Australian Senate Committee Supports Crypto Bill for Clear Regulation

Australia’s push to build a formal rulebook for digital assets has moved into sharper focus after a Senate committee backed legislation aimed at creating a clearer regulatory framework for crypto businesses. The development matters well beyond Canberra. For U.S. investors, exchanges, and policy watchers, Australia is emerging as a closely watched test case for how a developed market can regulate crypto trading platforms, custody providers, and tokenized services without shutting down innovation. The latest move also comes as Australia’s Treasury and regulators continue broader work on digital asset laws, licensing, and consumer safeguards.

What the Senate Committee Backed

The bill at the center of the debate is the Corporations Amendment (Digital Assets Framework) Bill 2025, a proposal in Australia’s Parliament that would amend the Corporations Act 2001 and the ASIC Act 2001 to bring digital asset platforms and crypto exchanges more directly into the country’s financial services regime. According to the Parliament of Australia’s bill digest, the measure is designed to regulate digital asset platforms and cryptocurrency exchanges through a more formal legal structure rather than relying only on fragmented existing rules.

This is not Australia’s first attempt to legislate crypto oversight. Earlier versions included the Digital Assets (Market Regulation) Bill 2022 and the Digital Assets (Market Regulation) Bill 2023. The 2023 version was introduced and reported on by the Senate Economics Legislation Committee, but it lapsed at the end of the 47th Parliament. The 2025 bill revives that effort in a more developed policy environment, with Treasury consultation and regulator guidance now more advanced than in prior years.

The committee support is significant because Senate committee reviews often shape whether legislation gains momentum, attracts amendments, or stalls. In this case, the backing signals that a structured crypto framework remains a live policy priority in Australia even as lawmakers continue to debate the exact scope of licensing, custody, and consumer protection obligations. That matters for firms seeking certainty after years of consultation papers and draft proposals.

Australian Senate Committee Supports Crypto Bill to Bring New Crypto Regulation Framework

The phrase “Australian Senate Committee Supports Crypto Bill to Bring New Crypto Regulation Framework” captures a broader policy shift already underway in Australia. In September 2025, the Australian Treasury opened consultation on draft legislation to regulate operators of platforms that hold digital assets on behalf of Australians. Treasury said the draft package would introduce two new financial products under the Corporations Act: a digital asset platform and a tokenised custody platform. The consultation period ran from September 25, 2025, to February 2, 2026, according to Treasury’s consultation hub.

That Treasury process is important because it shows the Senate bill is not developing in isolation. Instead, it sits alongside a government-led effort to define how crypto businesses should be licensed and supervised. Treasury has said the goal is to apply existing consumer protections and licensing rules more broadly to digital asset businesses where similar risks exist. In practical terms, that means Australia is moving toward a framework that treats some crypto intermediaries more like mainstream financial service providers.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission, or ASIC, has also been updating its approach. ASIC said in late 2025 that it had updated guidance confirming that a range of digital assets are financial products and that it expected more digital asset providers to apply for an Australian Financial Services licence. ASIC also noted that it is working closely with Treasury on the government’s digital asset reforms, including stablecoin-related policy work.

Taken together, the committee support, Treasury consultation, and ASIC guidance suggest Australia is building a layered crypto framework with three core pillars:

Licensing for digital asset platforms

for digital asset platforms Custody rules for firms holding customer assets

for firms holding customer assets Consumer protections aligned with broader financial services law

Why the Bill Matters for Crypto Markets

For the crypto industry, the biggest issue is legal certainty. Australia has had anti-money laundering obligations for some crypto businesses for years, but firms have argued that the country still lacks a comprehensive market structure regime tailored to digital asset platforms. The proposed framework aims to close that gap by setting clearer standards for how exchanges and custodians operate, how client assets are handled, and when businesses fall within the financial services perimeter.

Supporters say that clarity could help Australia compete for investment and talent. The Parliament of Australia’s bill digest notes that a range of stakeholders, including the Australian Banking Association, the Australian Financial Markets Association, Blockchain Australia, the Digital Economy Council of Australia, KPMG, the Law Council of Australia, and crypto exchange Swyftx, were broadly supportive of the general approach proposed in Treasury’s exposure draft or earlier policy papers, while still offering detailed comments on implementation.

That support does not mean the bill is free of controversy. Crypto regulation often raises difficult questions about whether lawmakers should create bespoke rules for a fast-moving industry or force digital asset firms into existing financial law categories. Some market participants want a lighter-touch framework to preserve innovation. Others argue that the collapse of major global crypto firms in recent years shows why stricter custody, disclosure, and governance standards are necessary. The Australian debate reflects that same tension.

For U.S. readers, the Australian process is notable because it mirrors a wider global trend. Policymakers in several jurisdictions are trying to move beyond enforcement-led oversight toward formal legislation that defines who regulates crypto markets, what licenses are required, and how customer protections should work. Australia’s progress may therefore be watched as a model, a warning, or both.

