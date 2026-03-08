Refusing New IRS Crypto Tax Forms Could Freeze Your Exchange Account

Crypto investors in the United States are entering a new tax-reporting era, and the practical consequences may reach beyond paperwork. As the IRS rolls out Form 1099-DA and exchanges tighten tax-certification rules, customers who ignore or refuse updated tax forms such as Form W-9 or W-8 may face backup withholding, trading limits, or even account restrictions. The shift reflects a broader federal push to bring digital assets into the same reporting framework long used for stocks and other brokered transactions.

Why crypto tax forms are changing now

The biggest change is the arrival of Form 1099-DA, the IRS form created specifically for digital asset transactions. Treasury and the IRS finalized broker reporting rules in 2024, requiring certain custodial crypto platforms and other covered brokers to report gross proceeds from digital asset sales and exchanges beginning with transactions on or after January 1, 2025. Basis reporting for certain transactions begins later, on or after January 1, 2026.

The IRS says Form 1099-DA is designed to help taxpayers and the agency match reported crypto transactions more accurately. The form is used by brokers to report proceeds, and in some cases basis, from digital asset dispositions to both the customer and the IRS. The agency also stresses that taxpayers must report crypto income, gains, and losses whether or not they receive a Form 1099-DA.

That means exchanges now need more reliable customer tax data. In practice, this often requires a valid Form W-9 for U.S. persons or Form W-8 for certain non-U.S. customers. Without that documentation, platforms can face compliance problems of their own, including backup withholding obligations and reporting risk.

Refusing new IRS crypto tax forms could cost you your exchange account

The phrase “Refusing new IRS crypto tax forms could cost you your exchange account” is no longer just a warning headline. It is increasingly reflected in exchange policies tied to IRS compliance. Several major platforms now explicitly tell customers that failing to submit or update required tax forms can trigger restrictions, withholding, or limits on account activity.

Coinbase says all customers of Coinbase, Inc. must submit IRS Form W-9 by January 1, 2027 under the new reporting rules. The company also states that if it does not receive an updated and accurate digital Form W-9 by the required date in certain cases, it may apply account restrictions or 24% backup withholding on certain transactions.

Gemini goes further in public guidance, stating that if a customer does not submit a valid Form W-9 or W-8, the exchange will be required to apply 24% backup withholding on proceeds from digital asset dispositions and certain income-yielding activities. Gemini also says it may disallow asset sales for accounts that have not provided the required tax documentation.

Robinhood likewise says it is legally required to collect a W-9 or equivalent tax certification from customers. In its support materials, the company says customers who do not certify tax status may be subject to backup withholding. For crypto-specific B-Notice situations, Robinhood says a Robinhood Crypto account can be restricted to position-closing orders until the issue is resolved.

What forms are involved

For most U.S. retail crypto users, the key forms are straightforward:

Form 1099-DA: Sent by a broker to report digital asset proceeds, and in some cases basis, to the customer and the IRS.

Sent by a broker to report digital asset proceeds, and in some cases basis, to the customer and the IRS. Form W-9: Used by U.S. persons to certify taxpayer identification information, including name and TIN. Exchanges use it to support tax reporting and withholding compliance.

Used by U.S. persons to certify taxpayer identification information, including name and TIN. Exchanges use it to support tax reporting and withholding compliance. Form W-8 series: Used by certain non-U.S. persons or entities to certify foreign status.

The distinction matters because Form 1099-DA is the reporting output, while W-9 or W-8 documentation is part of the compliance input. In other words, customers may not be “refusing Form 1099-DA” itself, since that is generally issued by the broker, but they may be refusing the tax-certification process that allows the broker to comply with the new IRS rules. That is often where account restrictions begin.

The financial hit: backup withholding and trading limits

The most immediate financial consequence is backup withholding. Under current IRS rules and exchange guidance, customers who fail to provide valid tax certification may have 24% withheld from certain proceeds or payments. That money is remitted to the IRS and may later be claimed on a tax return if appropriate, but it can still create a significant cash-flow shock for active traders.

For a customer selling $10,000 in crypto subject to backup withholding, that could mean $2,400 withheld at the time of the transaction. For frequent traders, the effect can compound quickly, especially in volatile markets where access to liquidity matters. The withholding is not necessarily the final tax owed, but it can materially reduce usable proceeds in the moment.

