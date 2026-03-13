Pi Network Kraken Listing Date Confirmed – Price Targets & Outlook

Pi Network is back in focus after Kraken added PI to its official asset-listing roadmap, a move that has fueled fresh speculation about when spot trading could begin on one of the largest U.S.-based crypto exchanges. The key point for investors is this: Kraken has acknowledged Pi on its listings page, but it has not published a final spot trading launch date. That distinction matters because roadmap inclusion is not the same as a live listing.

For readers searching for “Pi Network Kraken Listing Date Confirmed: Price History, Targets and What to Expect,” the latest public information shows a more nuanced picture. Pi is now visible under Kraken’s “Chains” section on the exchange’s listings roadmap, while Kraken also states that inclusion does not guarantee a listing and that funding and trading will only be supported after an official announcement from Kraken Pro’s X account.

What Kraken Has Actually Confirmed

Kraken’s official listings page now includes Pi (PI) in the “Chains” category, which Kraken describes as the integration of new blockchains and the listing of the native token for trading. That is the clearest public signal so far that Pi is under active consideration within Kraken’s listing pipeline.

However, Kraken’s own disclaimer is equally important. The exchange says a token’s inclusion on the roadmap is not a guarantee of listing, and that deposits and trading are not supported until a separate official listing announcement is made. As of the latest publicly accessible Kraken listings page, no exact PI spot trading date is shown there.

That means headlines claiming a fully confirmed Kraken spot listing date should be treated carefully unless they point to a direct Kraken announcement. Based on Kraken’s official page, what is confirmed today is roadmap inclusion, not a final launch date for PI trading.

Pi Network’s Market Milestone Since Open Network Launch

Pi Network’s broader market story changed materially when the project announced that its Open Network would launch on February 20, 2025. That event marked the transition toward broader external connectivity and exchange accessibility, a major step for a project that had spent years building inside a more closed ecosystem.

Since then, PI has developed a visible market history across major tracking platforms. CoinMarketCap’s latest market page shows PI trading at about $0.222091, with a 24-hour trading volume of $45.56 million and a market capitalization of roughly $2.15 billion, placing it at No. 37 in its rankings at the time of the crawl.

That ranking and liquidity profile help explain why a potential Kraken listing has attracted so much attention. A U.S.-facing exchange addition could improve visibility, deepen order-book access, and potentially broaden participation among traders who prefer regulated, established venues. Still, exchange access alone does not guarantee sustained price gains.

Pi Network Kraken Listing Date Confirmed: What the Phrase Means Right Now

The phrase “Pi Network Kraken Listing Date Confirmed: Price History, Targets and What to Expect” is drawing heavy search interest, but the official record suggests investors should separate three different developments:

Confirmed: PI appears on Kraken’s official listings roadmap.

PI appears on Kraken’s official listings roadmap. Not yet confirmed: A final Kraken spot trading date for PI.

A final Kraken spot trading date for PI. Already established: Pi Network’s Open Network launched on February 20, 2025, giving PI a public-market trading history.

This distinction is critical for market participants. Roadmap inclusion can be bullish because it signals due diligence and technical review may be underway. But until Kraken issues a formal listing notice, traders face event risk, rumor-driven volatility, and the possibility that timelines shift.

PI Price History: From Launch Excitement to Consolidation

Pi’s price history has been unusually volatile, reflecting a mix of retail enthusiasm, ecosystem milestones, and uncertainty over long-term utility. CoinGecko’s historical data page shows PI trading around $0.150083 on February 6, 2026, illustrating how far the token has moved through different phases of market sentiment.

More recently, CoinMarketCap reported PI at roughly $0.222091, indicating a recovery from lower levels seen earlier in 2026. A CoinMarketCap market analysis published on March 9, 2026 said PI’s recent strength was linked to the v19.9 protocol upgrade, Pi Day anticipation, and improving technical momentum. That report also noted PI had broken key resistance levels and outperformed the broader altcoin market over a short period.

According to the CoinMarketCap analysis, traders were watching resistance near $0.2935, roughly 35% above the levels discussed in that report. While that is not a guarantee of future performance, it offers a useful reference point for how technical traders are framing near-term upside.

What Price Targets Are Realistic?

