Pi Network Price: Latest Insights and Expert Predictions

Introduction

Pi Network’s native token, PI, is drawing renewed attention as it marks its first anniversary since the mainnet launch. The token has seen notable price swings, technical developments, and renewed scrutiny. This article delivers the latest price data, market context, and expert outlooks—straightforward, factual, and timely.

When these signals are combined, a clear prediction emerges.

The real impact of Pi Network is unlikely to arrive through:

* An exchange listing

* A price surge

* A media announcement

it will surface via a collective realization:

“This wasn’t new. It was already running". pic.twitter.com/ThpF8oU3TJ — PiCoin Fan (@Crypotcoinpi) February 7, 2026

Current Price Snapshot

As of today, February 21, 2026, Pi Network (PI) trades in the range of $0.174 to $0.175. CoinMarketCap reports a live price of approximately $0.1742, with a market capitalization near $1.58 billion and a circulating supply of around 9.09 billion PI . CoinCodex shows a similar figure: $0.1765, a 12% gain over the past 24 hours, though still down roughly 94% from its all-time high .

The big debate: Can $Pi Network reach the $100 mark? 📉📈

​With the massive user base and growing utility, everyone has a different prediction. What is your realistic price target for the Mainnet launch? Let me know in the comments below! 👇

​#PiNetwork #PiNetworkLive #Crypto pic.twitter.com/CSIkBLeCc4 — Pi Network News (@PiMigrate) January 8, 2026

What’s Driving the Price Movement?

Anniversary Momentum and Supply Constraints

Pi Network’s first mainnet anniversary has sparked short-term optimism. The token surged over 6% to around $0.19 ahead of the anniversary, buoyed by a pause in mainnet migration that temporarily eased selling pressure . TradingView noted a 35% rebound from this year’s low, attributing the rally to the completion of the migration to version 19.6 .

🐲🐲🐲PI NETWORK: Pi Network – The Value of Pi Will Make You Regret Selling at Black Market Prices! Hello everyone, I am sharing an analysis from a long-time pioneer after reading Ms. Doris Yin's post that I recently shared. Please read below. "Hello ladies and gentlemen! I… pic.twitter.com/U5bwgiYKtZ — JoJo-π (@jojo102102) July 29, 2024

🚀 Pi Network Price Prediction: 2024-2050 🌟 2024: Could we see Pi hitting $314 per coin?

2028: $3140 per Pi? Imagine the possibilities!

2035: Will Pi surpass $31,415, making early adopters millionaires?

2050: The big question $314,159 per Pi or more? 🔥 The future is full of… pic.twitter.com/XSLQ2Y6f9P — Cryptoleakvn (@cryptoleakvn) December 6, 2024

Profit-Taking and Technical Resistance

Despite the rally, profit-taking has emerged. Over 4 million PI tokens were deposited on exchanges in the past 24 hours, signaling selling pressure . Technical indicators point to resistance near $0.177–$0.1919, with the 50-day EMA acting as a critical barrier .

Broader Market Sentiment

Sentiment remains fragile. AInvest reports a 3.7% drop in PI’s price, with 14 of 15 technical indicators favoring further downside. Analysts warn of a potential slide toward $0.14 if resistance holds . Meanwhile, CryptoRank highlights PI as the top-performing token among the top 100 cryptocurrencies over the past week, with nearly a 40% gain .

Technical Outlook and Key Levels

Support : Around $0.17, with deeper support near $0.15 if selling intensifies .

: Around $0.17, with deeper support near $0.15 if selling intensifies . Resistance : Immediate resistance lies at $0.177–$0.18, with a stronger barrier at $0.1919 .

: Immediate resistance lies at $0.177–$0.18, with a stronger barrier at $0.1919 . Indicators: Mixed signals—short-term momentum shows mild bullishness, but long-term pressure persists .

Broader Context and Risks

Pi Network’s price remains far below its February 2025 peak near $2.98–$2.99 . The token has lost over 95% of its value from that high, with its all-time low recorded at around $0.1312 in early February 2026 .

Investor confidence is under strain. VnExpress reports that the project has yet to deliver key features like smart contracts, and rising token unlocks are increasing supply pressure. Daily trading volumes have dropped significantly, raising concerns about liquidity and long-term viability . Regulatory and expert warnings also persist, with some labeling Pi as risky or pyramid-like, though no major regulator has officially deemed it a scam .

What’s Next for PI?

Analysts and traders are watching several key developments:

Whether PI can break above $0.18–$0.19 to sustain momentum.

If selling pressure resumes, a drop toward $0.15 is plausible.

Resolution of operational issues—like migration delays and locked balances—could restore confidence .

Broader crypto market trends and any new announcements from the Pi Core Team may also influence sentiment.

Conclusion

Pi Network’s PI token is navigating a delicate balance between short-term gains and structural challenges. The mainnet anniversary has sparked a rally, but profit-taking and technical resistance temper optimism. At around $0.174–$0.175, the token remains deeply discounted from its peak, with sentiment still fragile. Market watchers will be closely tracking whether PI can break resistance or if renewed selling pressure pushes it lower.