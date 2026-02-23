Price of Silver Prediction: Will Silver Outshine Gold? Expert Forecasts

Silver has captured renewed attention in 2026, with its price trajectory drawing sharp contrasts to gold. This article examines the most newsworthy developments shaping silver’s outlook, evaluates expert forecasts, and explores whether silver is poised to outshine its more illustrious counterpart.

Silver’s Recent Rally and Market Drivers

Silver has rebounded strongly in 2026 after a steep drop earlier in the year. In India, prices plunged nearly 46% from a high of ₹4,20,048 per kg to ₹2,25,805, before bouncing back about 18% . Analysts attribute this rebound to geopolitical tensions—particularly between the U.S. and Iran—uncertainty over U.S. tariffs, weak U.S. macroeconomic data, and shifting expectations around the dollar and Federal Reserve policy .

Meanwhile, global markets have seen sharp volatility. In early February, silver dropped 7.2% to $72.33 per ounce, falling 37% from its January peak of $115.50. The decline was driven by a stronger U.S. dollar, geopolitical tensions, and reduced demand from China during the Lunar New Year . These swings highlight silver’s sensitivity to macroeconomic shifts and investor sentiment.

Expert Forecasts: A Wide Spectrum of Expectations

Institutional Projections

J.P. Morgan Global Research expects silver to average $81 per ounce in 2026, more than double its 2025 average. Quarterly forecasts range from $75 to $85 . The firm notes that industrial demand—especially from solar and electronics—drives this outlook, though rising costs could introduce volatility .

GlobalData has revised its outlook upward, projecting silver to reach $175–$220 per ounce by the end of 2026. This bullish forecast is underpinned by persistent supply deficits and strong industrial and investment demand .

Bank of America forecasts silver to test $65 per ounce, with an average of $56.25 for the year. The bank cites tight supply, industrial demand, and investor interest as key drivers, while cautioning about potential short-term corrections .

Broader Consensus and Technical Models

A consensus of analysts sees silver averaging between $56 and $65 per ounce in 2026, with technical models and bullish scenarios pushing toward $70–$88, and even $100+ in optimistic cases .

MoneyMagpie summarizes forecasts ranging from a conservative $45–$50 average, mid-range $50–$70, to bullish $80–$100+, and speculative extremes up to $200 per ounce .

Speculative and High-End Forecasts

Scottsdale Bullion & Coin compiles a range of forecasts: average $105, high $200, low $62 per ounce. Notable predictions include Robert Kiyosaki and Michael Oliver at $200, BMO at $160, Citi at $150, and J.P. Morgan at $85 .

Cautionary Views

Marko Kolanovic, former JPMorgan quant chief, warns of a potential 50% plunge in silver within a year, citing historical commodity bubble patterns, declining demand, and increased recycling .

Will Silver Outshine Gold?

Industrial Demand vs. Safe-Haven Appeal

Silver benefits from dual demand: industrial use and safe-haven investment. Its role in solar panels, EVs, semiconductors, and emerging technologies like AI and data centers underpins structural demand . The Silver Institute and Metal Focus forecast continued supply deficits, though the gap may narrow in 2026 .

Gold, by contrast, enjoys more stable demand from central banks and investors seeking inflation hedges. Silver lacks this structural support, making its price more volatile .

Forecast Comparison

Forecast Source Silver 2026 Outlook Commentary J.P. Morgan ~$81 average Industrial demand key; volatility risk GlobalData $175–$220 EOY Bullish; structural deficits persist Bank of America ~$56 average, $65 peak Balanced; cautious of corrections Consensus/Technical $56–$65 average, up to $100 Moderate to bullish; wide range Scottsdale Compilation Avg $105, high $200 Speculative; includes extreme views Marko Kolanovic Potential 50% drop Warning of sharp correction

Silver has outperformed gold in percentage gains so far in 2025 and early 2026. Some analysts argue this momentum could continue, especially if industrial demand and safe-haven flows remain strong . Yet others caution that silver’s volatility and lack of central bank support make it vulnerable to sharp reversals .

What’s Next for Silver?

Markets will be watching several key factors:

Federal Reserve policy : Further rate cuts could boost silver; hawkish shifts may trigger sell-offs.

: Further rate cuts could boost silver; hawkish shifts may trigger sell-offs. Industrial demand trends : Growth in solar, EVs, AI, and tech sectors will influence structural demand.

: Growth in solar, EVs, AI, and tech sectors will influence structural demand. Supply dynamics : Whether deficits persist or ease will shape price direction.

: Whether deficits persist or ease will shape price direction. Geopolitical and macroeconomic risks : Tensions, inflation, and currency moves could drive safe-haven flows.

: Tensions, inflation, and currency moves could drive safe-haven flows. Technical and speculative sentiment: ETF inflows, retail interest, and momentum trading may amplify moves.

Conclusion

Silver’s 2026 outlook spans a wide spectrum—from moderate gains to dramatic rallies or steep corrections. Institutional forecasts like J.P. Morgan and Bank of America suggest average prices between $56 and $81, while GlobalData envisions a bold surge to $175–$220. At the same time, cautionary voices warn of a potential sharp pullback.

Whether silver will outshine gold depends on how industrial demand, monetary policy, and investor sentiment evolve. For now, silver remains a high-volatility asset with both upside potential and downside risk.