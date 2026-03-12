XRP Price Daily? Ripple CTO Reveals What Really Matters

Millions of traders and retail holders check XRP’s price every day, often treating each move as a signal about Ripple’s future. But Ripple Chief Technology Officer David Schwartz has pushed back on that mindset, arguing that price alone is not the most important measure of progress. His comments land at a time when XRP remains one of the largest digital assets by market value, while Ripple and the XRP Ledger ecosystem continue to emphasize utility, tokenization, payments infrastructure, and institutional finance as the bigger long-term story.

Why David Schwartz Says Price Is Not the Main Story

The core of the debate is simple: many investors focus on XRP’s daily chart, while Ripple executives increasingly point to adoption, infrastructure, and real-world use. Schwartz has repeatedly framed XRP as a utility asset tied to how value moves across networks, rather than as a token whose importance should be judged only by short-term market swings. Ripple’s recent messaging around the XRP Ledger also reflects that view, highlighting settlement, tokenization, decentralized exchange functions, and institutional-grade financial applications.

That distinction matters because XRP remains highly visible in the retail market. CoinMarketCap lists XRP among the largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, with a circulating supply of more than 61.2 billion tokens out of a maximum 100 billion. That large supply means headline price targets can be misleading if they ignore market capitalization and dilution.

According to David Schwartz, the more meaningful question is whether XRP and the XRP Ledger are becoming more useful in actual financial activity. Ripple’s own recent materials make the same case in broader terms, describing XRP as a protocol-level asset embedded in how the ledger operates and positioning XRPL as infrastructure for tokenized finance.

Millions Are Tracking XRP’s Price Daily: Ripple CTO Says They Are Looking at the Wrong Thing

The phrase “Millions Are Tracking XRP’s Price Daily: Ripple CTO Says They Are Looking at the Wrong Thing” captures a tension that has defined XRP for years. On one side is a large retail audience focused on price appreciation. On the other is Ripple’s effort to steer attention toward network utility, liquidity, and institutional adoption.

That shift in emphasis is visible across Ripple’s recent announcements. In February 2026, Ripple described the XRP Ledger as a “high-performance blockchain for tokenized finance,” with compliance tooling, real-time settlement, and asset-layer programmability live on mainnet. In July 2025, Ripple said Mercado Bitcoin planned to tokenize more than $200 million in regulated financial assets on XRPL, one of the larger tokenization initiatives tied to the network in Latin America.

Ripple has also expanded its stablecoin strategy. RLUSD, Ripple’s U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin, was introduced as part of a broader push to increase liquidity and enterprise use cases across XRPL and Ethereum. Ripple has said RLUSD is designed to support trading, lending, payments, and cross-chain activity, while also complementing XRP’s role in the ecosystem rather than replacing it.

In practical terms, Schwartz’s argument suggests that investors who watch only the ticker may miss the indicators that could matter more over time:

Growth in tokenized real-world assets on XRPL

Expansion of stablecoin liquidity and trading pairs

Institutional use of XRPL for settlement and issuance

Developer activity and new financial applications

Regulatory clarity that affects enterprise adoption

Those metrics do not move as dramatically as a daily candlestick chart, but they may say more about whether the network is gaining traction.

XRP’s Market Position in 2026

XRP still commands enormous market attention. As of the latest market data available through CoinMarketCap, XRP ranks among the top cryptocurrencies globally, with a market capitalization above $84 billion and a circulating supply above 61 billion tokens. Coinbase also notes that roughly 61 billion XRP are in circulation, while the remainder of the total supply is associated with escrow and other holdings.

That scale helps explain why XRP remains one of the most watched assets in crypto. Even modest price changes can add or erase billions of dollars in market value. It also explains why narratives around XRP often become detached from basic supply math. A token with tens of billions of units in circulation cannot be evaluated the same way as a scarce asset with a much smaller float.

For U.S. readers, the regulatory backdrop has also been central. The SEC announced a settlement agreement with Ripple in May 2025, and court filings in August 2025 show the SEC’s appeal and Ripple’s cross-appeal were jointly dismissed. That marked a major turning point after years in which the lawsuit shaped XRP’s market narrative.

According to the SEC’s May 8, 2025 litigation release, the proposed settlement included a request to dissolve the injunction in the district court’s final judgment and release the escrowed civil penalty funds, with $50 million paid to the Commission in full satisfaction of the penalty. For market participants, that legal progress reduced one of the biggest overhangs on XRP in the U.S. market.

