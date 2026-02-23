Why Is Bitcoin Down Today? Decoding Bitcoin’s Dip for Investors

Bitcoin is down sharply today, slipping below $65,000 amid a wave of selling pressure from large holders, macroeconomic uncertainty, and technical breakdowns. The drop, which amounts to roughly 5% over the past 24 hours, has rattled markets and triggered a surge in liquidations. Here’s what investors need to know.
What’s Driving the Drop Now?
Bitcoin’s price decline today is being driven by a combination of factors:
- Whale selling: Large holders have offloaded significant amounts of BTC, adding supply pressure and accelerating the decline.
- Tariff uncertainty: Renewed concerns over U.S. trade policy—particularly proposed tariff hikes—have spooked investors and pushed risk assets lower.
- ETF outflows and liquidations: Spot Bitcoin ETFs are seeing net outflows, while leveraged positions are being liquidated en masse, compounding the selling pressure.
- Negative sentiment and technical breakdowns: Market sentiment has turned bearish, with Bitcoin falling below its 365-day moving average for the first time since March 2022.
Why It Matters Now
This decline matters because it signals a shift in market dynamics. Bitcoin’s drop below key technical thresholds and the surge in liquidations suggest that short-term momentum has turned decisively negative. The interplay between macroeconomic uncertainty and crypto-specific stressors is amplifying volatility.
Details Behind the Decline
Whale Selling and Liquidations
Bitcoin briefly dipped under $65,000 in early trading, with much of the decline occurring within a two-hour window. This rapid move triggered a wave of liquidations, particularly among leveraged long positions, further accelerating the sell-off.
Tariff-Driven Risk-Off Sentiment
Investor anxiety has intensified following news of potential U.S. tariff increases. These developments have heightened fears of inflation and economic slowdown, prompting a shift away from risk assets like Bitcoin.
ETF Outflows and Institutional Pullback
Spot Bitcoin ETFs are experiencing outflows, signaling waning institutional demand. This trend undermines a key source of buying support and adds to the downward pressure.
Sentiment and Technical Weakness
Bitcoin has broken below its 365-day moving average, a key technical indicator, for the first time since March 2022. This breach reflects growing bearish sentiment and may invite further selling if not quickly reversed.
What Analysts Are Watching
- Support levels: Analysts are closely watching the $62,000–$64,000 range. A break below this zone could open the door to deeper losses.
- ETF flows: Continued outflows from Bitcoin ETFs could further erode institutional confidence and pressure prices.
- Macro developments: Any clarity or easing in U.S. trade policy could help stabilize markets.
What Investors Should Watch Next
- Whether Bitcoin can hold above the $62,000–$64,000 support zone.
- ETF flow data for signs of renewed institutional interest.
- Any shifts in macroeconomic sentiment, particularly around trade policy.
Bitcoin’s decline today is not driven by a single event but by a convergence of macroeconomic uncertainty, technical breakdowns, institutional pullback, and large-scale selling. The market now faces a critical test: hold key support levels or risk deeper losses.
