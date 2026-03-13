Bitcoin Surge Over $72K Beats Gold and Stocks, But a Sell Wall Looms

Bitcoin has climbed back above $72,000, extending a rebound that has outpaced gold and major U.S. stock indexes since the latest Iran-related military escalation rattled global markets in early March 2026. The move has revived the “digital gold” narrative at a moment when investors are reassessing how Bitcoin behaves during geopolitical stress. Yet the rally is also approaching a technically and structurally difficult zone, with on-chain analysts warning that a heavy layer of overhead supply could limit further gains.

Bitcoin Reclaims Momentum After Iran Strikes

Bitcoin’s latest advance comes after a volatile stretch tied to the conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States. In the immediate aftermath of the strikes, Bitcoin briefly sold off alongside other risk assets and dipped toward the low-$60,000s, while investors initially rotated into traditional havens such as gold and the U.S. dollar. By early March, however, Bitcoin had recovered sharply, with Yahoo Finance reporting that it topped $73,000 on March 4, 2026, its highest level in more than a month.

That rebound has been notable because it followed a period when many traders expected crypto to remain under pressure. Instead, Bitcoin stabilized and then accelerated higher as broader equity markets remained choppy and oil prices reacted to fears of supply disruption. Reuters-linked and market coverage cited in search results show that the geopolitical shock initially boosted classic safe-haven assets, including gold, while crude prices jumped on concerns about escalation.

According to David Morrison, senior market analyst at Trade Nation, Bitcoin’s relative stability has helped renew the “digital gold” narrative, with the asset behaving less like a high-beta technology trade and more like a store of value during geopolitical stress. That view has gained traction as Bitcoin’s recovery has outpaced the bounce seen in several traditional asset classes over the same period.

With Bitcoin’s Surge Over $72K, It Now Outperforms Gold and Stocks Since Iran Strikes

The core market story is relative performance. Since the Iran-related strikes triggered a broad risk-off reaction, Bitcoin has rebounded more aggressively than gold and U.S. equities, at least over the short window captured by the latest market moves. Yahoo Finance reported that strategists pointed to crypto’s outperformance against the broader market as Bitcoin pushed above $73,000 while stocks were still digesting the conflict’s economic implications.

That does not mean gold has performed poorly. Gold rose as investors sought protection from geopolitical uncertainty, and coverage from the day of the strikes showed spot prices moving above $3,400 an ounce while oil posted its largest single-day jump in years. But Bitcoin’s percentage rebound from its post-strike lows has been larger, which is why traders are increasingly framing the move as a sign of resilience rather than just speculative reflex.

In practical terms, the comparison looks like this:

Bitcoin fell sharply after the initial shock, then rebounded to more than $72,000 and briefly above $73,000.

fell sharply after the initial shock, then rebounded to more than $72,000 and briefly above $73,000. Gold rallied immediately as a traditional haven, but its gains over the same short period have been less dramatic in percentage terms.

rallied immediately as a traditional haven, but its gains over the same short period have been less dramatic in percentage terms. U.S. stocks have been more uneven, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reacting to both geopolitical headlines and macroeconomic concerns.

For U.S. investors, that relative strength matters because it suggests Bitcoin is still attracting capital during periods of uncertainty, even if its path remains more volatile than gold or Treasuries.

Why Bitcoin Is Rising Despite Geopolitical Risk

Several forces appear to be supporting Bitcoin’s move.

A fast recovery from panic selling

The first driver is simple market structure. Bitcoin sold off hard when the conflict intensified, but buyers stepped in quickly once the initial liquidation wave passed. That pattern often reflects a market where leveraged positions are flushed out and spot demand returns at lower prices. Coverage from early March showed Bitcoin recovering from near $63,000 to the upper $60,000s and then above $69,000 before the latest push over $72,000.

The return of the “digital gold” trade

The second driver is narrative. During earlier geopolitical shocks, Bitcoin often traded like a risk asset. This time, some analysts argue it has shown more haven-like characteristics after the initial drop. That does not make Bitcoin a direct substitute for gold, but it does strengthen the case that some investors now see it as a parallel store-of-value asset in periods of instability.

ETF and institutional demand remain important

A third factor is the broader institutional framework around Bitcoin. Spot Bitcoin ETFs remain a major part of the market’s liquidity and sentiment backdrop, even when daily flow data fluctuate. Glassnode noted in earlier 2025 analysis that ETF inflows can materially shift market tone during recovery phases, and the existence of these vehicles continues to make Bitcoin easier for traditional investors to access.

