Why Is Bitcoin Down Today? Decoding Bitcoin’s Dip for Investors

Bitcoin is down sharply today, slipping below $65,000 amid a wave of selling pressure from large holders, macroeconomic uncertainty, and technical breakdowns. The drop, which amounts to roughly 5% over the past 24 hours, has rattled markets and triggered a surge in liquidations. Here’s what investors need to know.

What’s Driving the Drop Now?

Bitcoin’s price decline today is being driven by a combination of factors:

Whale selling : Large holders have offloaded significant amounts of BTC, adding supply pressure and accelerating the decline.

: Large holders have offloaded significant amounts of BTC, adding supply pressure and accelerating the decline. Tariff uncertainty : Renewed concerns over U.S. trade policy—particularly proposed tariff hikes—have spooked investors and pushed risk assets lower.

: Renewed concerns over U.S. trade policy—particularly proposed tariff hikes—have spooked investors and pushed risk assets lower. ETF outflows and liquidations : Spot Bitcoin ETFs are seeing net outflows, while leveraged positions are being liquidated en masse, compounding the selling pressure.

: Spot Bitcoin ETFs are seeing net outflows, while leveraged positions are being liquidated en masse, compounding the selling pressure. Negative sentiment and technical breakdowns: Market sentiment has turned bearish, with Bitcoin falling below its 365-day moving average for the first time since March 2022.

Why It Matters Now

This decline matters because it signals a shift in market dynamics. Bitcoin’s drop below key technical thresholds and the surge in liquidations suggest that short-term momentum has turned decisively negative. The interplay between macroeconomic uncertainty and crypto-specific stressors is amplifying volatility.

What is happening in crypto?



Since October 10th, crypto markets are now down -50%, erasing $2.2 TRILLION worth of market cap.



Bitcoin has officially erased ALL of its post-election rally, now down -10% since Trump's election.



Why is it crashing? Let us explain.



(a thread) pic.twitter.com/h8ekQdhWSG — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) February 5, 2026

Details Behind the Decline

Whale Selling and Liquidations

Bitcoin briefly dipped under $65,000 in early trading, with much of the decline occurring within a two-hour window. This rapid move triggered a wave of liquidations, particularly among leveraged long positions, further accelerating the sell-off.

Tariff-Driven Risk-Off Sentiment

Investor anxiety has intensified following news of potential U.S. tariff increases. These developments have heightened fears of inflation and economic slowdown, prompting a shift away from risk assets like Bitcoin.

ETF Outflows and Institutional Pullback

Spot Bitcoin ETFs are experiencing outflows, signaling waning institutional demand. This trend undermines a key source of buying support and adds to the downward pressure.

Sentiment and Technical Weakness

Bitcoin has broken below its 365-day moving average, a key technical indicator, for the first time since March 2022. This breach reflects growing bearish sentiment and may invite further selling if not quickly reversed.

What Analysts Are Watching

Support levels : Analysts are closely watching the $62,000–$64,000 range. A break below this zone could open the door to deeper losses.

: Analysts are closely watching the $62,000–$64,000 range. A break below this zone could open the door to deeper losses. ETF flows : Continued outflows from Bitcoin ETFs could further erode institutional confidence and pressure prices.

: Continued outflows from Bitcoin ETFs could further erode institutional confidence and pressure prices. Macro developments: Any clarity or easing in U.S. trade policy could help stabilize markets.

What Investors Should Watch Next

Whether Bitcoin can hold above the $62,000–$64,000 support zone.

ETF flow data for signs of renewed institutional interest.

Any shifts in macroeconomic sentiment, particularly around trade policy.

Bitcoin’s decline today is not driven by a single event but by a convergence of macroeconomic uncertainty, technical breakdowns, institutional pullback, and large-scale selling. The market now faces a critical test: hold key support levels or risk deeper losses.