TRUMP Memecoin Price Hits Record Low as Insiders Keep Dumping

The OFFICIAL TRUMP memecoin has fallen to fresh post-launch lows, extending a sharp decline that has erased more than 95% of its value from its January 2025 peak. Market data and token-unlock records show that the slide comes as insider-controlled supply continues to enter circulation, adding pressure to a token already struggling with fading speculative demand. The latest price action has renewed scrutiny of the project’s tokenomics, especially the large share of supply tied to creators and affiliated entities.

Record low deepens pressure on the TRUMP token

OFFICIAL TRUMP traded around $2.98 on March 13, 2026, according to CoinMarketCap, with a 24-hour trading volume of about $298.3 million and a market capitalization near $693.4 million. CoinMarketCap lists the circulating supply at roughly 232.5 million tokens out of a maximum supply of nearly 1 billion.

Coinbase data shows a similar picture. It places the token’s all-time high at $74.27 and its current market cap near $690.7 million, implying a drawdown of roughly 96% from the peak reached on January 19, 2025. Coinbase also reports 24-hour trading volume near $298.9 million and circulating supply of about 232 million tokens.

That collapse matters because the token was one of the most visible political memecoins launched during the 2025 crypto cycle. Its early surge drew heavy retail interest, but the current price level suggests that speculative momentum has largely evaporated. As liquidity thins and sentiment weakens, even routine token releases can have an outsized effect on price.

Recent market summaries have described the token as trading near its lowest level since launch, with prices around $2.90 to $2.98 in March 2026.

Binance data reveals insiders continue to dump TRUMP memecoins as its price hits a record low

The central issue for traders is supply. Messari’s token-unlock page for Official Trump shows that the overwhelming majority of the token allocation belongs to “Creators & CIC Digital” buckets, while only 10% was allocated to public distribution and 10% to liquidity. The listed allocations break down as follows:

Creators & CIC Digital, 1: 36%

Creators & CIC Digital, 2: 18%

Creators & CIC Digital, 3: 18%

Additional creator-linked buckets: 4%, 2%, and 2%

Liquidity: 10%

Public Distribution: 10%

In total, that means 80% of the supply is tied to creator- and affiliate-linked allocations. Messari also shows that large portions of those allocations are still vesting, with substantial amounts already unlocked and more scheduled to enter circulation over time. For example, the largest creator bucket of 360 million tokens is listed as 40% unlocked so far, while the two 180 million-token buckets are listed as 50% and 31% unlocked, respectively.

That structure has been a concern since the project’s early months. In April 2025, Axios reported that 40 million new TRUMP tokens were due to unlock around April 17, 2025, on top of the 200 million already circulating, and that daily unlocks would continue for roughly two years. Axios cited Alex Fatuliaj, co-founder of tokenomics advisory firm Simplicity Group, who said the newly unlocked tokens were “very likely” to be sold and warned that the market lacked enough liquidity to absorb hundreds of millions of dollars in selling pressure.

While some planned unlocks were later delayed, the broader supply overhang never disappeared. CNBC reported in April 2025 that the project said major unlocks would be postponed by an additional 90 days, but it also noted that 80% of the token supply remained locked under a multi-year insider schedule.

Why insider selling matters more at current prices

Insider transfers to exchanges do not automatically prove immediate selling, but they are closely watched because they often precede distribution into the market. In a token with a relatively small public float compared with total supply, even modest exchange inflows from affiliated wallets can weigh on sentiment.

The pressure is amplified by the token’s current valuation. At roughly $2.98, each additional million tokens released into the market represents nearly $3 million in potential sell-side supply. With more than 767 million tokens still outside the current circulating supply, traders remain focused on how much of that supply could eventually reach exchanges. That inference is based on the gap between the current circulating supply of about 232.5 million and the maximum supply of nearly 1 billion.

According to Alex Fatuliaj, additional token sales are likely to put downward pressure on price because available liquidity is limited relative to the size of insider-controlled holdings.

The market has already shown how sensitive TRUMP is to dilution concerns. Axios reported in April 2025 that the token was trading around $8 at the time and that analysts expected the first major unlock wave to push it lower. That forecast now looks directionally consistent with where the token trades in March 2026, though the decline has extended far beyond those early estimates.

