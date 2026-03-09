Seven Internet Cables Cut at Once: Bitcoin’s Hidden Chokepoint

Bitcoin has long been described as one of the world’s most resilient digital networks, built to survive outages, censorship attempts, and localized infrastructure failures. New academic research now suggests that reputation is largely deserved. Even when multiple submarine internet cables fail at the same time, the Bitcoin network’s public internet layer often keeps functioning with limited disruption. But the same study also identifies a more serious weakness: a concentration of Bitcoin connectivity in a small number of internet hosting and routing hubs.

The findings arrive as governments and telecom operators pay closer attention to undersea cable security, especially after repeated incidents in the Red Sea, Baltic Sea, and Pacific. For Bitcoin users, miners, exchanges, and infrastructure providers, the message is nuanced. Random cable cuts alone are unlikely to bring the network down. Yet researchers say a targeted attack on key internet chokepoints could have a far greater effect than headline-grabbing damage to cables on the ocean floor.

What the new Bitcoin resilience study found

The central research behind the discussion is a February 2026 paper titled Bitcoin Under Stress: Measuring Infrastructure Resilience 2014–2025. The study analyzes 11 years of Bitcoin peer-to-peer network data, 658 submarine cables, and 68 verified cable fault events. According to the paper, Bitcoin’s “clearnet” layer — the part of the network reachable over the public internet rather than privacy tools such as Tor — remained broadly resilient during random cable failures.

Researchers modeled failures across a country-level physical network that included 225 countries, 354 submarine cable edges, and 325 land-border edges. They found Bitcoin’s percolation threshold for random cable failures was roughly 0.72 to 0.92 over the period studied, meaning a very large share of links would need to fail before the public network fragmented at scale. The paper also says resilience declined during periods of concentrated mining, reaching a low point in 2021 before improving again.

That helps explain the headline conclusion behind “Seven internet cables were cut at once — Bitcoin barely noticed, but researchers found a real chokepoint.” The study indicates that even several simultaneous cable failures may not severely disrupt Bitcoin if traffic can reroute through alternative terrestrial and submarine paths. In other words, the network’s architecture and the broader internet’s redundancy absorb many shocks that appear dramatic in isolation.

Why seven cable cuts did not cripple the network

Submarine cable incidents are serious, but they do not automatically translate into a Bitcoin outage. Modern internet traffic is designed to reroute when one path fails, and many regions are connected through multiple cable systems and terrestrial backhaul routes. Reporting on Egypt and the Red Sea corridor has shown how concentrated some routes are, but it also highlights the extent of global capacity and the industry’s reliance on redundancy.

The broader internet has repeatedly demonstrated this resilience. Analysts studying cable damage in northern Europe in late 2024 concluded that traffic was often rerouted fast enough to limit severe service degradation. That pattern aligns with the Bitcoin study’s conclusion that random physical failures usually create manageable stress rather than systemic collapse.

Several factors help explain why Bitcoin barely noticed simultaneous cable cuts:

Geographic diversity of nodes: Bitcoin nodes are spread across many countries and networks, reducing dependence on a single cable system.

Bitcoin nodes are spread across many countries and networks, reducing dependence on a single cable system. Internet rerouting: Border Gateway Protocol and backbone operators can redirect traffic around damaged links, even if latency rises.

Border Gateway Protocol and backbone operators can redirect traffic around damaged links, even if latency rises. Alternative infrastructure: Land routes, internet exchanges, and cloud-hosted nodes provide fallback paths when subsea links fail.

Land routes, internet exchanges, and cloud-hosted nodes provide fallback paths when subsea links fail. Protocol tolerance: Bitcoin can continue operating despite slower propagation, though efficiency and synchronization may worsen under stress.

This does not mean cable cuts are irrelevant. A major outage can still increase latency, delay block propagation, and isolate some users or regions temporarily. But the evidence suggests that random failures, even several at once, are less dangerous than a coordinated disruption aimed at the network’s most connected infrastructure points.

Seven internet cables were cut at once — Bitcoin barely noticed, but researchers found a real chokepoint

The more important finding is not about cables alone. It is about concentration. According to coverage of the study, researchers identified a small set of highly critical Autonomous Systems and hosting providers that carry or host a disproportionate share of Bitcoin node connectivity. One report summarizing the paper says the top five networks include Hetzner, OVH, Comcast, Amazon, and Google Cloud.

That matters because Bitcoin’s decentralization is often discussed in terms of miners, wallets, and node counts. But internet resilience also depends on where those nodes sit physically and which networks carry their traffic. If many nodes are hosted in the same data-center ecosystems or depend on the same transit providers, the network can become operationally concentrated even if ownership remains distributed. This is the “real chokepoint” highlighted by the research.

