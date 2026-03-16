USDC Overtakes Tether in Crypto Money Movement Despite Lower Cash Reserves

Tether still holds more cash, but Circle’s USDC is now moving more of crypto’s money. That shift is becoming one of the most important developments in the stablecoin market in 2026. USDT remains the largest stablecoin by supply and reserve scale, yet recent industry and company data show USDC gaining share in transaction activity, payments infrastructure, and institutional settlement. For investors, exchanges, payment firms, and regulators, the divergence matters: one token still dominates balance-sheet size, while the other is increasingly shaping how digital dollars actually move across blockchains.

A market led by Tether’s size

Tether’s USDT remains the biggest stablecoin by circulation and reserve base. Tether says its tokens are backed 1-to-1 by reserves and publishes daily circulation data on its transparency page. Independent reporting that cites Tether’s Q4 2025 attestation says the company held about $192.9 billion in total assets against roughly $186.5 billion in liabilities at the end of December 2025, including about $141.6 billion in U.S. Treasuries and $6.3 billion in excess reserves.

That reserve scale gives Tether a clear advantage in raw balance-sheet strength and market presence. Third-party market reports citing DeFiLlama data in March 2026 put USDT at roughly 59% of the stablecoin market, while USDC accounts for about 25%. Even allowing for small variations across data providers and dates, the gap in outstanding supply remains large.

This is why the headline trend is so striking. Tether still holds more cash and cash-like assets overall, but that does not automatically mean USDT handles the most economically meaningful onchain movement. Increasingly, the data suggest that USDC is turning over faster and serving as a preferred rail for trading, settlement, and cross-border transfers.

Tether still holds more cash, but Circle’s USDC is now moving more of crypto’s money

Circle’s own disclosures and industry dashboards point to a sharp rise in USDC transaction activity. Circle said in January 2025 that USDC’s all-time transaction volume had surpassed $20 trillion, with monthly transaction volume reaching $1 trillion in November 2024. By early 2026, Circle said USDC lifetime trading volume had exceeded $55 trillion, while its 2026 infrastructure report said USDC onchain volume reached $9.6 trillion in the third quarter of 2025 alone, up 680% year over year.

Circle’s latest investor materials make the competitive point more directly. In its Q4 and full-year 2025 presentation, the company said the stablecoin market grew strongly and that USDC was gaining transaction share, citing Visa Onchain Analytics. Visa’s own stablecoin materials say total stablecoin supply rose above $274 billion in December 2025 and that adjusted transaction volume was on track to exceed $10 trillion in 2025 after filtering out activity such as bots and certain high-frequency flows.

The distinction between supply and velocity is central here:

USDT leads in outstanding supply and reserves

USDC is gaining share in adjusted transaction volume

USDC is increasingly embedded in regulated payments and institutional workflows

Cross-chain tools are helping USDC circulate more efficiently across networks

In practical terms, USDT still looks like the larger pool of parked digital dollars, while USDC increasingly looks like the busier payments and settlement rail. That does not mean USDC has surpassed USDT in every metric. It means the center of gravity in actual money movement is becoming more competitive, and in some datasets USDC is now ahead.

Why USDC’s transfer activity is rising

Several factors are driving USDC’s momentum. First is regulation. Circle says it became the first major global stablecoin issuer to comply with the European Union’s MiCA regime in 2024 and the first issuer to meet Canada’s new listing rules. That compliance profile has helped position USDC as a preferred option for institutions that want a dollar token with a clearer regulatory posture.

Second is reserve structure and transparency. Circle says USDC reserves are held in cash at reserve banks and in the Circle Reserve Fund, an SEC-registered government money market fund invested in short-dated U.S. Treasuries, overnight Treasury repos, and cash. According to Circle, USDC is always redeemable 1:1 for U.S. dollars, and the company continues to publish reserve reports and attestations.