Account restrictions may be even more disruptive. Public exchange guidance shows a range of possible actions:

Restricting an account to closing-only trades

Blocking new purchases or deposits

Applying backup withholding on covered transactions

Requiring updated identity or tax documentation before normal access resumes

What the IRS rules actually require

The IRS has made clear that digital asset brokers must begin reporting covered transactions under the final regulations, with gross proceeds reporting starting for 2025 transactions. The agency also issued transition relief in Notice 2025-33 for brokers required to file information returns and backup withhold on certain digital asset sales, showing that implementation remains complex even for the industry itself.

At the same time, the IRS recently proposed rules to make it easier for brokers to furnish Form 1099-DA electronically. Under current rules, brokers generally must provide paper 1099-DA statements to customers who have not affirmatively consented to electronic delivery. Treasury and the IRS said printing and mailing paper statements may be unnecessarily burdensome given the large number of digital asset transactions some customers make.

According to the IRS, the reporting regime is intended to improve compliance and give taxpayers statements that help them determine tax obligations. According to Treasury, the final regulations implement bipartisan tax reporting requirements for digital asset brokers and align crypto reporting more closely with other financial markets.

Why exchanges are taking a harder line

Exchanges are not simply adding bureaucracy for its own sake. They are responding to a legal obligation that now carries greater operational risk. If a platform cannot verify customer tax status or taxpayer identification details, it may have to withhold, restrict activity, or escalate documentation requests to avoid violating federal reporting rules.

This is especially relevant for older accounts opened before the latest onboarding standards were in place. Gemini says pre-existing U.S. customers who opened accounts before January 1, 2026 may need to provide a certified TIN on Form W-9, while all new accounts must complete electronic tax forms during onboarding. Coinbase has also set a January 1, 2027 deadline for W-9 submission for Coinbase, Inc. customers.

There is also a fraud-prevention angle. Name-and-TIN mismatches can trigger IRS B-Notices, forcing platforms to re-solicit tax forms and, if unresolved, impose restrictions or withholding. Coinbase and Robinhood both describe these mismatch procedures in public support materials.

Industry impact and what users should do next

For the crypto industry, the new framework marks another step toward normalization under mainstream financial regulation. Supporters argue that standardized reporting could reduce underreporting, improve investor records, and make digital assets easier to integrate into traditional tax workflows. Critics, however, warn that implementation burdens may frustrate users, increase compliance costs, and create confusion for customers who move assets across wallets and platforms.

For users, the practical takeaway is simple: do not ignore tax-certification requests from a U.S. crypto platform. Review any request to complete or update Form W-9 or W-8, confirm that your legal name and taxpayer identification number match IRS records, and watch for notices about delivery preferences for Form 1099-DA. Customers should also keep detailed records of transfers, cost basis, and sales, because receiving a tax form does not replace the obligation to file an accurate return.

Conclusion

Refusing new IRS crypto tax forms could freeze your exchange account because exchanges increasingly have little room to be flexible. As Form 1099-DA reporting takes effect for 2025 transactions and backup withholding rules tighten, platforms are moving to collect valid W-9 or W-8 documentation from customers or restrict accounts that do not comply. For U.S. crypto investors, the message is clear: tax paperwork is now part of maintaining uninterrupted access to trading, withdrawals, and account functionality.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Form 1099-DA?

Form 1099-DA is the IRS form brokers use to report proceeds from digital asset sales and certain other dispositions to customers and the IRS. For 2025, it generally applies to U.S. brokers.

Can a crypto exchange really restrict my account over tax forms?

Yes. Public guidance from Coinbase, Gemini, and Robinhood shows that exchanges may impose restrictions, limit trading, or apply backup withholding if required tax documentation is missing or incorrect.

What happens if I do not submit a W-9?

You may face 24% backup withholding on certain proceeds or payments, and some exchanges may restrict account activity until the issue is resolved.

Does not receiving Form 1099-DA mean I do not owe taxes?

No. The IRS says you must report all income, gains, and losses from digital asset transactions whether or not you receive Form 1099-DA.

When do the new crypto broker reporting rules start?

Under final IRS and Treasury regulations, brokers must report gross proceeds for covered digital asset transactions occurring on or after January 1, 2025. Certain basis reporting begins on or after January 1, 2026.

Is backup withholding the same as the tax I ultimately owe?

Not necessarily. Backup withholding is an amount sent to the IRS in advance and may be credited on your tax return, depending on your overall tax situation.