The study’s implication is straightforward: a targeted disruption against major hosting and routing hubs could be more damaging than cutting a handful of cables at random. That does not mean such an attack would be easy. It does mean the risk profile changes when failures are deliberate and strategically chosen rather than accidental. Earlier academic work has also warned that Bitcoin remains exposed to routing attacks and has proposed hardened relay designs to reduce that risk.

Why undersea cable security still matters

Even if Bitcoin can withstand many random cable faults, undersea cable security remains a major issue for the global economy. The world’s subsea cable network carries a vast share of international communications and financial traffic. As of 2023, there were more than 500 communications cables on the ocean floor, according to reporting on the sector, and some routes remain heavily concentrated around strategic corridors such as the Red Sea and Egypt.

The Egypt corridor is one of the clearest examples. Ars Technica reported that 16 submarine cables pass through the Red Sea and then cross Egypt to reach the Mediterranean, making the region one of the internet’s most important transit chokepoints. Damage there has previously affected multiple countries and services at once.

For Bitcoin, this matters in three ways:

Regional isolation risk: Users, miners, or exchanges in affected regions can still face degraded access even if the global network survives. Latency and propagation delays: Slower block and transaction relay can affect trading, mining efficiency, and mempool visibility. Market confidence: Repeated infrastructure incidents can shape investor perception, even when the protocol itself remains functional. This is an inference based on how infrastructure risk is covered in financial and technology media.

What this means for miners, exchanges, and node operators

For miners, the research reinforces the value of geographic and network diversity. The paper notes that Bitcoin’s resilience weakened during the period of peak mining concentration and improved after structural shifts in the network. That suggests concentration is not just a governance issue; it is also an infrastructure risk.

For exchanges and custodians, the findings support investment in multi-homed connectivity, diverse hosting arrangements, and contingency planning for regional internet disruptions. A firm that relies too heavily on one cloud provider, one transit network, or one geography may be more exposed than it appears from a cybersecurity checklist alone. This is an inference drawn from the study’s concentration findings and from the known role of hosting providers in internet resilience.

For node operators, the message is simple: decentralization is stronger when nodes are spread across more jurisdictions, internet service providers, and hosting environments. Earlier research on routing attacks has argued for hardened relay infrastructure and more strategic placement of relay nodes to resist internet-level manipulation.

Expert perspective from the research

According to the authors of Bitcoin Under Stress: Measuring Infrastructure Resilience 2014–2025, the network’s public internet layer is robust against many random cable failures, but not equally robust against targeted concentration risks. That distinction is the paper’s most important contribution: it shifts the debate from dramatic physical sabotage scenarios to the quieter issue of infrastructure centralization.

Conclusion

The phrase “Seven internet cables were cut at once — Bitcoin barely noticed, but researchers found a real chokepoint” captures a real and timely lesson about digital infrastructure. Bitcoin appears more resilient to random submarine cable failures than many critics might expect. Years of network evolution, rerouting capacity, and geographic spread have helped the system absorb shocks that would seem alarming on paper.

But the same research also shows that resilience has limits. The bigger vulnerability may lie not at the bottom of the sea, but in the concentration of nodes and traffic within a small number of hosting and routing networks. For policymakers, telecom operators, and the crypto industry, that makes the next phase of resilience less about counting cable cuts and more about reducing hidden chokepoints across the internet stack.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does “Seven Internet Cables Cut at Once: Bitcoin’s Hidden Chokepoint” mean?

It refers to research showing that multiple submarine cable failures may cause limited disruption to Bitcoin overall, while a more serious vulnerability exists in concentrated internet hosting and routing infrastructure.

Did seven cable cuts actually shut down Bitcoin?

No. The research indicates Bitcoin’s public internet layer generally remains operational during random cable failures because traffic can reroute through other paths.

What is the real chokepoint researchers identified?

The study points to concentration in a small number of Autonomous Systems, hosting providers, and major internet networks that support a large share of Bitcoin node connectivity.

Why are undersea cables still important to Bitcoin?

They carry international internet traffic that helps nodes, miners, and exchanges communicate across regions. Damage can increase latency, isolate some areas, and reduce efficiency even if the network keeps running globally.

Could a targeted attack be worse than random cable damage?

Yes. The study suggests strategically targeting major hosting or routing hubs could be more disruptive than accidental or random cable cuts, because concentration creates a narrower set of critical failure points.

What can the Bitcoin ecosystem do to reduce this risk?

Operators can spread nodes across more countries, providers, and network paths, while exchanges and miners can diversify hosting and connectivity. Researchers have also proposed hardened relay approaches to reduce routing attack exposure.