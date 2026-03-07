MakerDAO Black Thursday – How One Bot Claimed $8.32M ETH

On March 12, 2020, one of decentralized finance’s most damaging stress events exposed a critical weakness in MakerDAO’s liquidation design. During the market crash known as Black Thursday, a single automated bidder won large amounts of ETH collateral in Maker auctions by bidding 0 DAI, walking away with roughly $8.32 million worth of ether for almost nothing. The episode left borrowers wiped out, created millions in bad debt for the protocol, and became a defining lesson in DeFi risk management.

What Happened on MakerDAO’s Black Thursday?

MakerDAO is the protocol behind DAI, a crypto-backed stablecoin designed to maintain a value near one U.S. dollar. Before Black Thursday, users locked ETH and other approved assets into Maker vaults to mint DAI, with the system relying on overcollateralization and liquidation auctions to remain solvent when collateral values fell. When ETH prices dropped sharply on March 12, 2020, many vaults fell below required collateral thresholds and were pushed into liquidation.

Under Maker’s liquidation model at the time, “keepers” competed in auctions by bidding DAI for seized collateral. In normal conditions, multiple bots would bid against each other, ensuring that collateral sold for a market-based price and that any excess value could be returned to vault owners after debt and penalties were covered. But Black Thursday was not a normal day. Ethereum network congestion surged, gas prices spiked, and auction participation collapsed just as liquidations accelerated.

That breakdown created a rare and damaging opening. With few effective bidders able to participate, one bot repeatedly submitted bids of 0 DAI and still won collateral auctions. Research and post-event reporting found that about $8.32 million worth of ETH was liquidated through zero-bid auctions, with a large share of those wins attributed to a single actor or bot strategy.

The core problem was not that MakerDAO intended to give away collateral. The issue was that its auction mechanism depended on active competition, timely transaction inclusion, and functioning keeper infrastructure. On March 12, 2020, all three conditions failed at once. Ethereum’s mempool became heavily congested, and some later analysis argued that transaction flooding and mempool manipulation worsened the situation for competing bidders.

According to Blocknative’s research, cited by CoinDesk in July 2020, attackers exploited Ethereum mempool conditions to win Maker liquidations with zero bids during the crash. The report said the strategy enabled the extraction of about $8.3 million in ETH collateral while leaving Maker users and the protocol itself exposed to losses.

The mechanics were straightforward but devastating:

ETH prices fell rapidly, pushing many Maker vaults into liquidation.

Liquidation auctions opened during extreme Ethereum congestion.

Competing keepers struggled to get bids confirmed on-chain.

One bot managed to submit successful 0 DAI bids.

The bot received ETH collateral while paying effectively nothing beyond gas costs.

For affected borrowers, the result was worse than a standard liquidation. Many did not just lose part of their collateral; some lost all of it, with no surplus returned. For MakerDAO, the failed auctions created unbacked DAI, often described as protocol bad debt. Contemporary reporting put that debt in the range of roughly $4.5 million to $5.7 million, depending on the point in the recovery process being measured.

Why the Auction System Failed

Black Thursday exposed how dependent early DeFi systems were on market structure and infrastructure assumptions. Maker’s auctions were designed for a world in which enough independent keepers would always show up and bid rationally. That assumption broke under stress. When volatility surged and Ethereum became expensive and slow to use, the auction market effectively thinned out at the worst possible moment.

Another weakness was auction duration. CoinDesk reported that Maker auctions at the time lasted only 10 minutes, or just a few dozen Ethereum blocks. In a congested network, that was not enough time for many bidders to detect opportunities, price collateral, fund transactions, and get bids mined. Maker later extended auction times significantly, a change widely seen as a direct response to Black Thursday.

The event also highlighted the difference between code correctness and system resilience. Some participants argued the protocol behaved “as designed,” while critics said a design that allows zero-bid collateral transfers during foreseeable market stress is itself a failure. That debate shaped later governance discussions about whether users should be compensated and how much responsibility decentralized protocols bear for auction outcomes.