Any discussion of targets should start with a caution: crypto price forecasts are speculative, and PI remains a volatile asset whose valuation can change quickly with exchange news, liquidity shifts, and ecosystem execution. There is no official Pi Network or Kraken price target.

That said, several market-based scenarios can be outlined from current public data:

Near-term technical range

Based on the March 9 CoinMarketCap analysis, traders were focused on:

– Support around the low $0.20 area

– A near-term trading zone around $0.21 to $0.24

– Resistance near $0.2935

If PI holds above recent support and receives a fresh catalyst, such as a formal exchange announcement, a retest of the upper end of that range would be a logical market reaction. If momentum fades, the token could remain range-bound or revisit lower support levels.

Medium-term catalyst case

A confirmed Kraken spot listing could matter for three reasons:

1. It would add a major U.S. exchange signal.

2. It could improve liquidity and price discovery.

3. It may attract new traders who have not used offshore venues.

Even so, the size of any move would depend on broader crypto sentiment, circulating supply dynamics, and whether Pi’s ecosystem growth translates into sustained demand rather than a short-lived speculative spike. That is why analysts often distinguish between a listing pop and a durable repricing. This is an inference based on how exchange listings typically affect crypto markets, not a confirmed outcome.

What to Expect Next

The next major signal to watch is not rumor on social media but a direct Kraken announcement. Kraken says new listings become official only when announced through its designated channels, and it warns users not to deposit tokens before then.

For Pi Network itself, the market is also watching continued protocol development. CoinMarketCap’s March 2026 analysis tied recent gains to the v19.9 upgrade and to expectations around Pi Day-related ecosystem developments. Continued technical progress could support sentiment even before any Kraken decision is finalized.

Investors should also expect volatility. PI has already shown that it can move sharply on narrative shifts, and exchange-listing speculation often amplifies both upside and downside swings. In practical terms, that means traders may see:

– Fast price reactions to official announcements

– Wider intraday ranges

– Increased retail participation around headline events

– A gap between short-term hype and long-term fundamentals

Why This Matters for U.S. Traders

A Kraken listing would carry symbolic weight because Kraken is one of the best-known U.S.-linked crypto exchanges. For U.S. readers, that could make PI more accessible through a familiar platform and potentially improve confidence among users who prefer established venues over smaller exchanges. This is an inference from Kraken’s market position and PI’s current exchange narrative.

Still, the current official takeaway remains straightforward: Pi is on Kraken’s roadmap, but the exchange has not yet publicly posted a final PI spot trading date on its listings page. That makes the story important, but not finished.

Conclusion

The latest update behind “Pi Network Kraken Listing Date Confirmed: Price History, Targets and What to Expect” is significant, but it is not as absolute as some headlines suggest. Kraken has clearly placed Pi (PI) on its official listings roadmap, confirming that the asset is in view. At the same time, Kraken explicitly says roadmap inclusion does not guarantee listing, and no final spot trading date appears on the official listings page yet.

For investors, the bigger picture is that Pi Network has already crossed a major threshold with its February 20, 2025 Open Network launch, and PI now trades with a market cap above $2.1 billion and daily volume above $45 million based on the latest CoinMarketCap snapshot. If Kraken follows roadmap inclusion with a formal listing notice, PI could see another wave of attention. Until then, the prudent approach is to watch official channels, separate roadmap signals from confirmed launch dates, and treat price targets as scenarios rather than certainties.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Pi Network officially listed on Kraken now?

Not for spot trading based on Kraken’s official listings page. PI appears on Kraken’s roadmap, but Kraken says funding and trading are not supported until an official listing announcement is made.

Has Kraken confirmed a PI listing date?

Kraken has confirmed PI’s presence on its listings roadmap, but the official page does not show a final spot trading date.

When did Pi Network launch its Open Network?

Pi Network announced that its Open Network would launch on February 20, 2025.

What is PI’s latest tracked market price?

CoinMarketCap’s latest crawled market page shows PI at about $0.222091 with a market cap near $2.15 billion and 24-hour volume around $45.56 million.

What is the main upside target traders are watching?

A CoinMarketCap market analysis published on March 9, 2026, highlighted resistance near $0.2935 as a key technical level.

What should investors watch next?

The most important next step is a direct Kraken announcement through official channels. Until that happens, PI’s roadmap inclusion should be viewed as a positive signal, but not a completed listing.