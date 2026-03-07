Did the Clarity Act Pass? 8 Altcoins Banks Are Buying

The answer to the question “Did the Clarity Act Pass? Not Yet, But Banks Are Already Buying These 8 Altcoins” is more nuanced than many crypto headlines suggest. As of early March 2026, the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of 2025 has passed the U.S. House, but it has not yet become law because it still must clear the Senate and receive the president’s signature. At the same time, U.S. banking regulators have moved toward a more permissive framework for certain crypto-related activities, helping explain why institutional interest in select altcoins is rising.

That distinction matters. The market narrative often implies that banks are already loading up on altcoins directly because the law changed. Publicly available evidence does not support that broad claim. What the record does show is that regulators have clarified that banks may engage in some crypto custody, stablecoin reserve, and distributed-ledger payment activities under existing law, provided they do so in a safe and sound manner. That shift is fueling institutional exposure to a small group of major digital assets that appear in regulated products, custody platforms, tokenization pilots, and exchange-traded structures.

Did the Clarity Act Pass? Not Yet, But Banks Are Already Buying These 8 Altcoins

The core legislative fact is clear: H.R. 3633, the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of 2025, is listed on Congress.gov as having “Passed House.” That means it advanced through one chamber of Congress, but it has not completed the full legislative process required to become federal law. A Congressional Research Service overview says the bill would give the Commodity Futures Trading Commission a central role in regulating digital commodities while preserving parts of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s authority in primary-market crypto transactions.

For investors, the practical takeaway is that the U.S. still does not have a fully enacted market-structure law for digital assets. Yet the regulatory environment has changed in other ways. In April 2025, the Federal Reserve withdrew earlier guidance that had required advance notification for certain crypto-asset and dollar-token activities by state member banks, saying it would instead monitor those activities through the normal supervisory process.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has also reaffirmed that national banks and federal savings associations may engage in crypto-asset custody, hold deposits backing some stablecoins, and use distributed-ledger technology for permissible payment activities. In July 2025, the OCC, Federal Reserve, and FDIC jointly issued a statement on crypto-asset safekeeping that emphasized risk management rather than imposing a new prohibition.

What the banking evidence actually shows

There is an important difference between banks buying altcoins for their own balance sheets and banks gaining exposure to altcoins through custody, client products, tokenized infrastructure, and regulated investment vehicles. Public filings and official guidance support the second claim far more strongly than the first. In other words, banks are participating in the digital-asset ecosystem, but the phrase “banks are already buying these 8 altcoins” should be read carefully.

According to the OCC, crypto custody and certain distributed-ledger payment activities remain permissible for banks under existing interpretations, subject to risk controls and compliance obligations. According to the Federal Reserve, the supervisory approach has shifted away from special advance-notice expectations and back toward ordinary oversight. Together, those moves lower some operational friction for bank involvement in digital assets, even without final passage of the Clarity Act.

That is why institutional attention has concentrated on large, liquid altcoins that already appear in regulated or semi-regulated products. One SEC filing tied to a digital-asset trust, for example, listed portfolio exposure as of June 30, 2025, including Ether at 11.10%, XRP at 4.97%, Solana at 3.03%, Chainlink at 0.32%, Avalanche at 0.28%, and Litecoin at 0.24%.

The 8 altcoins drawing institutional attention

Based on public filings, custody relevance, tokenization use cases, and recurring institutional discussion, these eight altcoins are the most defensible candidates in the narrative around bank and institutional accumulation:

Ether (ETH) XRP (XRP) Solana (SOL) Chainlink (LINK) Avalanche (AVAX) Litecoin (LTC) Polygon (POL/MATIC ecosystem exposure) Stellar (XLM)

The first six have the clearest support in public filings or official institutional-product disclosures, while Polygon and Stellar are more often discussed in connection with tokenization, payments, and enterprise blockchain infrastructure. Because the public record is stronger for some assets than others, investors should distinguish between documented institutional exposure and broader market speculation.

Ether leads the field

Ether remains the most established altcoin in institutional finance. It is widely used in tokenization, smart contracts, and stablecoin infrastructure, and it held the largest altcoin weight in the SEC-linked trust filing cited above. That does not prove banks are buying ETH outright for proprietary books at scale, but it does show that regulated investment structures tied to institutional channels already hold meaningful exposure.

XRP, Solana, Chainlink and Avalanche gain traction

XRP and Solana both appeared with materially larger weights than most other altcoins in the same filing, suggesting they are among the leading candidates for institutional packaging. Chainlink and Avalanche had smaller allocations, but their presence is notable because both are frequently associated with tokenized finance and blockchain infrastructure discussions.

