issues lawmakers still need to resolve

Several questions continue to define the negotiations:

How digital assets are classified between securities and commodities.

What obligations apply to exchanges, brokers, dealers and custodians.

Whether nonbank crypto firms can offer services that compete with banks without equivalent oversight.

How the market structure bill will align with separate stablecoin legislation.

Whether the Senate can move quickly enough to avoid election-year drift.

The political and regulatory outlook

The path forward depends on whether lawmakers can present the CLARITY Act as both pro-innovation and compatible with the banking system’s safety-and-soundness framework. That is a difficult balance. Crypto advocates want a bill that limits regulatory ambiguity and expands lawful participation. Banks want a framework that does not privilege nonbank competitors or create new systemic vulnerabilities.

There is also a strategic question for Congress. Passing a market structure bill before the midterm cycle intensifies would allow lawmakers to claim progress on financial innovation, consumer protection and U.S. competitiveness. Missing that window could leave the issue to regulators, courts and piecemeal enforcement again, the very outcome the bill is meant to avoid.

The most likely near-term scenario is continued negotiation rather than a clean sprint to enactment. Senate work, House-Senate coordination and banking-sector buy-in all remain necessary. But the legislative momentum already achieved means the next few weeks matter disproportionately. If Congress can narrow the remaining disputes, the CLARITY Act could become the foundation of a new U.S. crypto framework. If not, the midterm calendar may push the effort into a far less favorable political environment.

Conclusion

The CLARITY Act has moved further than many previous crypto bills, but progress alone is not enough. Congress now faces a compressed window to reassure banks that the legislation protects core financial stability while still giving digital asset markets the legal clarity they want. The outcome will shape whether the United States gets a coherent crypto market structure law soon or enters another election cycle with the issue unresolved. For lawmakers, banks and crypto firms alike, the next phase is less about slogans than about whether compromise can arrive before the calendar closes.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the CLARITY Act?

The CLARITY Act generally refers to the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of 2025, H.R. 3633, a House bill that would create a federal framework for digital asset markets and divide oversight between the SEC and CFTC.

Why do banks care about the CLARITY Act?

Banks care because the bill could affect competition in payments, custody, deposits and digital asset services. Banking groups support some clarifications but want stronger protections against regulatory arbitrage and risks to the traditional banking system.

Has the CLARITY Act become law?

No public source reviewed here indicates that H.R. 3633 has become law. The House advanced the measure, but Senate action and final reconciliation remain necessary.

Why is the midterm timeline important?

Midterm cycles often reduce the time and political space available for complex bipartisan legislation. If Congress does not resolve major disputes soon, the bill could lose momentum as election-year priorities take over.

How is the CLARITY Act connected to stablecoin legislation?

The market structure debate is unfolding alongside separate stablecoin legislation, and lawmakers have indicated the two tracks may need to be aligned. That overlap matters because banks have raised concerns about how stablecoin rules could affect deposits and competition.

What happens if Congress misses the window?

If Congress misses the current window, crypto market structure policy could be delayed into a more partisan period, leaving firms, banks and regulators to operate under a patchwork of existing rules and enforcement actions for longer.