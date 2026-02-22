GRT Crypto Price News and The Graph Updates Explained

Introduction

The Graph’s native token, GRT, is navigating turbulent waters as its price hits new lows despite strong network fundamentals. Today’s update dives into the latest price action, ecosystem developments, and what’s next for this critical Web3 infrastructure token.

GRT Price Hits New All-Time Low Amid Macro Pressure

GRT plunged to a fresh all-time low of $0.0228 on February 6, 2026, signaling deep market pessimism despite robust on-chain activity.

🚀 *NEW* Kraken is listing The Graph (GRT) @graphprotocol Trading for $GRT goes live on Monday 21st Dec at 13:30 UTC, with new trading pairs created for USD, EUR, XBT & ETH 🔌 Learn more about our new offering👇https://t.co/nr0PfNP8xa pic.twitter.com/5xjFKgjw7S — Kraken (@krakenfx) December 18, 2020

In the 24 hours leading up to February 13, 2026, GRT traded nearly flat at $0.0265, down just 0.13%. This muted movement reflects broader market weakness rather than project-specific issues.

The token’s price is closely tied to macro sentiment. A decline in Bitcoin and persistent ETF outflows, along with delayed Federal Reserve rate cuts, are dragging GRT lower.

Why This Matters Now

This divergence between GRT’s price and its network strength highlights a critical disconnect. While usage metrics remain healthy, market sentiment remains bearish.

The Graph’s $GRT token is now a Chainlink Cross-Chain Token never too late to upgrade to the Chainlink $LINK https://t.co/K8tkfwHNTq — wahndo (@Wahndo_) October 31, 2025

The Graph’s continued relevance as a Web3 infrastructure layer makes this gap particularly noteworthy. If sentiment shifts, GRT could rebound sharply.

Network Fundamentals Remain Strong

Despite the price slump, The Graph’s ecosystem is expanding:

GRT is now a Cross-Chain Token (CCT)!

This enables secure cross-chain transfers between Arbitrum, Base, and Avalanche (with Solana coming in phase 2), powered by @chainlink CCIP, making The Graph network more accessible across the ecosystems where builders are building. More… pic.twitter.com/V8EaQ5uLTj — The Graph (@graphprotocol) October 31, 2025

Horizon Mainnet Upgrade introduced a modular architecture, enabling multiple data services beyond subgraphs.

introduced a modular architecture, enabling multiple data services beyond subgraphs. Chainlink CCIP Integration made GRT cross-chain compatible across Arbitrum, Base, and Avalanche, with Solana support planned.

made GRT cross-chain compatible across Arbitrum, Base, and Avalanche, with Solana support planned. Developer Tools like Subgraph Dev Mode, Composition, Aggregations, and declarative eth_calls streamline subgraph creation and deployment.

These upgrades enhance GRT’s utility and position it as a foundational data layer for Web3 and AI applications.

Ecosystem Growth and Institutional Interest

The Graph continues to attract attention from both developers and institutions:

Q3 2025 saw 15,087 active subgraphs , growing Layer 2 adoption, and Base surpassing Ethereum in query volume.

, growing Layer 2 adoption, and Base surpassing Ethereum in query volume. Institutional partnerships with DTCC and inclusion in Grayscale’s Decentralized AI Fund underscore its enterprise-grade potential.

and inclusion in underscore its enterprise-grade potential. Forecasts for GRT range from $0.43 in 2026 to $2.32 by 2030 , driven by infrastructure demand.

to , driven by infrastructure demand. Other projections vary widely, with some models predicting a drop to $0.03 by 2030, reflecting uncertainty.

What Traders and Analysts Are Watching

Macro Signals : U.S. CPI and jobs data could shift sentiment and impact GRT’s price trajectory.

: U.S. CPI and jobs data could shift sentiment and impact GRT’s price trajectory. Technical Levels : Key support at $0.0261 and resistance near $0.0274 are critical for short-term direction.

: Key support at and resistance near are critical for short-term direction. On-Chain Metrics: Query fee revenue, delegator growth, and subgraph activity remain vital indicators of real usage.

Forward-Looking Close

The Graph’s infrastructure upgrades and expanding ecosystem suggest strong long-term potential. Yet, GRT’s price remains hostage to broader market sentiment. A stabilization in crypto markets could realign price with fundamentals. For now, all eyes are on macroeconomic data and whether GRT can hold key technical levels.

Key Takeaways

GRT hit a new low of $0.0228 in early February 2026, despite strong network usage.

in early February 2026, despite strong network usage. Price movement is driven by macro factors, not project-specific news.

Horizon upgrade, cross-chain integration, and developer tools enhance GRT’s utility.

Institutional interest and infrastructure demand support bullish long-term forecasts.

Watch macroeconomic data, technical levels, and on-chain metrics for signs of recovery.

