Pi Coin Mainnet Update: When Can Users Finally Trade Pi?

The Pi Network officially launched its Open Mainnet on February 20, 2025, at 8:00 AM UTC, enabling real trading of Pi (PI) on select exchanges—effectively fulfilling the long-standing goal of making Pi transferable and tradeable.

The Road to Trade: From Closed to Open Mainnet

Beta, Testnet, Enclosed, Then Open

Pi’s journey began with a Beta launch in 2019, where users could “mine” PI via a mobile app.

The project then moved to a Testnet in 2020, refining its blockchain infrastructure and consensus mechanism.

By December 2021, Pi entered the Enclosed Mainnet—a live but isolated environment where transfers outside the network remained blocked.

That changed on February 20, 2025, when Pi transitioned to the Open Mainnet, removing all external barriers for wallets, apps, and exchanges.

What Changed with the Open Mainnet?

External Trading Enabled : Users could transfer Pi to exchanges, unlocking liquidity across platforms like OKX, MEXC, and Bitget.

: Users could transfer Pi to exchanges, unlocking liquidity across platforms like OKX, MEXC, and Bitget. Mass App Integration : Developers rolled out over 80–100 dApps across education, commerce, governance, and more.

: Developers rolled out over 80–100 dApps across education, commerce, governance, and more. Volatile Market Response: On launch day, Pi surged from about $1.47 to $2.10 before stabilizing near $1.01. Trading volumes jumped dramatically.

Progress into 2026: Migration, KYC, and Upgrades

Migration & KYC Expansion

By mid‑2025, over 13 million users had migrated to the Mainnet, with many Pi tokens split into locked and unlocked supplies — around 2.2 billion unlocked for trading.

Fast forward to early 2026: Pi unblocked ~2.5 million users, resolving compliance or KYC roadblocks. Total Mainnet-migrated users surpassed 16 million.

New Identity Measures & Rewards

Pi began testing palm-print authentication for stronger identity verification—less intrusive than face scans.

The Network also anticipates distributing KYC validator rewards by March 2026, recognizing the teams supporting identity checks.

So, Can You Finally Trade Pi?

Absolutely—Pi is already tradeable thanks to the Open Mainnet.

Yes, trading is live : Pi is available to trade on platforms like OKX, MEXC, Bitget, and others.

: Pi is available to trade on platforms like OKX, MEXC, Bitget, and others. Yes, full launch occurred : The major milestone happened back on February 20, 2025.

: The major milestone happened back on February 20, 2025. Yes, additional improvements followed: Migration, KYC, and ecosystem enhancements continued into early 2026.

Expert Quote

“The shift to Open Mainnet marks Pi’s transformation from a closed experiment into a functioning, interoperable blockchain ecosystem—where real-world trading, utility, and user engagement now become possible.”

This underscores the milestone’s significance beyond technical rollout—it’s about utility, trust, and ecosystem expansion.

Summary: Trading Pi Now

Launch Date : February 20, 2025, at 8:00 AM UTC

: February 20, 2025, at 8:00 AM UTC Trading : Already live on multiple exchanges; KYC required

: Already live on multiple exchanges; KYC required Current State : Migration is ongoing, users are increasingly unblocked, and KYC innovations continue via palm authentication and validator rewards

: Migration is ongoing, users are increasingly unblocked, and KYC innovations continue via palm authentication and validator rewards 2026 Outlook: More migration completed, identity tools refined, and ecosystem deepening.

FAQs

When did Pi Network enable trading?

Pi became tradeable when the Open Mainnet launched on February 20, 2025, at 8:00 AM UTC.

Which exchanges list Pi Coin now?

Pi is listed on platforms like OKX, MEXC, and Bitget. Listings vary by region and ongoing exchange decisions.

Do I need to complete KYC to trade?

Yes. Users must complete KYC and migrate their balances to access wallets and exchange listing functions.

Are all mined Pi tokens available to trade?

Not all. Much of the migrated Pi is still locked. Only the unlocked portion is currently transferable.

What improvements occurred in early 2026?

Pi unblocked millions of users, tested palm-print KYC, and prepared to distribute validator rewards by March 2026.