The Brutal Sell Wall Traders Are Watching

The bullish case, however, runs into a major obstacle: overhead supply.

Glassnode’s February 2026 market analysis described Bitcoin as trading in a defensive regime, with sell-side pressure being absorbed in the $60,000 to $72,000 corridor. More importantly, the firm identified large supply clusters between roughly $82,000 and $97,000, and another band between $100,000 and $117,000, where many holders remain in unrealized loss. Those zones matter because investors who bought there may be more likely to sell into rallies to exit at break-even or reduce losses.

That is the “sell wall” looming over the market. It is not a single exchange order visible on a trading screen. It is a broader structural overhang created by coins that last moved at much higher prices. Glassnode’s URPD framework, which maps where current Bitcoin supply was last transacted, is designed to identify exactly these accumulation and resistance clusters.

In other words, Bitcoin’s move above $72,000 is impressive, but the more difficult test may come later if the rally extends toward the low-$80,000s. According to Glassnode, that is where a dense concentration of underwater supply begins, potentially capping relief rallies unless new demand becomes strong enough to absorb it.

What the On-Chain Data Suggests

On-chain data offer a more cautious picture than the headline price move.

Glassnode said in February that Bitcoin remained trapped between the True Market Mean near $79,200 and the Realized Price near $55,000, a range that reflected a defensive rather than expansionary market structure. The firm also noted that short-term holder profitability remained negative, a sign that recent buyers still lacked strong conviction.

That matters because sustainable bull moves usually require more than a short squeeze or a sentiment bounce. They tend to coincide with improving profitability among newer holders, stronger spot demand, and a market structure that can absorb profit-taking without stalling. Glassnode’s recent commentary suggests those conditions are not yet fully in place.

For traders, the key takeaway is that Bitcoin can outperform in the short term while still facing medium-term structural resistance. Those two ideas are not contradictory. In fact, they often coexist in recovery phases.

What This Means for Investors and Markets

Bitcoin’s outperformance since the Iran strikes is significant for three reasons.

First, it reinforces the idea that Bitcoin is no longer trading purely as a speculative proxy for technology stocks. The asset still reacts to liquidity and macro conditions, but its recovery during a geopolitical shock suggests a more complex role in portfolios.

Second, the move highlights how quickly crypto sentiment can shift. A market that looked fragile near $63,000 was back above $72,000 within days, underscoring the speed at which positioning can reverse.

Third, the looming sell wall means the next phase may be harder than the first rebound. If Bitcoin cannot build enough demand to clear overhead supply, the rally could fade into another consolidation range. If it does break through, the market narrative could turn much more constructive.

Conclusion

Bitcoin’s surge above $72,000 has given the market a fresh talking point: since the Iran strikes shook global assets, the cryptocurrency has outperformed both gold and major stock indexes on a rebound basis. That resilience has revived the digital-gold thesis and reminded investors that Bitcoin can recover quickly even after sharp geopolitical shocks.

Still, the rally is not without risk. On-chain data indicate that a substantial overhead supply zone sits above the current market, especially beginning in the low-$80,000s. Unless fresh demand strengthens, that sell wall could become the next major test for Bitcoin’s advance. For now, the market has momentum. Whether it has enough depth to push through the next resistance band remains the central question.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does it mean that Bitcoin outperformed gold and stocks since the Iran strikes?

It means Bitcoin’s percentage rebound from its post-strike lows has been stronger than the gains in gold and broader U.S. equity indexes over the same short period.

Did Bitcoin act like a safe-haven asset during the crisis?

Not immediately. Bitcoin first sold off alongside risk assets, then recovered strongly. Some analysts say that rebound supports the “digital gold” narrative, but Bitcoin remains more volatile than traditional havens.

What is the “sell wall” looming over Bitcoin?

It refers to a large concentration of Bitcoin supply at higher price levels, especially around $82,000 to $97,000, where holders may sell into rallies. That overhead supply can act as resistance.

Why is the $82,000 to $97,000 range important?

Glassnode identified that zone as a major cluster of coins held at a loss. If Bitcoin rallies into that area, many investors may try to exit positions, increasing selling pressure.

Could Bitcoin keep rising from here?

Yes, but analysts suggest stronger spot demand and improving holder profitability would be needed to absorb the overhead supply and sustain a broader breakout.