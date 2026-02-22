IPO News Today: Latest Market Listings and Key Updates

Introduction

IPO activity is picking up pace globally and in India, with major developments shaping investor sentiment. In the U.S., Goldman Sachs forecasts a record-breaking year ahead, while India braces for a flurry of new listings across sectors. This article delivers a concise, factual update on the latest IPO news today, highlighting key listings, market trends, and what’s next for investors.

https://twitter.com/CNBCTV18Live/status/1989175444558737430

U.S. IPO Market: Momentum Builds Amid Seasonal Lull

The U.S. IPO market raised approximately $7.2 billion through February 17, 2026, marking the strongest early-year performance since 2021. However, activity has slowed as the market enters its typical February lull.

Goldman Sachs projects a dramatic rebound in 2026, forecasting IPO proceeds could quadruple to a record $160 billion across about 120 deals. High-profile names like SpaceX, OpenAI, and Anthropic are expected to lead the charge.

Despite this optimism, volatility remains a concern. Clear Street recently postponed its planned $1 billion IPO after slashing its target by 65%, citing weak sentiment in AI and crypto sectors.

Meanwhile, SPACs continue to dominate early 2026 listings. In January, they accounted for 73% of U.S. IPOs, raising $5.6 billion, with over 300 SPACs holding nearly $46 billion in trust capital.

India’s IPO Scene: A Busy Pipeline Amid Mixed Listing Gains

India’s IPO market is gearing up for a busy year. Over 190 companies are expected to go public in 2026, targeting more than ₹2.5 lakh crore in fundraising. Of these, 84 have already received regulatory approval, aiming to raise ₹1.14 lakh crore. Another 108 await clearance, with plans to raise ₹1.46 lakh crore.

https://twitter.com/ETNOWlive/status/1976458647883616688

However, early 2026 listings have delivered muted returns. Of the five IPOs that debuted so far—Amagi Media Labs, Shadowfax Tech, Fractal Analytics, Aye Finance, and Bharat Coking Coal—only Bharat Coking Coal posted a strong listing gain of 76%. The rest listed at or below their issue prices.

Upcoming and Recent Listings in India

Mainboard and SME IPOs to Watch

A wave of IPOs is scheduled to open in the coming days:

Fractal Analytics (Mainboard): Opens February 9, closes February 11; issue size ₹2,833.9 crore; price band ₹857–₹900.

(Mainboard): Opens February 9, closes February 11; issue size ₹2,833.9 crore; price band ₹857–₹900. Aye Finance (Mainboard): Opens February 9, closes February 11; issue size ₹1,010 crore; price band ₹122–₹129.

(Mainboard): Opens February 9, closes February 11; issue size ₹1,010 crore; price band ₹122–₹129. Clean Max Enviro Energy (Mainboard): Opens February 23, closes February 25; issue size ₹3,100 crore; price band ₹1,000–₹1,053.

(Mainboard): Opens February 23, closes February 25; issue size ₹3,100 crore; price band ₹1,000–₹1,053. PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery (Mainboard): Opens February 24, closes February 26; issue size ₹380 crore; price band ₹367–₹386.

(Mainboard): Opens February 24, closes February 26; issue size ₹380 crore; price band ₹367–₹386. Omnitech Engineering (Mainboard): Opens February 25, closes February 27; issue size ₹583 crore; price band ₹216–₹227.

Several SME listings are also underway, including Biopol Chemicals, PAN HR Solutions, Marushika Technology, Yashhtej Industries, Fractal Industries, Manilam Industries, Gaudium IVF, Mobilise App, Accord Transformer, and Kiaasa Retail.

Recently Closed and Listed IPOs

Aye Finance : Opened February 9, closed February 11; listed on February 16.

: Opened February 9, closed February 11; listed on February 16. Biopol Chemicals : Opened February 6, closed February 10; listed on February 13.

: Opened February 6, closed February 10; listed on February 13. PAN HR Solutions: Opened February 6, closed February 10; listed on February 13.

Global Developments and Regulatory Shifts

FTSE Russell is proposing a fast-entry mechanism for IPOs into its U.S. Equity Indexes to better reflect the growing pipeline of major listings.

is proposing a fast-entry mechanism for IPOs into its U.S. Equity Indexes to better reflect the growing pipeline of major listings. In Japan , Innovacell Inc. is set to list on February 24, aiming to raise approximately US$78 million.

, Innovacell Inc. is set to list on February 24, aiming to raise approximately US$78 million. Geekly, Inc. , a Japanese HR services firm, plans to list on February 27 via a secondary-only offering worth about US$38.5 million.

, a Japanese HR services firm, plans to list on February 27 via a secondary-only offering worth about US$38.5 million. K Bank Co. Ltd., South Korea’s first internet-only bank, is scheduled to list on March 5, offering both primary and secondary shares, raising around US$386 million.

What’s Next for IPO Watchers

Investors and analysts are closely watching several developments:

In the U.S., the market awaits mega-deals from AI and tech giants like SpaceX and OpenAI. Their performance could define the IPO cycle’s trajectory.

In India, the success of large mainboard IPOs such as Fractal Analytics, Aye Finance, and Clean Max Enviro will test investor appetite amid recent subdued listing gains.

Regulatory changes, such as FTSE Russell’s fast-entry proposal, may influence how quickly new listings impact index performance.

Global listings in Japan and South Korea signal continued cross-border IPO activity, offering diversification opportunities.

Conclusion

The IPO landscape today reflects a mix of cautious optimism and strategic positioning. In the U.S., forecasts point to a record-breaking year, but early momentum has been tempered by volatility. India’s market is gearing up for a busy period, though recent listings have underwhelmed. Globally, new listings in Asia and regulatory shifts in indexing practices add layers of complexity. Investors should monitor upcoming deals and regulatory developments closely, as these will shape the next phase of the IPO cycle.