Tokenomics remain at the center of the debate

The TRUMP token’s design is now central to the debate over whether the project can stabilize. Supporters argue that memecoins are speculative assets by nature and that price swings are part of the category. Critics counter that a token with such a large insider allocation faces structural headwinds that are difficult to overcome, especially after the initial hype cycle fades.

The key tokenomics facts are straightforward:

Maximum supply is about 1 billion TRUMP. Circulating supply is about 232.5 million. Roughly 80% of total supply is tied to creator- and affiliate-linked allocations. Vesting and unlocks continue over a multi-year schedule.

That imbalance leaves public-market buyers exposed to future dilution. It also means price discovery is shaped not only by demand, but by the pace at which locked tokens become transferable.

According to Messari’s vesting data, creator-linked allocations continue to unlock well beyond the token’s launch year, reinforcing the view that supply pressure is not a short-term issue.

Impact on traders, holders, and the broader memecoin market

For retail holders, the decline is a reminder of how quickly celebrity- and politics-linked tokens can reverse after launch. Coinbase notes that OFFICIAL TRUMP’s all-time high was $74.27, compared with a current price near $3.31 in its latest snapshot and around $2.98 in CoinMarketCap’s more recent reading.

For exchanges such as Binance, heavy trading activity can continue even during a prolonged downturn, but exchange flows tied to large holders tend to attract outsized attention. Traders often interpret those movements as a signal that better-informed participants are reducing exposure before the broader market fully reacts. That is an inference based on common market behavior rather than a direct statement from Binance.

The broader memecoin sector is also watching closely. High-profile token failures or prolonged drawdowns can affect sentiment across the category, especially when they involve concentrated insider ownership and visible unlock schedules.

What comes next for TRUMP memecoin

The next phase for OFFICIAL TRUMP will likely depend on three factors:

Supply absorption: whether the market can absorb ongoing unlocks without another sharp leg lower.

whether the market can absorb ongoing unlocks without another sharp leg lower. Trading demand: whether speculative interest returns strongly enough to offset dilution.

whether speculative interest returns strongly enough to offset dilution. Transparency: whether the project or affiliated entities provide clearer disclosures around wallet movements and token distribution.

At current levels, the token remains highly sensitive to both market sentiment and insider-related headlines. With the price near record lows and a large portion of total supply still outside circulation, investors are likely to keep watching Binance-related flows and vesting schedules for clues about the next move.

Conclusion

Binance data reveals insiders continue to dump TRUMP memecoins as its price hits a record low, but the deeper story is about token structure. OFFICIAL TRUMP has fallen from a peak of $74.27 to roughly $2.98, while only about 23% of its maximum supply is circulating. Most of the remaining supply is tied to creator- and affiliate-linked allocations that continue to vest over time. Until the market shows it can absorb that overhang, the token is likely to remain under pressure.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current price of OFFICIAL TRUMP?

CoinMarketCap showed OFFICIAL TRUMP at about $2.98 on March 13, 2026, while Coinbase listed it near $3.31 in a recent snapshot. Prices vary slightly by platform and timestamp.

How far has TRUMP fallen from its all-time high?

Coinbase lists the all-time high at $74.27 on January 19, 2025. At roughly $2.98 to $3.31, the token is down about 95% to 96% from that peak.

How much of the TRUMP supply is controlled by insiders?

Messari’s allocation data indicates that 80% of the total supply is assigned to creator- and CIC Digital-linked buckets, with only 10% for public distribution and 10% for liquidity.

Why do Binance transfers matter for TRUMP?

Large transfers to exchanges can signal that holders may be preparing to sell. They do not guarantee selling, but traders often treat them as an important warning sign, especially when a token has concentrated ownership and ongoing unlocks.

Are more TRUMP tokens still scheduled to unlock?

Yes. Messari’s vesting data shows that creator-linked allocations continue to unlock over time, meaning additional supply can still enter circulation in the future.

What is the main risk for holders now?

The main risk is continued dilution from insider-linked unlocks combined with weak demand. If new supply reaches the market faster than buyers can absorb it, the price can remain under pressure.