What Ripple Wants the Market to Watch Instead

Ripple’s recent public statements point to a broader set of indicators than price. The company has emphasized tokenization, institutional DeFi, stablecoins, and cross-border financial infrastructure as the next phase of growth for XRPL. In February 2026, Ripple said permissioned markets, institutional lending, and privacy-focused features were set to go live in the coming months, positioning XRPL as an operating system for real-world finance.

That message is reinforced by several developments:

1. Tokenization of Real-World Assets

Ripple and Boston Consulting Group projected in a 2025 report that the tokenized real-world asset market could grow from about $0.6 trillion in 2025 to nearly $19 trillion by 2033. Ripple cited that forecast while announcing Mercado Bitcoin’s plan to tokenize more than $200 million in regulated assets on XRPL.

2. Stablecoin Expansion

Ripple launched RLUSD on XRPL and Ethereum and later announced expansion plans to additional networks through Wormhole’s NTT standard. Ripple has described RLUSD as a regulated, enterprise-focused stablecoin intended to improve utility across trading, payments, and DeFi.

3. Institutional DeFi Infrastructure

Ripple’s February 2026 overview of institutional DeFi on XRPL says the network now includes compliance tooling, real-time settlement, and programmable asset features aimed at enterprise users. According to Ripple, XRP remains central at the protocol layer, supporting transaction mechanics and network operations.

4. Payments and Liquidity

Ripple continues to frame XRP as part of a broader liquidity architecture for moving value efficiently. While not every Ripple product requires XRP, the company’s materials consistently present the asset as one of the tools that can support settlement and onchain liquidity in specific use cases.

Why This Matters for Investors and the Crypto Industry

The significance of Schwartz’s message is not that price is irrelevant. In public markets, price still affects sentiment, liquidity, and capital formation. But his point appears to be that price without context can distort how people understand a network’s progress.

For retail investors, that means daily volatility may say less than adoption trends. For institutions, it means the more important question is whether XRPL can support regulated financial products, stablecoin liquidity, and tokenized assets at scale. For the broader crypto industry, XRP’s case is a test of whether a major digital asset can shift from speculation-led attention to infrastructure-led relevance.

There are also competing perspectives. Critics argue that XRP’s market story still depends heavily on speculation, Ripple’s influence, and broader crypto cycles. Supporters counter that legal clarity, enterprise partnerships, and tokenization initiatives are gradually building a stronger fundamental case. Both views can coexist: XRP remains a speculative asset in public markets, but it is also tied to an ecosystem pursuing real financial use cases.

Conclusion

“Millions Are Tracking XRP’s Price Daily: Ripple CTO Says They Are Looking at the Wrong Thing” is more than a catchy line. It reflects a real divide between how the market often values crypto assets and how infrastructure builders describe long-term success. XRP’s price still matters, especially for holders and traders, but Ripple’s leadership is clearly trying to redirect attention toward utility, tokenization, stablecoins, and institutional adoption.

That argument arrives at a pivotal moment. XRP remains one of the world’s largest digital assets by market cap, the SEC case has moved toward resolution, and Ripple is expanding its push into tokenized finance and enterprise blockchain services. If Schwartz is right, the most important signal for XRP’s future may not be the next daily price move, but whether the network keeps gaining real-world financial relevance.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Ripple CTO David Schwartz mean by saying people are looking at the wrong thing?

He appears to be arguing that daily XRP price action is not the best measure of progress. Ripple’s recent messaging suggests that utility, adoption, tokenization, and institutional use of the XRP Ledger are more meaningful long-term indicators.

Is XRP still one of the biggest cryptocurrencies?

Yes. Recent market data shows XRP remains among the top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, with more than 61 billion tokens in circulation and a market value above $84 billion at the time of the latest available data.

Has the SEC case against Ripple been resolved?

The case moved significantly toward resolution in 2025. The SEC announced a settlement agreement in May 2025, and court filings from August 7, 2025 show the SEC’s appeal and Ripple’s cross-appeal were jointly dismissed.

What is Ripple focusing on besides XRP price?

Ripple is emphasizing tokenized real-world assets, institutional DeFi, stablecoin growth through RLUSD, and broader financial infrastructure on the XRP Ledger. These areas feature prominently in the company’s 2025 and 2026 announcements.

Does Ripple’s growth automatically mean XRP’s price will rise?

Not necessarily. Ripple’s business progress and XRPL adoption can support the broader ecosystem, but XRP’s market price still depends on supply, demand, liquidity, macro conditions, and investor sentiment. That is one reason Schwartz’s comments are notable: they separate network development from short-term price expectations.