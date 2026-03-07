CLARITY Act Gains Momentum: What the U.S. Crypto Bill Means for Bitcoin

The CLARITY Act is back at the center of the U.S. crypto policy debate, and this time it has moved further than earlier market-structure proposals. The bill, formally titled the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of 2025, passed the House on July 17, 2025, by a 294-134 vote and was later referred to the Senate Banking Committee on September 18, 2025. In early 2026, lawmakers signaled renewed momentum as Senate committees continued advancing related digital-asset legislation and promoting the bill as a framework for clearer federal oversight.

For Bitcoin investors, exchanges, miners, and crypto developers, the stakes are high. The CLARITY Act aims to define which digital assets fall under securities law, which belong under commodities oversight, and how trading platforms and intermediaries should be supervised. Supporters say that could reduce years of legal uncertainty. Critics argue it may shift too much authority away from the Securities and Exchange Commission and leave consumers exposed if safeguards are not strong enough.

What the CLARITY Act does

At its core, the CLARITY Act creates a federal market-structure framework for digital assets. According to the Congressional Research Service, the bill would give the Commodity Futures Trading Commission a central role in regulating digital commodities and related intermediaries, while preserving parts of the SEC’s authority over primary-market crypto transactions. It also creates a limited exemption from SEC registration requirements for certain fundraising tied to digital commodities.

The bill’s official text says it is designed to establish “a system of regulation of the offer and sale of digital commodities” by both the SEC and the CFTC. In practice, that means Congress is trying to draw a clearer line between tokens treated as securities and those treated more like commodities once a blockchain system meets statutory tests.

Key features include:

A larger regulatory role for the CFTC in spot digital-commodity markets.

Continued SEC oversight for certain fundraising and investment-contract transactions.

New disclosure requirements for issuers tied to blockchain systems that are not yet considered mature.

Registration and compliance expectations for digital-asset intermediaries.

Provisions tied to central bank digital currency restrictions in the House-passed version.

That structure matters because the U.S. has long lacked a single statute spelling out how most crypto assets should be classified. Instead, firms have operated through a patchwork of securities law, commodities law, enforcement actions, and court rulings.

Why CLARITY Act gains momentum again

The phrase “CLARITY Act Gains Momentum Again: What the Proposed U.S. Crypto Bill Means for Bitcoin and Regulation” reflects a real shift in Washington. Unlike earlier proposals that stalled, the 2025 bill cleared the House with bipartisan support and entered the Senate process. Senate activity in January 2026 added to the sense that crypto market-structure legislation remains active rather than dormant.

The political backdrop has also changed. In 2025, the SEC launched a new Crypto Task Force led by Commissioner Hester Peirce, with the agency saying it wanted to foster a regulatory environment that protects investors, facilitates capital formation, supports market integrity, and supports innovation. At the same time, the CFTC under Acting Chairman Caroline Pham has publicly said it is ready to oversee digital-asset markets and has promoted a “Crypto Sprint” focused on market structure, tokenization, and spot trading issues.

According to Commissioner Hester Peirce, one goal is to make it easier for market participants and the SEC to categorize crypto assets and transactions. That objective aligns closely with the bill’s central promise: clearer legal boundaries.

According to Acting Chairman Caroline Pham, the CFTC “stands ready” to fulfill its mission as digital-asset legislation advances. Her comments have reinforced the view that regulators are preparing for a more formal federal framework if Congress acts.

What it could mean for Bitcoin

Bitcoin is widely viewed as the least legally ambiguous major crypto asset in the U.S., largely because regulators and market participants have long treated it more like a commodity than a security. The CLARITY Act does not change Bitcoin’s basic market identity as much as it could change the rules around the businesses that list, custody, clear, or facilitate Bitcoin trading.

For Bitcoin markets, the bill could have several practical effects.

1. More certainty for spot trading

One of the biggest gaps in current U.S. law is the lack of a comprehensive federal framework for spot crypto markets. Futures tied to Bitcoin already fall under established CFTC oversight, but spot trading has been regulated less directly at the federal level. The CLARITY Act seeks to close that gap for digital commodities.

2. Clearer rules for exchanges and brokers

If enacted, the bill could give exchanges and intermediaries a more defined registration path. That may reduce the legal risk that has shaped the U.S. crypto industry for years and could encourage more institutional participation in Bitcoin-related services. This is partly an inference based on the bill’s registration framework and the stated goal of regulatory certainty.

3. Potential boost for U.S.-based innovation

Supporters argue that legal clarity would help keep crypto businesses, developers, and capital in the United States. A coalition including Coin Center, Blockchain Association, the Bitcoin Policy Institute, and others backed inclusion of the Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act in the broader CLARITY framework, saying innovators should be able to build in the U.S. with clearer legal treatment.

