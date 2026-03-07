PI Network Price Surges 15% on Rising Volume While $0.28 Signals What Comes Next

PI Network is back in focus after a sharp short-term rebound pushed the token up roughly 15% from recent lows, while trading activity accelerated across major market trackers. The move has revived debate over whether PI is building a durable base or simply staging another relief rally inside a broader downtrend. For traders and long-term observers alike, one level now stands out above the rest: $0.28. That price zone appears to be the clearest test of whether momentum can turn into a more sustained recovery.

A sharp bounce puts PI back on traders’ radar

Recent market data shows PI trading near $0.23, with 24-hour volume above $66 million on CoinMarketCap. That combination matters because price gains supported by stronger turnover often attract more attention than thin, low-liquidity moves. At the same time, other market trackers have shown PI closer to the $0.19 to $0.20 range in recent days, underscoring how volatile the token remains and how pricing can vary across platforms.

The latest rebound follows a difficult stretch for PI after the excitement surrounding Pi Network’s Open Network transition earlier in 2025. Pi Network announced that it officially moved to the Open Network period of Mainnet at 8:00 a.m. UTC on February 20, 2025, a milestone that expanded external connectivity and increased market visibility. That event helped bring PI into broader crypto price discovery, but it also exposed the token to the same speculative swings and liquidity pressures seen across newly opened digital assets.

For market participants in the US, the current setup is notable because PI is no longer trading purely on anticipation. It is now trading in a post-launch environment where volume, circulating supply, exchange access, and sentiment all matter more than narrative alone. That shift makes technical levels such as $0.28 more important than headline percentage gains.

Why PI Network Price Jumps 15% as Volume Rises But $0.28 Holds the Real Answer

The phrase “PI Network Price Jumps 15% as Volume Rises But $0.28 Holds the Real Answer” captures the current market structure well. A 15% move can look decisive, but in crypto markets it often needs confirmation through follow-through buying and successful breaks above resistance. In PI’s case, the market appears to be asking whether buyers can push the token through the upper part of its recent trading range.

The $0.28 area matters because it sits meaningfully above current spot levels and would represent a stronger recovery from the sub-$0.20 region seen on some trackers in early March. It is also a psychologically important threshold: a move through that zone would suggest that buyers are absorbing supply rather than merely reacting to short-covering or temporary sentiment shifts. This is an inference based on current price positioning and recent volatility, rather than an official exchange-designated resistance level.

Several factors explain why traders are watching that level:

Momentum confirmation: A break above $0.28 would extend the rebound well beyond a one-day spike.

A break above $0.28 would extend the rebound well beyond a one-day spike. Sentiment reset: It could improve confidence after weeks of uneven price action.

It could improve confidence after weeks of uneven price action. Liquidity signal: Sustained volume on a breakout would suggest broader participation.

Sustained volume on a breakout would suggest broader participation. Trend test: It would help determine whether PI is transitioning from stabilization to recovery.

Without that confirmation, the recent jump may remain vulnerable to profit-taking. Crypto assets that rally quickly on renewed attention can also retrace quickly if fresh demand fails to appear.

Open Network changed the story, but not the risks

Pi Network’s Open Network launch in February 2025 was one of the project’s most important milestones. The company said the transition would allow external connectivity for the ecosystem, marking a major change from the earlier enclosed phase. That development gave the market a clearer framework for valuing PI, but it did not eliminate the core uncertainties that still shape the token’s price.

Those uncertainties include token migration, lockups, available circulating supply, and the pace at which ecosystem utility expands. OKX noted in a 2025 explainer that billions of PI had migrated to Mainnet and that a large portion remained locked. Locked supply can reduce immediate selling pressure, but future unlocks can also influence market expectations, especially when traders try to estimate how much new supply may reach exchanges over time.

