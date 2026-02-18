Polygon Releases Major Updates for MATIC 2.0 Ecosystem Transition

In a notable development this week, Polygon has announced significant progress in its ongoing transition from MATIC to the next-generation POL token as part of the broader Polygon 2.0 roadmap. The company reports that approximately 99% of MATIC tokens have now been successfully migrated to POL, solidifying POL’s role as the native gas and staking token on the Polygon PoS network.

This milestone marks a critical phase in Polygon’s strategic shift toward a more scalable, interoperable, and community-driven ecosystem under the Polygon 2.0 initiative.

Why This Update Matters Now

The near-completion of the MATIC-to-POL migration signals a transformational moment for Polygon’s future architecture. By replacing MATIC—the original token—with POL, Polygon is enabling broader utility across its expanding multi-chain network. POL is designed to power Polygon’s “AggLayer,” support tokenized collateral, community rewards, and unlock new use cases beyond simple gas payments and staking. This facilitates the move toward an ecosystem where POL functions as a backbone for interconnected layers and services .

Migration Now Approaching Final Stretch

The migration from MATIC to POL began on September 4, 2024, with POL replacing MATIC on a 1:1 basis as the native token for the Polygon PoS chain. Notably, MATIC holders did not need to take action if their tokens were staked on the Polygon PoS chain; those holding MATIC on Ethereum, Polygon zkEVM, or centralized exchanges require manual migration .

As of September 3, 2025, 99% of MATIC tokens have migrated to POL, making POL the de facto token for gas and staking in almost all Polygon PoS transactions .

What This Means for Holders and the Ecosystem

Ease for most users : For those holding or staking MATIC on Polygon PoS, POL replacement was automatic.

: For those holding or staking MATIC on Polygon PoS, POL replacement was automatic. Manual migration still required : Some users on other networks and platforms must migrate manually.

: Some users on other networks and platforms must migrate manually. New capabilities unlocked: POL now supports tokenized collateral and community rewards, laying groundwork for AggLayer integration .

Tokenomics Underpinning POL’s Role

A key driver behind the transition is POL’s enhanced tokenomics. Unlike MATIC, POL introduces a 2% annual emission rate for the next decade, split evenly between validator rewards and funding via a community treasury. This enables sustainable security incentives and resources for ecosystem projects .

This structure underpins Polygon’s ambitions for long-term scale and decentralization, aligning community interests with platform growth.

Broader Technological Developments Reinforce POL’s Utility

Polygon isn’t just updating its token—it’s enhancing the entire infrastructure:

Hardfork upgrades : The Madhugiri hardfork boosted Polygon PoS throughput by 33%, setting the stage for further performance enhancements .

: The Madhugiri hardfork boosted Polygon PoS throughput by 33%, setting the stage for further performance enhancements . Validator Layer Evolution : Polygon 2.0 envisions a multi-service staking layer where POL stakers support sequencing, proving, and data availability across chains—making POL “hyperproductive” .

: Polygon 2.0 envisions a multi-service staking layer where POL stakers support sequencing, proving, and data availability across chains—making POL “hyperproductive” . AggLayer Breakout Program: Projects like Katana, Billions, and Miden are incubated within AggLayer, enabling interoperability and use-case diversity with POL at its economic core .

Community Branding Signals and Leadership Moves

In response to community sentiment, Polygon Foundation co-founder Sandeep Nailwal has floated the idea of reverting POL’s ticker back to the familiar “MATIC” symbol, citing its strong recognition and brand equity .

Meanwhile, in June 2025, Nailwal assumed the role of CEO of the Polygon Foundation. He outlined a strategic refocus away from zkEVM and toward Polygon PoS and AggLayer. This includes launching AggLayer 0.3 and reviving interest in POL through new airdrops, alongside reinforcing governance and token liquidity post-SEC dispute resolution .

What Markets and Developers Are Watching Next

The near-complete migration enables the Polygon community to pivot toward execution of Polygon 2.0’s broader goals. Observers are watching closely for:

Full AggLayer integration via community consensus.

Developer engagement through AggLayer Breakout projects.

POL staking opportunities in multi-service roles beyond PoS.

Clarification on branding—whether POL rebrands back to MATIC.

Network performance impacts following recent hard forks and protocol upgrades.

Conclusion

Polygon’s announcement of 99% completion in migrating MATIC to POL represents a watershed moment in its 2.0 transformation. POL has become the native fuel for gas, staking, and a variety of emerging use cases, backed by thoughtful tokenomics and ecosystem incentives.

As Polygon progresses toward a hyperconnected, AggLayer-powered future, the market’s focus will shift toward execution, adoption, and real-world network performance. Developers, institutional actors, and users alike will be watching for how POL powers this next era of multichain Ethereum scaling.

The migration is no longer just a technical swap—it’s a structural shift setting the stage for Polygon’s ambitions to redefine scalability, security, and community governance at web3 scale.