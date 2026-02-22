Jake Paul Latest News and Updates: Must-Know Highlights

Introduction

Jake Paul, the YouTuber-turned-boxer and venture capitalist, remains a headline magnet in early 2026. From serious injuries and surgery to high-profile promotions and personal milestones, his life continues to intersect with sports, business, and celebrity culture. Here’s a concise, fact-driven update on the most significant developments surrounding him.

https://twitter.com/jakepaul/status/2020810237586837862

Second Jaw Surgery After Joshua Knockout

Jake Paul has undergone a second surgery to repair his jaw following a knockout loss to Anthony Joshua in December 2025. The initial surgery involved titanium plates and tooth removal, but due to insufficient rest, the hardware began to loosen, necessitating another operation.

https://twitter.com/jakepaul/status/2005665471224578476

His manager, Nakisa Bidarian, confirmed that Paul is expected to return to boxing later in 2026, once he fully recovers.

Fiancée Jutta Leerdam’s Olympic Triumphs

At the 2026 Milan–Cortina Winter Olympics, Jake Paul’s fiancée, Dutch speed skater Jutta Leerdam, delivered standout performances. She won gold in the women’s 1,000-meter event—setting a new Olympic record—and followed it with a silver in the 500-meter race.

Paul was visibly emotional during her races, cheering her on from the stands and celebrating her victories both publicly and on social media.

No Longer Under PFL Contract

Jake Paul’s nearly three-year association with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) has officially ended. Although he never competed in MMA under the PFL banner, the split was amicable and due to contract expiration.

https://twitter.com/HoHighlights/status/1825272051671912736

With his focus firmly on boxing, Paul has no immediate plans to pursue MMA, especially as he recovers and eyes a return to the ring.

MVP’s Historic Rousey–Carano Comeback Fight

Jake Paul’s promotional company, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), is set to host a landmark MMA event. Ronda Rousey will make her return after nearly a decade to face Gina Carano in a super-fight on May 16, 2026, at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. The event will stream live on Netflix and is being billed as the biggest women’s combat sports showdown in history.

Venture Capital Moves: Anti Fund & AI Licensing

Beyond the ring, Paul is making waves in venture capital. His firm, Anti Fund, now manages over $65 million in assets and has secured a high-profile licensing deal with Sora, OpenAI’s text-to-video platform. The campaign generated over one billion impressions, showcasing Paul’s marketing reach.

What’s Next for Jake Paul?

Boxing Return : Recovery is underway, with a comeback likely in late 2026. His manager anticipates a return once healing is complete.

: Recovery is underway, with a comeback likely in late 2026. His manager anticipates a return once healing is complete. Potential Opponents : A grudge match with KSI at Madison Square Garden remains a target for 2026.

: A grudge match with KSI at Madison Square Garden remains a target for 2026. Title Ambitions : Paul has previously expressed confidence in becoming a cruiserweight world champion within 24 months.

: Paul has previously expressed confidence in becoming a cruiserweight world champion within 24 months. MMA Prospects : With his PFL contract expired, MMA is off the table for now.

: With his PFL contract expired, MMA is off the table for now. Promotional Focus: MVP’s upcoming Rousey–Carano fight underscores Paul’s growing influence in combat sports promotion.

Conclusion

Jake Paul’s early 2026 is defined by recovery, resilience, and reinvention. While his boxing career is on pause due to a second jaw surgery, his promotional ventures and personal life continue to make headlines. As he heals, all eyes are on his return to the ring, potential high-profile matchups, and the success of MVP’s historic MMA event.