Third is infrastructure. Circle says its Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol, or CCTP, handled about $41 billion in transfers from launch in April 2023 through March 31, 2025. By the end of 2025, Circle said cumulative CCTP volume had surpassed $126 billion and more than 6 million transfers, while USDC had expanded to 30 blockchain networks.

According to Jeremy Allaire, Circle’s chairman and chief executive, stablecoins are becoming core financial infrastructure rather than just crypto trading tools. Circle has repeatedly framed USDC as a regulated digital dollar for payments, treasury, and capital markets use cases. That strategy appears to be resonating with exchanges, fintechs, and payment companies.

What it means for exchanges, traders, and payment firms

For exchanges and traders, higher transaction share can matter as much as market cap. A stablecoin that moves more frequently can support tighter spreads, faster collateral movement, and more efficient settlement between venues and chains. Circle said in its 2025 year-in-review that USDC open interest on Binance increased three times relative to USDT year to date, a sign that liquidity conditions were improving on one of the world’s largest crypto platforms.

For payment firms, the appeal is different. Visa announced in December 2025 that it launched stablecoin settlement in the United States using USDC, with more than $3.5 billion in annualized stablecoin settlement volume. Circle has also highlighted partnerships and integrations involving Mastercard, MoneyGram, Worldpay, Stripe, Standard Chartered, and FIS as evidence that USDC is moving deeper into mainstream financial rails.

For regulators and policymakers, the split between reserve size and transaction utility sharpens the debate over what stablecoin leadership should mean. One view emphasizes scale, liquidity, and global reach, where Tether still leads. Another emphasizes compliance, redemption design, and suitability for regulated payments, where Circle argues USDC has an edge. Both perspectives now shape the market.

The competitive outlook

The stablecoin market is still expanding quickly. Visa says supply grew more than 50% in 2025 to $274 billion by December, while third-party reports citing DeFiLlama put the market above $300 billion in March 2026. In a growing market, Tether and Circle can both gain in absolute terms even as their relative strengths diverge.

The next phase of competition is likely to center on three areas:

Regulatory access in the United States, Europe, and other major markets Payments integration with banks, card networks, and enterprise treasury systems Cross-chain efficiency as users move stablecoins across multiple blockchains and applications

Tether still benefits from scale, deep crypto-native adoption, and a dominant market share. Circle benefits from a stronger compliance narrative, growing institutional partnerships, and rising transaction velocity. If stablecoins become more embedded in real-world payments, USDC may continue to gain influence even without overtaking USDT in total supply anytime soon. That is an inference based on current adoption patterns, not a certainty.

Conclusion

Tether still holds more cash, but Circle’s USDC is now moving more of crypto’s money in ways that are increasingly visible across trading, payments, and cross-chain settlement. USDT remains the largest stablecoin by reserves and circulation, and it continues to dominate the market by size. Yet USDC is gaining ground where transaction utility matters most: adjusted volume, institutional use, and regulated financial integration. If that trend continues through 2026, the stablecoin race may no longer be defined only by who holds the biggest pile of dollars, but by who moves them most effectively.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main difference between USDT and USDC right now?

USDT remains larger by market capitalization and reserves, while USDC is gaining share in transaction activity and regulated payment use cases.

Has USDC overtaken Tether in market cap?

No. Available 2026 market data still show USDT well ahead of USDC in total supply and market share.

Why is USDC moving more crypto money?

Key reasons include stronger regulatory positioning, broader institutional adoption, reserve transparency, and cross-chain infrastructure such as CCTP.

Does Tether still have larger reserves than Circle?

Yes. Tether’s reserve base remains larger because USDT circulation is significantly higher than USDC circulation.

Is USDC more regulated than USDT?

Circle has emphasized compliance with frameworks such as the EU’s MiCA regime and Canadian listing rules, which has strengthened USDC’s position with institutions.

What should investors watch next?

Watch transaction-share data, U.S. and international stablecoin regulation, exchange liquidity trends, and whether payment companies continue adopting USDC for settlement.