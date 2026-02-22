Metaplanet Stock Price News and Forecast: Expert Analysis

Introduction

Metaplanet, the Japanese company that pivoted from hospitality to becoming a major Bitcoin treasury player, is once again in the spotlight. Today’s update covers its latest stock movements, capital strategy shifts, and analyst forecasts. This article delivers a clear snapshot of what’s happening now—and what investors are watching next.

Notice Regarding the Acquisition and Cancellation of the 20th–22nd Series Stock Acquisition Rights,

and the Issuance of the 23rd and 24th Series Stock Acquisition Rights (with Exercise Price Adjustment Provisions and Exercise Suspension Provisions) through Third-Party Allotment… pic.twitter.com/Mej0eAx5Rs — Metaplanet Inc. (@Metaplanet) November 20, 2025

What’s Happening Now: Stock Moves and Capital Strategy

Metaplanet’s stock has recently shown signs of recovery, with its ADR (MTPLF) trading around ¥491 (approximately $3.19). Over the past 24 hours, it gained 0.8%, and over the past five days, it rose 3.8%. Year-to-date, the stock is up 37.3%, and over the past year, it’s surged 207.6% .

Institutional interest appears to be fueling this momentum. Vanguard’s FTSE Japan ETF disclosed a purchase of $2.1 million worth of Metaplanet shares. Analysts now see a short-term target of $4.65, with some forecasting prices as high as $6 if Bitcoin breaks above $110,000 .

Context: Capital Structure and Bitcoin Strategy

Metaplanet continues to refine its capital structure to support its aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy. In late 2025, the company issued Class B preferred shares (MERCURY), raising approximately ¥21.25 billion (~$135 million). Around $95 million of the net proceeds are earmarked for Bitcoin purchases through March 2026 .

Simultaneously, Metaplanet restructured its capital stack by introducing Class A preferred shares (MARS), canceling older stock acquisition rights, and expanding authorized shares. These moves aim to provide flexibility and reduce dilution risk for common shareholders .

Analyst Ratings and Forecasts

Analyst sentiment remains bullish. On Investing.com, Metaplanet holds a “Strong Buy” consensus, with a 12-month average price target of ¥1,927.5—implying nearly 493% upside from current levels. The range spans from ¥1,455 to ¥2,400 .

Hermes Lux, a Bitcoin treasury firm analyst, projects an even more dramatic rise—up to 1,500% by 2027. This forecast assumes Bitcoin grows 40% annually and Metaplanet scales its holdings to 100,000 BTC by 2026 and 210,000 BTC by 2027 .

Why It Matters Now

Metaplanet’s strategy is notable for its scale and ambition. The company aims to hold 210,000 BTC by the end of 2027—roughly 1% of total Bitcoin supply—making it the second-largest corporate holder behind Strategy Inc. .

Its “Bitcoin Flywheel” capital strategy enables counter-cyclical moves: issuing shares when mNAV is above 1.0, repurchasing shares when below, and using preferred instruments to maintain flexibility without selling Bitcoin .

What’s Next: Key Levels and Watchpoints

Stock Price Targets : Watch for a move toward $4.65 in the near term. A break above $6 could follow if Bitcoin rallies above $110,000 .

: Watch for a move toward $4.65 in the near term. A break above $6 could follow if Bitcoin rallies above $110,000 . Capital Activity : Monitor execution of the preferred share issuance and how proceeds are deployed into Bitcoin.

: Monitor execution of the preferred share issuance and how proceeds are deployed into Bitcoin. Bitcoin Holdings Growth : Progress toward the 100,000 BTC (2026) and 210,000 BTC (2027) targets will be critical.

: Progress toward the 100,000 BTC (2026) and 210,000 BTC (2027) targets will be critical. Analyst Updates: Any revisions to price targets or strategy outlooks—especially from Hermes Lux or Benchmark—could shift sentiment.

Conclusion

Metaplanet remains a standout in the Bitcoin treasury space. Its stock is rebounding, buoyed by institutional interest and a refined capital strategy. Analysts see substantial upside, with forecasts ranging from 493% to 1,500% over the next few years. The company’s ability to execute its ambitious Bitcoin accumulation plan and manage capital flexibly will determine whether it can deliver on those projections.