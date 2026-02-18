FET and AI Tokens Finalize Merger Into Super-Token Ecosystem

The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance has formally completed the merger of the Fetch.ai (FET), SingularityNET (AGIX), and Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) tokens into a single unified ASI token. The consolidation culminates a multi-month migration process that began with renaming FET to ASI and concludes with all tokens transitioning into one interoperable digital asset across the decentralized AI ecosystem.

What Happened and Why It Matters

On July 15, 2024, the long-planned consolidation was finalized: FET, AGIX, and OCEAN have fully merged into the ASI token, creating a unified asset for the Alliance . The merged alliance forms the backbone of a decentralized AI infrastructure seeking to challenge the dominance of Big Tech in AI development .

Migration Process and Timeline

June 11, 2024 : FET was officially renamed to ASI; migration tools for swapping tokens were made available .

: FET was officially renamed to ASI; migration tools for swapping tokens were made available . July 1, 2024 : Phase 1 began—AGIX and OCEAN tokens began converting into FET (soon to be ASI) while maintaining smooth trading continuity .

: Phase 1 began—AGIX and OCEAN tokens began converting into FET (soon to be ASI) while maintaining smooth trading continuity . July 15, 2024: The full token merger was completed, marking the official end of AGIX and OCEAN and the consolidation into ASI .

“The temporary delay does not impact the substantial progress we have made towards creating a decentralized superintelligence network.” —Humayun Sheikh, CEO of Fetch.ai .

Conversion Rates

1 FET → 1 ASI

1 AGIX → 0.433350 ASI

1 OCEAN → 0.433226 ASI

These conversions were supported by audited migration contracts to facilitate secure swaps for over 200,000 token holders .

Context and Strategic Implications

Decentralized AI Infrastructure

This merger creates one of the largest decentralized AI platforms to date, combining Fetch.ai’s autonomous agents, SingularityNET’s AI R&D, and Ocean Protocol’s data marketplace . The ASI token now functions across this combined ecosystem, unlocking new utility and scale.

Responding to Big Tech

The alliance positions itself as a decentralized alternative to centralized AI conglomerates such as Microsoft and Alphabet. It aims to democratize access to AI resources and clean data while preserving transparency and user sovereignty .

Immediate Aftermath and Market Reaction

Following the June 13 delay to July 15, tokens experienced short-term price drops—AGIX slid nearly 9%, OCEAN fell 8%, and FET dropped around 10.8% before stabilization .

Forward Look: What’s Next for ASI

Technical Integration and Ecosystem Expansion

With the merger now complete, the Alliance’s focus shifts to:

Enhancing blockchain and AI interoperability.

Launching cross-chain capabilities.

Incorporating infrastructure like decentralized compute resources (e.g., CUDOS integration) .

Governance and Adoption

A governance council—led by leaders from Fetch.ai, SingularityNET, and Ocean Protocol—is expected to guide ASI’s development trajectory and strategic partnerships .

Token Utility and Future Markets

With one token consolidating liquidity and utility, ASI stands to simplify user experience. Market dynamics may shift as trading and staking features evolve. Exchanges and custodial platforms are expected to complete backend upgrades to support ASI fully.

Summary

The finalization of the ASI token merger on July 15, 2024 marks a pivotal moment in decentralized AI. The unified token simplifies and strengthens the Alliance’s position. As the ecosystem matures, market participants and developers will closely watch for enhanced interoperability and adoption of the ASI token as a core utility asset in decentralized AI infrastructure.

The next phase will reveal whether the ASI token can attract broader developer and institutional engagement—and how effectively it can deliver the decentralized AI vision it promises.