4. Limited direct effect on Bitcoin’s protocol

The bill regulates market structure, not Bitcoin’s code or issuance. It would not alter Bitcoin’s supply schedule, consensus mechanism, or decentralized network design. Its impact would be felt mainly through trading venues, disclosures, custody, and federal oversight of firms around the asset rather than the asset itself.

Supporters say it ends regulatory confusion

Backers of the bill argue that the U.S. has spent too long regulating crypto through lawsuits and overlapping agency claims. House Financial Services Chairman French Hill said after committee action that the legislation would create a functional regulatory framework for digital assets. House Agriculture Chairman Glenn Thompson called House passage a historic step toward clear rules for the digital-asset ecosystem.

Industry groups have echoed that view. After House passage, Blockchain Association said the vote marked progress toward clear rules for the industry. Earlier, a coalition of crypto policy groups urged Congress to include the Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act within the CLARITY package, arguing that developers and infrastructure providers need legal certainty.

The Senate Banking Committee majority has also framed the proposal as a way to draw a bright line between digital-asset securities and digital-asset commodities while adding tools against fraud and market manipulation.

Critics warn about investor protection gaps

Opposition has focused less on whether crypto needs rules and more on what kind of rules Congress should write. Consumer Reports said after House passage that the bill lacked needed protections for consumers and investors. The group argued that the measure is primarily a market-structure bill that would move oversight of many digital assets from the SEC to the CFTC, which it said does not have the same consumer-protection mandate.

That criticism goes to the heart of the debate. Supporters see the CFTC as the more suitable regulator for commodity-style digital assets and spot markets. Skeptics worry that shifting authority could weaken disclosure standards or create a lighter-touch regime for a volatile asset class.

Labor groups have also raised concerns in the broader Senate market-structure debate. Axios reported in October 2025 that the AFL-CIO opposed Senate crypto legislation and had also opposed the House-passed CLARITY Act, citing concerns about volatility and retirement-fund exposure.

What happens next in Congress

As of March 7, 2026, the House has passed H.R. 3633, and the bill remains in the Senate after being referred to the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs on September 18, 2025. Senate committee activity in January 2026 showed that lawmakers are still working on digital-asset market-structure legislation, but the bill has not yet become law.

That means the next phase is likely to involve Senate negotiations, possible revisions, and continued debate over agency jurisdiction, disclosures, and consumer protections. Any final law could differ from the House-passed version.

Why the bill matters beyond crypto

The CLARITY Act is not just about Bitcoin. It is part of a broader effort to decide how the U.S. will regulate blockchain-based finance, tokenized assets, and digital-market infrastructure. The SEC’s Crypto Task Force and the CFTC’s digital-asset initiatives suggest that regulators are already preparing for a more formal framework, whether it comes through this bill or a revised Senate version.

For financial markets, the bigger question is whether Congress can create rules that encourage innovation without repeating the failures seen in past crypto collapses. That balance will determine whether the CLARITY Act becomes a durable regulatory foundation or simply another step in a longer legislative process.

Conclusion

The CLARITY Act has advanced further than many previous U.S. crypto bills, and its renewed momentum reflects a broader shift toward formal digital-asset regulation in Washington. For Bitcoin, the bill is less about changing the asset itself and more about defining how the surrounding market is supervised. If enacted, it could bring clearer rules for exchanges, brokers, and issuers while reducing the jurisdictional uncertainty that has shaped the industry for years.

Still, the debate is far from settled. Supporters see the bill as overdue legal clarity. Critics see unresolved risks for investors and consumers. What happens in the Senate will determine whether the U.S. finally gets a comprehensive crypto market-structure law and what that means for Bitcoin’s place in the regulated financial system.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the CLARITY Act?

The CLARITY Act is H.R. 3633, the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of 2025. It is a U.S. bill that would create a federal framework for regulating digital assets, dividing responsibilities mainly between the SEC and the CFTC.

Has the CLARITY Act become law?

No. The House passed it on July 17, 2025, and it was referred to the Senate on September 18, 2025. As of March 7, 2026, it has not been enacted.

How would the bill affect Bitcoin?

Bitcoin itself would not change, but the bill could create clearer federal rules for the platforms and intermediaries that trade, custody, and support Bitcoin in U.S. markets.

Why do supporters back the bill?

Supporters say it would reduce regulatory uncertainty, clarify whether assets are securities or commodities, and provide a more workable framework for U.S. crypto businesses.

Why do critics oppose it?

Critics argue that it may not provide strong enough investor and consumer protections and could move too much oversight from the SEC to the CFTC.

What is the bill’s current status?

The bill has passed the House and remains under Senate consideration, with related Senate activity in early 2026 indicating that digital-asset market-structure legislation is still active.