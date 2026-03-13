SEC Admits What Broke US Crypto Before Trump Took Office

The Securities and Exchange Commission is now saying more plainly what many crypto companies, investors, and lawyers argued for years: the biggest problem in the U.S. digital-asset market was not simply the existence of crypto itself, but the lack of clear, workable rules. Since President Donald Trump returned to office on January 20, 2025, the SEC’s new leadership has begun describing the pre-2025 environment as one marked by legal confusion, difficult registration pathways, and policy choices that discouraged legitimate firms while failing to eliminate fraud.

That shift matters because it amounts to an institutional acknowledgment that the “mess” in U.S. crypto before Trump took office was, at least in part, a regulatory failure. The SEC has not issued a single blanket confession. But in speeches, task-force documents, and testimony, senior officials have repeatedly identified the same causes: ambiguous rules, inconsistent application of securities law, impractical registration routes, and an enforcement-heavy approach that left market participants guessing.

What the SEC now says caused the crypto mess

The clearest statement came when the SEC launched its Crypto Task Force on January 21, 2025, one day after Trump took office. In language that marked a sharp break from the prior approach, the agency said that “clarity regarding who must register, and practical solutions for those seeking to register, have been elusive.” It added that the result had been “confusion about what is legal,” creating “an environment hostile to innovation and conducive to fraud.”

That wording is significant because it identifies the core problem as regulatory uncertainty rather than a simple lack of enforcement. In other words, the SEC is now publicly recognizing that unclear rules can hurt both compliant businesses and investors. Commissioner Hester Peirce reinforced that message in a February 21, 2025 statement, saying that dealing with the SEC on crypto had long felt like a “regulatory version of an escape room” and warning that a lack of clarity had fostered an environment in which “jokers and thieves thrive, while legitimate crypto projects struggle.”

The agency’s March 3, 2025 announcement of its first crypto roundtable made the same point in more formal terms. It said the task force was created to help the Commission “draw clear regulatory lines,” “provide realistic paths to registration,” and “deploy enforcement resources judiciously.” That language suggests the SEC now sees the earlier framework as too vague and too dependent on case-by-case legal action.

The SEC finally admits what caused the mess US crypto was in before Trump took power

The phrase at the center of this debate — The SEC finally admits what caused the mess US crypto was in before Trump took power — reflects a broader policy reversal now visible across the agency’s public record. The new SEC leadership is not saying fraud was imaginary or that securities laws do not apply to digital assets. Instead, it is saying the Commission failed to provide a predictable map for firms trying to comply.

Paul Atkins, confirmed by the Senate on April 10, 2025 by a 52-44 vote to serve as SEC chair through June 5, 2026, framed the issue in similar terms during his confirmation process. In written testimony cited by Axios, Atkins said that “ambiguous and non-existent regulations for digital assets create uncertainty in the market and inhibit innovation.” That statement aligned him with the task force’s view that the pre-2025 regime left too much unresolved.

According to Commissioner Hester Peirce, the challenge is not only defining which tokens are securities, but also creating practical rules for custody, broker-dealer treatment, disclosures, and market structure. Her February 2025 request for public input asked dozens of detailed questions on those issues, including how to distinguish crypto assets that are securities from those that are not, and how existing custody and capital rules should apply.

Why the old approach drew so much criticism

For years, crypto firms argued that the SEC’s message was effectively: come in and register, even though no clear registration framework existed for many business models. That criticism appears to have gained traction inside the agency itself. Axios reported in January 2025 that the industry had long sought updated rules reflecting blockchain technology, but instead “was met with hostility,” while firms said registration under the existing framework was often not realistically possible.

The problem was not limited to token issuers. It also affected trading platforms, custodians, banks, and investment advisers. The SEC’s own task-force materials now ask whether current broker-dealer, custody, recordkeeping, and capital rules fit crypto markets at all, and whether the Commission should identify categories of crypto assets that fall outside its authority. Those are not minor technical questions. They go to the heart of why the U.S. market remained fragmented and legally uncertain for so long.

Critics of the earlier SEC strategy often described it as “regulation by enforcement,” meaning policy was shaped largely through lawsuits and settlements rather than formal rulemaking. That phrase has also appeared in congressional debate. Senate Banking Committee materials in 2025 said proposed market-structure legislation would replace the SEC’s “regulation-by-enforcement model” with a more workable statutory framework.

SAB 121 became a symbol of the old regime

One of the clearest examples of the pre-2025 approach was Staff Accounting Bulletin 121, known as SAB 121. Issued in 2022, it required firms safeguarding customer crypto assets to recognize a liability and corresponding asset on their balance sheets. Banks and industry groups argued that the rule made crypto custody far more expensive and discouraged regulated financial institutions from entering the market.

