FET and AI Tokens Finalize Merger Into Super-Token Ecosystem

The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance has formally completed the merger of the Fetch.ai (FET), SingularityNET (AGIX), and Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) tokens into a single unified ASI token. The consolidation culminates a multi-month migration process that began with renaming FET to ASI and concludes with all tokens transitioning into one interoperable digital asset across the decentralized AI ecosystem.
On July 15, 2024, the long-planned consolidation was finalized: FET, AGIX, and OCEAN have fully merged into the ASI token, creating a unified asset for the Alliance . The merged alliance forms the backbone of a decentralized AI infrastructure seeking to challenge the dominance of Big Tech in AI development .
“The temporary delay does not impact the substantial progress we have made towards creating a decentralized superintelligence network.” —Humayun Sheikh, CEO of Fetch.ai .
These conversions were supported by audited migration contracts to facilitate secure swaps for over 200,000 token holders .
This merger creates one of the largest decentralized AI platforms to date, combining Fetch.ai’s autonomous agents, SingularityNET’s AI R&D, and Ocean Protocol’s data marketplace . The ASI token now functions across this combined ecosystem, unlocking new utility and scale.
The alliance positions itself as a decentralized alternative to centralized AI conglomerates such as Microsoft and Alphabet. It aims to democratize access to AI resources and clean data while preserving transparency and user sovereignty .
Following the June 13 delay to July 15, tokens experienced short-term price drops—AGIX slid nearly 9%, OCEAN fell 8%, and FET dropped around 10.8% before stabilization .
With the merger now complete, the Alliance’s focus shifts to:
A governance council—led by leaders from Fetch.ai, SingularityNET, and Ocean Protocol—is expected to guide ASI’s development trajectory and strategic partnerships .
With one token consolidating liquidity and utility, ASI stands to simplify user experience. Market dynamics may shift as trading and staking features evolve. Exchanges and custodial platforms are expected to complete backend upgrades to support ASI fully.
The finalization of the ASI token merger on July 15, 2024 marks a pivotal moment in decentralized AI. The unified token simplifies and strengthens the Alliance’s position. As the ecosystem matures, market participants and developers will closely watch for enhanced interoperability and adoption of the ASI token as a core utility asset in decentralized AI infrastructure.
The next phase will reveal whether the ASI token can attract broader developer and institutional engagement—and how effectively it can deliver the decentralized AI vision it promises.
Bitcoin's price has unexpectedly dipped below the $68,000 mark, registering its lowest level in around…
A chilling reversal grips the cryptocurrency market as the total crypto market capitalization remains stubbornly…
The Graph has officially announced the start of its “Sunrise of Decentralized Data” roadmap, signaling…
Introduction Render (RNDR) experiences a notable surge as the demand for decentralized GPU computing intensifies.…
Polkadot has officially entered its 2.0 era as of late 2025, unlocking major scalability improvements…
Cosmos Hub is gearing up for a significant software upgrade—Gaia v26.0.0—that aims to deepen its…