Pi Coin Price Today Latest Updates and Forecast Revealed

Pi Coin (PI) trades at approximately $0.1678, reflecting a 3.7% decline over the past 24 hours and an 11.1% drop over the past week. Its market capitalization stands near $1.54 billion, with a circulating supply of around 9.16 billion PI and a maximum supply capped at 100 billion PI .

Why This Matters Now

This price movement matters because it highlights Pi Coin’s struggle to gain traction despite its large user base. The decline underscores persistent concerns around liquidity, token supply dynamics, and limited exchange access. As Pi Network continues its rollout, these factors remain critical to watch.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dfw8045kUY0

Market Snapshot

Current Price : ~$0.1678, down ~3.7% in 24 hours, ~11.1% over 7 days .

: ~$0.1678, down ~3.7% in 24 hours, ~11.1% over 7 days . Market Cap : ~$1.54 billion .

: ~$1.54 billion . Supply Metrics : Circulating supply ~9.16B PI; max supply 100B PI .

: Circulating supply ~9.16B PI; max supply 100B PI . Price Range: All-time high ~$2.99 ; all-time low ~$0.1312 .

What’s Driving the Decline

Several factors are contributing to Pi Coin’s recent underperformance:

🚀 Pi Coin Price Prediction: 2024 – 2050 🚀 The future looks bright for Pi Coin as its value continues to rise steadily. With each year, Pi Network's adoption and utility grow, making it a powerful force in the crypto space! 🌟 🔮 2024: The beginning of mainstream adoption.

🔮… pic.twitter.com/Do44aKuP1l — Cryptoleakvn (@cryptoleakvn) September 8, 2024

Token Unlock Pressure : Ongoing daily unlocks continue to flood the market, increasing selling pressure and suppressing price .

: Ongoing daily unlocks continue to flood the market, increasing selling pressure and suppressing price . Limited Exchange Listings : Pi Coin remains absent from major exchanges like Binance or Coinbase, which limits liquidity and investor access .

: Pi Coin remains absent from major exchanges like Binance or Coinbase, which limits liquidity and investor access . Weak Trading Volume : Low volume and liquidity hinder meaningful price appreciation .

: Low volume and liquidity hinder meaningful price appreciation . Mainnet Impact Still Muted: Despite the mainnet launch, Pi has yet to see a significant price boost, raising questions about real-world adoption .

Forecasts and Market Sentiment

Forecasts for Pi Coin vary widely, reflecting both cautious and highly optimistic outlooks:

https://twitter.com/Pi_Meme_Coin/status/1981211181470912687

Some analysts project modest gains to $0.55 by year-end , with a long-term ceiling of $1.30 under favorable conditions .

, with a long-term ceiling of under favorable conditions . More bullish scenarios suggest Pi could reach $500 to $1,000 by 2030 , though these rely on massive adoption and ecosystem success .

, though these rely on massive adoption and ecosystem success . Community sentiment remains mixed, with many pointing to supply inflation, lack of transparency, and exchange limitations as key hurdles .

“If Pi breaks the $0.4120 resistance level, analysts believe it could extend its rebound.”

— Market commentary on technical indicators

What’s Next for Pi Coin

Looking ahead, several developments could influence Pi Coin’s trajectory:

Exchange Listings : Securing listings on major platforms could significantly boost liquidity and investor interest.

: Securing listings on major platforms could significantly boost liquidity and investor interest. Supply Management : Slowing token unlocks or introducing deflationary mechanisms may help stabilize price.

: Slowing token unlocks or introducing deflationary mechanisms may help stabilize price. Ecosystem Growth : Real-world utility, developer adoption, and network upgrades could drive long-term value.

: Real-world utility, developer adoption, and network upgrades could drive long-term value. Technical Breakouts: A move above resistance levels like $0.4120 could signal renewed momentum .

Pi Coin currently trades at ~$0.1678, down sharply from its all-time high. Persistent supply pressure, limited exchange access, and muted adoption continue to weigh on its price. Forecasts range from modest recovery to speculative long-term gains, but near-term catalysts remain elusive. The market will closely watch exchange developments, supply dynamics, and ecosystem growth to assess Pi Coin’s next moves.