Impact on Exchanges, Investors, and Financial Firms

If enacted in a form close to the current proposals, the framework would have direct consequences for crypto exchanges, custodians, tokenized asset businesses, and potentially some fintech firms. Businesses that hold digital assets for customers could face new licensing obligations, operational standards, and compliance costs. That may raise barriers to entry for smaller firms, but it could also improve trust in the market by requiring stronger governance and asset protection measures.

For investors, the likely benefit is stronger consumer protection. Treasury has framed the reforms around safer use of digital assets and more secure participation in the sector. Bringing platforms into a clearer legal framework could improve disclosure, complaints handling, custody standards, and accountability if firms fail. Those are issues that have become central to crypto policy after high-profile exchange collapses and custody disputes globally.

Traditional financial institutions also have a stake in the outcome. Banks, market infrastructure providers, and professional services firms have participated in consultations because digital assets increasingly overlap with mainstream finance. Tokenized custody, stablecoins, and blockchain-based settlement systems are no longer fringe topics. ASIC’s recent support for innovation initiatives, including regulatory relief linked to tokenized asset testing, shows that Australia is trying to regulate risk while still allowing experimentation in financial technology.

Key issues stakeholders are watching

Several questions remain unresolved and will likely shape the final law:

Scope: Which digital asset businesses will need a license? Custody: How strict will segregation and safeguarding rules be? Stablecoins: Will payment stablecoins face a separate regime? Transition: How much time will existing firms get to comply? Overlap: How will Treasury reforms interact with ASIC guidance and existing financial law?

Industry and Policy Perspectives

Publicly available materials show broad support for clearer rules, but also a strong push for careful drafting. According to the Parliament of Australia’s bill digest, industry groups and professional bodies generally supported the direction of reform while submitting detailed feedback on how the framework should work in practice. That pattern is common in crypto policy: firms often want regulation in principle, but resist rules they view as too broad, too costly, or poorly tailored to decentralized technology.

Treasury’s own language reflects a balancing act. In its 2025 announcement opening consultation, Treasury said the government wants to encourage innovation while ensuring appropriate regulation so Australians can use and invest in digital assets “safely and securely.” That framing suggests the government is trying to avoid two extremes: a regulatory vacuum on one side and a regime so restrictive that activity moves offshore on the other.

ASIC’s recent statements point in the same direction. The regulator has emphasized both innovation and licensing discipline, noting that more digital asset providers may need to seek financial services licenses as the rules evolve. For the market, that means the era of regulatory ambiguity may be narrowing, even if the final legislative architecture is still being negotiated.

What Comes Next

The next phase is likely to center on how committee support translates into legislative progress and how closely any final law aligns with Treasury’s draft framework. The consultation on exposure draft legislation closed on February 2, 2026, which means policymakers now have stakeholder submissions in hand as they consider revisions. Any final framework will likely reflect both parliamentary debate and Treasury’s broader reform agenda.

The most important point is that Australia is no longer debating crypto regulation only in abstract terms. It now has a live bill, a recent Treasury consultation, updated ASIC guidance, and a growing body of stakeholder input. That combination gives the country a realistic path toward a formal digital asset regime, even if the final details remain unsettled.

Conclusion

The move captured by the phrase Australian Senate Committee Supports Crypto Bill to Bring New Crypto Regulation Framework marks a meaningful step in Australia’s effort to bring digital assets into a clearer legal structure. The proposed Corporations Amendment (Digital Assets Framework) Bill 2025, combined with Treasury’s 2025–2026 consultation and ASIC’s evolving guidance, shows a coordinated push toward licensing, custody standards, and stronger consumer protections.

For crypto businesses, the stakes are high: clearer rules can support growth, but they also bring higher compliance demands. For investors, the promise is greater protection and more accountability. And for global policymakers, Australia’s approach may become an important reference point in the wider debate over how to regulate digital asset markets without stifling innovation.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Australian crypto bill called?

The main proposal is the Corporations Amendment (Digital Assets Framework) Bill 2025, which would amend Australia’s financial services laws to regulate digital asset platforms and crypto exchanges.

What does the bill aim to do?

It aims to create a clearer legal framework for digital asset platforms, including licensing, custody, and consumer protection requirements under Australia’s existing financial services architecture.

Has Australia already finalized its crypto regulations?

No. Australia has active proposals and consultations, including Treasury’s exposure draft process that ran from September 25, 2025, to February 2, 2026, but the framework is still developing.

Why is the Senate committee’s support important?

Committee backing can help build legislative momentum, shape amendments, and signal that crypto regulation remains a serious policy priority in Parliament.

How could the new framework affect crypto exchanges?

Exchanges and custody providers could face new licensing obligations, operational rules, and stronger standards for handling customer assets.

Why should U.S. readers care about Australia’s crypto framework?

Australia is a major developed market, and its approach may influence how other countries think about balancing innovation, market access, and consumer protection in crypto regulation.