On January 23, 2025, the SEC rescinded SAB 121 through SAB 122. The reversal was one of the first major crypto policy changes after Trump returned to office. Axios reported that SAB 121 had helped deter banks from participating in crypto services, while CNBC said the rule had subjected digital assets to strict capital treatment and blocked broader bank adoption.

According to Hester Peirce, the repeal was overdue. She publicly celebrated the move, and outside legal and accounting analyses quickly described it as a major shift in the SEC’s posture toward digital-asset custody. The rollback did not settle every legal question, but it showed that the agency was willing to unwind a policy widely seen as part of the earlier crypto bottleneck.

What this means for investors, exchanges, and banks

For investors, the SEC’s new framing cuts both ways. On one hand, clearer rules could reduce the legal uncertainty that has surrounded token listings, custody arrangements, and exchange operations in the U.S. On the other hand, a softer or more tailored approach raises concerns among critics who fear that investor protections could weaken if the agency moves too far away from aggressive enforcement.

For exchanges and token issuers, the change is potentially more immediate. The task force’s mandate includes creating realistic registration paths and clearer distinctions between securities and non-securities. If those efforts produce formal guidance or rule proposals, firms may finally get a compliance roadmap that did not previously exist.

Banks also stand to benefit. The rescission of SAB 121 removes one of the most criticized accounting barriers to crypto custody. That does not mean every bank will rush into digital assets, but it lowers a major obstacle that had made participation costly and unattractive for regulated institutions.

Different perspectives on the SEC’s reversal

Supporters of the new direction argue that the SEC is finally confronting the real source of the problem: unclear rules that pushed innovation offshore and left bad actors room to operate. That view is reflected in the agency’s own recent language about confusion, elusive registration solutions, and the need for clear regulatory lines.

Critics, however, say the old legal framework was already sufficient and that the real issue was noncompliance by crypto firms. Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw, for example, has warned that the push for “crypto clarity” can create more confusion if it suggests that settled securities-law principles no longer apply. Public submissions to the SEC’s roundtables also show that some legal scholars believe courts have already provided substantial guidance and that the Commission should not weaken enforcement under political pressure.

That divide is likely to shape the next phase of U.S. crypto policy. The debate is no longer only about whether crypto should be regulated, but about how much of the earlier turmoil came from the market itself and how much came from the regulator’s own design choices.

What comes next

The SEC’s current agenda suggests that 2025 and 2026 will be defined by attempts to replace ambiguity with a more formal framework. The Crypto Task Force has already launched roundtables and public consultations on security status, registration, custody, and disclosure. Those efforts could eventually lead to rule proposals, interpretive guidance, or recommendations for Congress.

The bigger question is whether the agency can turn its diagnosis into durable policy. Admitting that unclear rules helped create the mess is one thing. Building a system that protects investors, gives firms workable compliance options, and survives legal and political scrutiny is much harder.

Conclusion

The SEC has not issued a single sentence saying, in so many words, that it alone “broke” U.S. crypto before Trump took office. But its recent statements come close to an institutional admission that the pre-2025 environment was shaped by elusive registration pathways, legal ambiguity, and policy choices that were hostile to innovation and, in the agency’s own words, conducive to fraud.

That is why the current moment matters. The SEC finally admits what caused the mess US crypto was in before Trump took power: not just volatile markets or bad actors, but a regulatory structure that failed to draw clear lines. Whether the new leadership can fix that problem remains uncertain, but the diagnosis is now on the record.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the SEC actually admit?

The SEC’s recent statements say that clarity on who had to register was elusive, practical registration solutions were lacking, and the result was confusion about what was legal. The agency said that environment was hostile to innovation and conducive to fraud.

Did the SEC say crypto should not be regulated?

No. Recent SEC materials still emphasize investor protection, fraud enforcement, and the application of federal securities laws where appropriate. The shift is about clearer rules and more workable compliance paths, not no regulation.

Why is SAB 121 important in this story?

SAB 121 became a symbol of the earlier SEC approach because it made crypto custody more burdensome for banks and other firms. The SEC rescinded it on January 23, 2025, signaling a major policy change.

Who is leading the SEC’s crypto reset?

The effort began under Acting Chair Mark Uyeda, who launched the Crypto Task Force on January 21, 2025, with Commissioner Hester Peirce leading it. Paul Atkins was later confirmed as SEC chair on April 10, 2025.

Does this mean all crypto tokens are now considered non-securities?

No. The SEC has not said that. Instead, it is seeking clearer ways to distinguish securities, tokenized securities, investment-contract arrangements, and crypto assets that may fall outside its authority.

Will this end the legal uncertainty around crypto in the U.S.?

Not immediately. The SEC has started roundtables, requests for input, and policy work, but durable clarity will likely require formal rules, guidance, court decisions, or legislation.