That is one reason PI often trades with unusually strong opinion on both sides. Supporters argue that the network’s large user base and ecosystem ambitions provide a foundation for long-term value creation. Skeptics counter that price stability will depend less on community size and more on transparent utility, tradable liquidity, and how the market absorbs supply over time. Both views are relevant, and both help explain why short-term rallies can trigger outsized reactions.

What rising volume actually means for PI

Volume is one of the most closely watched indicators during a rebound. CoinMarketCap recently showed PI with more than $66 million in 24-hour trading volume, while other trackers placed turnover lower but still elevated enough to indicate active participation. The exact figure varies by data provider, but the broader takeaway is consistent: PI is seeing renewed trading interest.

Higher volume can mean several things at once:

Fresh buying interest from traders positioning for a breakout. Short-term speculation driven by volatility rather than conviction. Rotation flows from other altcoins into PI during a momentum window. Distribution activity if existing holders use strength to reduce exposure.

That last point is important. Rising volume is not automatically bullish. It becomes more constructive when price holds gains over multiple sessions and begins setting higher lows. If PI fails to maintain its rebound despite elevated turnover, the market may interpret the move as a temporary spike rather than the start of a stronger trend.

According to CoinCodex’s March 6, 2026 technical snapshot, PI had recently posted monthly gains but still faced downside expectations in its short-term model. While predictive models should be treated cautiously, they reflect the broader reality that PI remains a high-volatility asset with uncertain near-term direction.

The significance of $0.28 for traders and holders

For active traders, $0.28 is less about a magical number and more about market structure. If PI can reclaim that zone with convincing volume, it would suggest that buyers are willing to chase price higher rather than only defend deep pullbacks. That could open the door to a reassessment of near-term targets and improve sentiment around the token’s post-launch trading profile.

For longer-term holders, the level matters for a different reason. PI’s broader investment case depends on whether the token can move from event-driven volatility to more stable price discovery. A recovery toward and above $0.28 would not settle the long-term debate, but it would indicate that the market is willing to assign more value to the network than it did during the recent weakness.

Still, caution remains warranted. PI is a relatively young open-market asset compared with more established cryptocurrencies, and its trading history in the current phase is limited. That means support and resistance zones can shift quickly, especially when sentiment changes across the broader digital asset market.

What comes next

The next phase for PI likely depends on whether the token can convert a short-term surge into a sustained trend. In practical terms, traders will be watching three things closely:

Whether volume stays elevated

Whether price holds above recent rebound levels

Whether PI can challenge and clear $0.28

If those conditions are met, the narrative around PI could shift from relief rally to recovery attempt. If not, the latest jump may be remembered as another volatile bounce in a market still searching for equilibrium.

Conclusion

PI Network’s latest rebound has put the token back into the spotlight, with a roughly 15% jump and stronger trading activity reviving interest across the crypto market. Yet the bigger story is not the size of the bounce alone. The real test lies near $0.28, where momentum, sentiment, and supply dynamics are likely to collide. Until that level is challenged decisively, the market’s verdict on PI remains open.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is PI Network’s price today?

Recent market trackers place PI around the low-$0.20 range, though exact prices vary by platform and update time. CoinMarketCap recently showed PI near $0.2304.

Why is PI Network rising?

The recent move appears linked to stronger trading activity and renewed speculative interest. Higher volume often draws attention from short-term traders, especially after a period of weakness.

Why does $0.28 matter for PI?

$0.28 stands out as a likely test of whether the rebound has enough strength to continue. A move above that area would suggest stronger follow-through, while failure there could keep PI in a choppy range. This is a market inference based on current price positioning.

When did Pi Network launch its Open Network?

Pi Network announced that its Open Network period of Mainnet began on February 20, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. UTC.

Is rising volume always bullish for PI?

No. Rising volume can reflect buying interest, but it can also signal heavy selling or short-term speculation. It becomes more constructive when price holds gains and continues to build higher lows.

What should traders watch next?

The key signals are sustained volume, price stability after the rebound, and whether PI can test or break above $0.28. Those factors will likely shape the next phase of market sentiment.