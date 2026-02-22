Home Pi Coin Price Today Latest Updates and Forecast Revealed

Pi Coin Price Today Latest Updates and Forecast Revealed

David MartinFebruary 22, 2026, 2:30 PM2 Mins read7
Share
Pi
Share

Pi Coin (PI) trades at approximately $0.1678, reflecting a 3.7% decline over the past 24 hours and an 11.1% drop over the past week. Its market capitalization stands near $1.54 billion, with a circulating supply of around 9.16 billion PI and a maximum supply capped at 100 billion PI .

Why This Matters Now

This price movement matters because it highlights Pi Coin’s struggle to gain traction despite its large user base. The decline underscores persistent concerns around liquidity, token supply dynamics, and limited exchange access. As Pi Network continues its rollout, these factors remain critical to watch.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dfw8045kUY0

Market Snapshot

  • Current Price: ~$0.1678, down ~3.7% in 24 hours, ~11.1% over 7 days .
  • Market Cap: ~$1.54 billion .
  • Supply Metrics: Circulating supply ~9.16B PI; max supply 100B PI .
  • Price Range: All-time high ~$2.99 ; all-time low ~$0.1312 .

What’s Driving the Decline

Several factors are contributing to Pi Coin’s recent underperformance:

Why is PI coin trending today?
byu/CPMarkets inPiNetwork

  • Token Unlock Pressure: Ongoing daily unlocks continue to flood the market, increasing selling pressure and suppressing price .
  • Limited Exchange Listings: Pi Coin remains absent from major exchanges like Binance or Coinbase, which limits liquidity and investor access .
  • Weak Trading Volume: Low volume and liquidity hinder meaningful price appreciation .
  • Mainnet Impact Still Muted: Despite the mainnet launch, Pi has yet to see a significant price boost, raising questions about real-world adoption .

Forecasts and Market Sentiment

Forecasts for Pi Coin vary widely, reflecting both cautious and highly optimistic outlooks:

https://twitter.com/Pi_Meme_Coin/status/1981211181470912687

  • Some analysts project modest gains to $0.55 by year-end, with a long-term ceiling of $1.30 under favorable conditions .
  • More bullish scenarios suggest Pi could reach $500 to $1,000 by 2030, though these rely on massive adoption and ecosystem success .
  • Community sentiment remains mixed, with many pointing to supply inflation, lack of transparency, and exchange limitations as key hurdles .

“If Pi breaks the $0.4120 resistance level, analysts believe it could extend its rebound.”
— Market commentary on technical indicators

What’s Next for Pi Coin

Looking ahead, several developments could influence Pi Coin’s trajectory:

  • Exchange Listings: Securing listings on major platforms could significantly boost liquidity and investor interest.
  • Supply Management: Slowing token unlocks or introducing deflationary mechanisms may help stabilize price.
  • Ecosystem Growth: Real-world utility, developer adoption, and network upgrades could drive long-term value.
  • Technical Breakouts: A move above resistance levels like $0.4120 could signal renewed momentum .

Pi Coin currently trades at ~$0.1678, down sharply from its all-time high. Persistent supply pressure, limited exchange access, and muted adoption continue to weigh on its price. Forecasts range from modest recovery to speculative long-term gains, but near-term catalysts remain elusive. The market will closely watch exchange developments, supply dynamics, and ecosystem growth to assess Pi Coin’s next moves.

Post Views: 309
Share
David Martin
Written by
David Martin

Professional author and subject matter expert with formal training in journalism and digital content creation. Published work spans multiple authoritative platforms. Focuses on evidence-based writing with proper attribution and fact-checking.

Previous post Essential Crypto Market News: Top Trends and Insights Now

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles
Why
News

Why Is Bitcoin Down Today? Decoding Bitcoin’s Dip for Investors

Bitcoin is down sharply today, slipping below $65,000 amid a wave of...

Donna ScottFebruary 23, 2026, 6:14 PM
How

How Much Will Pi Be Worth? Unveiling Pi Network Coin Value

Pi Network’s coin value remains one of the most debated topics in...

David MartinFebruary 23, 2026, 6:13 PM
Is

Is Keplr Wallet Safe? Uncover the Truth About Keplr Wallet Security

Keplr Wallet remains a widely used non‑custodial wallet in the Cosmos ecosystem,...

Donna ScottFebruary 23, 2026, 6:13 PM
Price

Price of Silver Prediction: Will Silver Outshine Gold? Expert Forecasts

Silver has captured renewed attention in 2026, with its price trajectory drawing...

Laura FloresFebruary 23, 2026, 6:12 PM
© Copyright 2024 Jellywp. All rights reserved powered by Jellywp.com