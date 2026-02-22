Metaplanet Stock Price News and Forecast: Expert Analysis

Introduction
Metaplanet, the Japanese company that pivoted from hospitality to becoming a major Bitcoin treasury player, is once again in the spotlight. Today’s update covers its latest stock movements, capital strategy shifts, and analyst forecasts. This article delivers a clear snapshot of what’s happening now—and what investors are watching next.
What’s Happening Now: Stock Moves and Capital Strategy
Metaplanet’s stock has recently shown signs of recovery, with its ADR (MTPLF) trading around ¥491 (approximately $3.19). Over the past 24 hours, it gained 0.8%, and over the past five days, it rose 3.8%. Year-to-date, the stock is up 37.3%, and over the past year, it’s surged 207.6% .
Institutional interest appears to be fueling this momentum. Vanguard’s FTSE Japan ETF disclosed a purchase of $2.1 million worth of Metaplanet shares. Analysts now see a short-term target of $4.65, with some forecasting prices as high as $6 if Bitcoin breaks above $110,000 .
Context: Capital Structure and Bitcoin Strategy
Metaplanet continues to refine its capital structure to support its aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy. In late 2025, the company issued Class B preferred shares (MERCURY), raising approximately ¥21.25 billion (~$135 million). Around $95 million of the net proceeds are earmarked for Bitcoin purchases through March 2026 .
Simultaneously, Metaplanet restructured its capital stack by introducing Class A preferred shares (MARS), canceling older stock acquisition rights, and expanding authorized shares. These moves aim to provide flexibility and reduce dilution risk for common shareholders .
Analyst Ratings and Forecasts
Analyst sentiment remains bullish. On Investing.com, Metaplanet holds a “Strong Buy” consensus, with a 12-month average price target of ¥1,927.5—implying nearly 493% upside from current levels. The range spans from ¥1,455 to ¥2,400 .
Hermes Lux, a Bitcoin treasury firm analyst, projects an even more dramatic rise—up to 1,500% by 2027. This forecast assumes Bitcoin grows 40% annually and Metaplanet scales its holdings to 100,000 BTC by 2026 and 210,000 BTC by 2027 .
Why It Matters Now
Metaplanet’s strategy is notable for its scale and ambition. The company aims to hold 210,000 BTC by the end of 2027—roughly 1% of total Bitcoin supply—making it the second-largest corporate holder behind Strategy Inc. .
Its “Bitcoin Flywheel” capital strategy enables counter-cyclical moves: issuing shares when mNAV is above 1.0, repurchasing shares when below, and using preferred instruments to maintain flexibility without selling Bitcoin .
What’s Next: Key Levels and Watchpoints
- Stock Price Targets: Watch for a move toward $4.65 in the near term. A break above $6 could follow if Bitcoin rallies above $110,000 .
- Capital Activity: Monitor execution of the preferred share issuance and how proceeds are deployed into Bitcoin.
- Bitcoin Holdings Growth: Progress toward the 100,000 BTC (2026) and 210,000 BTC (2027) targets will be critical.
- Analyst Updates: Any revisions to price targets or strategy outlooks—especially from Hermes Lux or Benchmark—could shift sentiment.
Conclusion
Metaplanet remains a standout in the Bitcoin treasury space. Its stock is rebounding, buoyed by institutional interest and a refined capital strategy. Analysts see substantial upside, with forecasts ranging from 493% to 1,500% over the next few years. The company’s ability to execute its ambitious Bitcoin accumulation plan and manage capital flexibly will determine whether it can deliver on those projections.
