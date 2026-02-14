Vitalik Buterin News: Ethereum Founder Proposes New Privacy Protocol

Vitalik Buterin has outlined a fresh privacy-forward proposal for Ethereum, emphasizing wallets that default to shielded balances and private transactions—without changing the core protocol. His roadmap blends practical, application-level fixes and infrastructure upgrades, making privacy an accessible, everyday feature of Ethereum.

Why This Roadmap Matters

Ethereum has long treated privacy as optional. That means users needed special wallets or complex steps just to scrub their transaction trails. Buterin’s new direction aims to eliminate that friction. He suggests embedding tools like Railgun and Privacy Pools directly into mainstream wallets, turning privacy from an opt-in add-on into the foundation of UX.

Beyond wallets, his plan proposes using separate addresses per decentralized app (dApp) to unlink user activity across services. It’s a shift that balances usability trade-offs with stronger privacy—a concept supported by cross-chain patterns already emerging in DeFi.

Wallet-Centric Privacy: A Closer Look

Privacy Inside Your Wallet, by Default

Instead of downloading a privacy-focused wallet, users would see an option like “send from shielded balance”—enabled by default. This approach aims to blend seamlessly with current wallet experiences.

Unlinking Across dApps

Buterin recommends using a different address for each dApp—though clunky, it breaks the linkability of on-chain activity. This is framed as a necessary design trade-off to safeguard user identity.

Protocol-Level Enhancements (L1 Infrastructure)

Small changes at the protocol layer can add up:

EIP‑7701 (Account Abstraction Improvement): Helps privacy protocols work without public relays by separating transaction phases.

FOCIL (Fork-Choice Enforced Inclusion Lists): Guards against censorship by ensuring validators include private transactions.

RPC Privacy Enhancements:

Short-term: Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs) to shield user interactions.

Long-term: Private Information Retrieval (PIR) to hide user’s data requests from RPC node operators.◆

Mixnets & Separate RPC per dApp: Further mask metadata and prevent association between a user and their activity.

Further mask metadata and prevent association between a user and their activity. Proof Aggregation: Streamline ZK-proof operations to reduce costs, making privacy more affordable at scale.

Layer‑2 & Ecosystem Impact

The privacy proposal extends beyond Ethereum’s main chain to Layer‑2 networks. Buterin sees privacy as a competitive moat—necessary for user sovereignty and resisting mass surveillance on rollups like Arbitrum, Optimism, and Base, where transparency currently exposes transaction histories.

By treating privacy as a default, Ethereum could set itself apart in the crowded Web3 space, attracting users who value censorship-resistance and anonymity.

Railgun, Kohaku & Ecosystem Response

Developers are already moving. Railgun, which hides transactions with zero-knowledge proofs, created a prototype for a private multi-signature wallet shortly after Buterin’s comments—responding directly to the vision he expressed at Tokyo’s Web3Privacy Now meetup.

Meanwhile, Kohaku—a privacy-focused prototype integrating Railgun—has drawn Buterin’s endorsement. He called full-stack privacy “first-class priorities” for Ethereum and highlighted its open-source development ahead of Devcon.

Expert Reflection

“This roadmap isn’t just tech adjustments—it’s a philosophical pivot. Privacy is no longer a luxury. It’s a fundamental user right baked into the UX.”

— Blockchain privacy researcher

That’s roughly the tone of what’s happening. Plenty of projects talk privacy. Buterin’s vision ties it to default behaviors, infrastructure, and user identity. It signals a deeper, ecosystem-level shift.

Trade-offs and Challenges

Introducing default privacy isn’t simple:

Usability vs Anonymity: Multiple addresses per dApp can confuse users. Balancing clarity with anonymity remains tough.

Multiple addresses per dApp can confuse users. Balancing clarity with anonymity remains tough. Performance & Costs: ZK protocols and mixnets can strain network efficiency. Proof aggregation and PIR help, but demands remain.

ZK protocols and mixnets can strain network efficiency. Proof aggregation and PIR help, but demands remain. Regulatory Scrutiny: Embedding privacy at scale raises eyebrows with compliance-focused authorities. But tools like Privacy Pools offer mechanisms to segregate “good” from “bad” assets.

What’s Next?

Wallet Developers: Integrate shielded transactions and privacy pools. Enable default “send from shielded” flows.

Integrate shielded transactions and privacy pools. Enable default “send from shielded” flows. Protocol Workstream: Push forward EIP‑7701 and FOCIL. Lay groundwork for TEEs and PIR systems.

Push forward EIP‑7701 and FOCIL. Lay groundwork for TEEs and PIR systems. Community Collaboration: Support Kohaku and similar full-stack privacy prototypes. Continue rallying builders and researchers around usability and anonymity.

Conclusion

Vitalik Buterin’s new privacy protocol proposal isn’t a radical overhauling of Ethereum. It’s smaller steps with big intent—making privacy standard, not optional. By weaving shielded balances, unlinkable addresses, and infrastructure upgrades into the ecosystem’s fabric, Ethereum may usher in a more private, user-friendly era. It’s about turning privacy into an invisible layer—working reliably without asking for permission.

FAQs

What is “send from shielded balance”?

A feature built into mainstream wallets that lets users transact privately—by default—using tools like Railgun or Privacy Pools, without needing a separate privacy wallet.

Why separate addresses per dApp?

Using unique addresses per app reduces traceability of user behavior across multiple dApps. The trade-off is some convenience, but design choices like cross-chain workflows ease the shift.

What are EIP‑7701 and FOCIL?

EIP‑7701 enhances account abstraction to hide sender info. FOCIL ensures validators can’t censor privacy-enabled transactions—bolstering fairness and inclusion.

How do TEEs and PIR improve privacy?

Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs) guard data at the node level today; long-term, Private Information Retrieval (PIR) hides what blockchain data users query—so node providers can’t track them.

How does this impact Layer‑2 networks?

Buterin believes Layer‑2s must embed privacy by default to resist surveillance. Rollups process most Ethereum traffic—so ecosystem privacy depends heavily on these networks adopting enhancements.

Isn’t privacy risky for regulation?

Not necessarily. Tools like Privacy Pools allow users to prove their funds are “clean” while hiding other details. This design balances anonymity with oversight, aiming to align with regulatory frameworks.

—