Litecoin, Polygon and Stellar remain in the conversation

Litecoin also appeared in the filing, albeit at a modest weight. Polygon and Stellar are not confirmed in the same source, but both remain relevant to institutional blockchain discussions because of their focus on payments, scaling, and enterprise integration. Here, the evidence is more inferential than direct, and that distinction is critical for readers evaluating the headline claim.

Why banks are moving before final legislation

Banks do not need the Clarity Act to become law before exploring digital-asset services that regulators already consider permissible. The OCC’s March 2025 interpretive letter reaffirmed that crypto custody, stablecoin-related reserve activities, and distributed-ledger payment functions are allowed for national banks and federal savings associations. The agencies’ July 2025 joint statement then focused on how to manage safekeeping risk, not whether such activity is categorically barred.

This matters for three reasons:

Client demand: Wealth, custody, and treasury clients want access to digital assets and tokenized settlement tools.

Wealth, custody, and treasury clients want access to digital assets and tokenized settlement tools. Competitive pressure: Banks face competition from crypto-native firms and asset managers building regulated products.

Banks face competition from crypto-native firms and asset managers building regulated products. Infrastructure value: Some altcoins are tied to networks used for payments, tokenization, or smart-contract execution rather than pure speculation.

The result is a market in which banks can expand services around digital assets even while Congress is still debating the long-term legal framework.

Risks and limits investors should understand

The phrase “Did the Clarity Act Pass? Not Yet, But Banks Are Already Buying These 8 Altcoins” is compelling SEO language, but it can overstate what is publicly proven. There is a meaningful gap between regulatory permission, institutional product exposure, and direct proprietary bank purchases. Most large U.S. banks still approach crypto cautiously because capital treatment, compliance burdens, reputational risk, and supervisory expectations remain significant.

There is also legislative uncertainty. A bill that passes the House can still stall, be amended heavily in the Senate, or be folded into a broader package. Until a final statute is enacted, market participants must continue operating under the existing patchwork of securities law, commodities law, banking guidance, and agency interpretation.

According to the Federal Reserve, its 2025 change was designed to keep expectations aligned with evolving risks while supporting innovation in the banking system. That language suggests a more open posture, but not a blank check. Banks still must satisfy safety, soundness, anti-money-laundering, and consumer-protection requirements.

What happens next

The next major catalyst is the Senate. If the Clarity Act or a similar market-structure bill advances, it could provide clearer lines between SEC and CFTC oversight and potentially reduce one of the biggest barriers to broader institutional adoption. Until then, the more immediate story is regulatory normalization rather than legislative completion.

That means the most likely winners are not random small-cap tokens. They are the larger altcoins already visible in custody, trust products, tokenization pilots, and payment experiments. Ether, XRP, Solana, Chainlink, Avalanche, Litecoin, Polygon, and Stellar fit that profile to varying degrees, though the public evidence is strongest for the first six.

Conclusion

So, did the Clarity Act pass? Not yet. It has passed the House, but it has not become law. Still, banks and bank-adjacent institutions are moving deeper into digital assets because regulators have already opened pathways for custody, stablecoin reserves, and distributed-ledger payments under existing authority.

For readers searching “Did the Clarity Act Pass? Not Yet, But Banks Are Already Buying These 8 Altcoins,” the most accurate conclusion is this: the legislation is unfinished, but institutional positioning is real. The strongest evidence points to growing exposure around ETH, XRP, SOL, LINK, AVAX, and LTC, with Polygon and Stellar often included in the broader bank-tokenization conversation. The opportunity is significant, but so is the need for precision.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has the Clarity Act become law?

No. As of March 7, 2026, the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of 2025 has passed the House but has not completed the full legislative process needed to become law.

Are banks legally allowed to hold or service crypto?

In some cases, yes. The OCC has reaffirmed that national banks may engage in crypto custody, certain stablecoin reserve activities, and some distributed-ledger payment functions, subject to risk management and compliance requirements.

Which altcoins have the clearest institutional evidence?

Public filings cited here most clearly support institutional exposure to ETH, XRP, SOL, LINK, AVAX, and LTC.

Does “banks are buying” mean direct balance-sheet purchases?

Not necessarily. In many cases, it may refer to custody, trust products, client exposure, or infrastructure use rather than direct proprietary buying by banks themselves.

Why are altcoins gaining attention before final legislation?

Because regulators have already clarified parts of what banks may do under existing law, and client demand for digital-asset access continues to grow.

What should investors watch next?

The Senate’s handling of crypto market-structure legislation, along with further guidance from the OCC, Federal Reserve, and FDIC, will likely shape the next phase of institutional adoption.