The Impact on Borrowers, DAI, and Governance

The immediate victims were Maker vault owners whose collateral was sold into dysfunctional auctions. Instead of receiving any remaining value after debt repayment, many saw their ETH fully liquidated. For users who treated Maker as a relatively conservative way to borrow against crypto, the losses were severe and, in some cases, unexpected.

The protocol also faced a broader solvency challenge. Because collateral had been transferred out without enough DAI coming back in, Maker was left with bad debt. Governance moved quickly to stabilize the system, including debt auctions involving MKR and emergency parameter changes. Maker also approved USDC as collateral shortly after Black Thursday to improve DAI liquidity and help restore peg stability.

The governance response was controversial. Some community members argued that users should be compensated because the losses stemmed from a protocol design failure under predictable stress. Others said socializing those losses would undermine the principle that smart-contract systems operate by transparent rules, even when outcomes are painful. In September 2020, a governance vote rejected compensation for Black Thursday victims.

What Black Thursday Changed in DeFi

Black Thursday became a turning point for DeFi risk controls. After the event, MakerDAO and other protocols placed greater emphasis on liquidation design, auction redundancy, oracle robustness, keeper incentives, and emergency governance procedures. The episode also accelerated industry awareness that on-chain finance is only as strong as the infrastructure around it, including blockspace availability, bot competition, and transaction propagation.

Several lessons stand out:

Liquidation systems need redundancy. A protocol cannot rely on a small number of bots to maintain fair pricing. Auction windows must reflect network reality. Ten-minute auctions proved too short during severe congestion. Stress testing matters. Protocols need to model extreme volatility, gas spikes, and liquidity evaporation together. Decentralization does not remove governance risk. Community votes still determine how losses are handled after failures.

The event also influenced how investors assess DeFi platforms. Yield, decentralization, and composability remain attractive, but Black Thursday showed that liquidation engines and market microstructure can matter as much as headline collateral ratios. In practice, the safety of a lending protocol depends not only on smart contracts, but also on whether its auctions continue to function when markets are falling fastest.

A Lasting Case Study in Crypto Market Structure

More than six years later, MakerDAO’s Black Thursday remains one of the clearest examples of how a protocol can be technically operational yet economically vulnerable. The bot that acquired roughly $8.32 million in ETH for free did not need to break Ethereum or rewrite Maker’s contracts. It only needed to exploit a moment when market panic, network congestion, and weak auction design aligned.

That is why the incident still matters. It was not simply a story about one opportunistic bot. It was a stress test that revealed how decentralized systems behave when assumptions about liquidity and participation fail. For U.S. readers following crypto policy, market structure, and investor protection debates, Black Thursday remains a useful reference point in understanding why DeFi design choices can have real financial consequences.

Conclusion

MakerDAO’s Black Thursday was a defining moment for decentralized finance. On March 12, 2020, a single bot or tightly coordinated strategy exploited failing liquidation auctions to obtain about $8.32 million in ETH for effectively zero DAI, while borrowers lost collateral and the protocol absorbed millions in bad debt. The event forced MakerDAO to rethink auction mechanics, collateral policy, and risk controls, and it gave the wider DeFi sector a hard lesson in market infrastructure. The central takeaway endures: in crypto finance, resilience under stress matters more than elegant design in calm markets.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was MakerDAO’s Black Thursday?

Black Thursday refers to March 12, 2020, when crypto markets crashed sharply, ETH prices fell, and MakerDAO’s liquidation system malfunctioned under extreme Ethereum network congestion.

How did one bot get ETH for free?

The bot won Maker liquidation auctions by submitting 0 DAI bids at a time when competing keepers could not effectively participate because of congestion and auction design weaknesses.

How much ETH was affected?

Reporting and post-event analysis put the value of ETH won through zero-bid auctions at about $8.32 million.

Did MakerDAO suffer losses?

Yes. The failed auctions left the system with millions of dollars in bad debt because collateral was transferred out without enough DAI being recovered.

Were users compensated?

No broad compensation plan was approved. A Maker governance vote in September 2020 rejected compensation for Black Thursday victims.

Why is Black Thursday still important today?

It remains a major case study in DeFi risk, showing how liquidation systems, network congestion, and governance decisions can combine to create large losses even when smart contracts continue to operate.