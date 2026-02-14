Pi Coin Mainnet Update: When Can Users Finally Trade Pi?

The Pi Network officially launched its Open Mainnet on February 20, 2025, at 8:00 AM UTC, enabling real trading of Pi (PI) on select exchanges—effectively fulfilling the long-standing goal of making Pi transferable and tradeable.
Pi’s journey began with a Beta launch in 2019, where users could “mine” PI via a mobile app.
The project then moved to a Testnet in 2020, refining its blockchain infrastructure and consensus mechanism.
By December 2021, Pi entered the Enclosed Mainnet—a live but isolated environment where transfers outside the network remained blocked.
That changed on February 20, 2025, when Pi transitioned to the Open Mainnet, removing all external barriers for wallets, apps, and exchanges.
By mid‑2025, over 13 million users had migrated to the Mainnet, with many Pi tokens split into locked and unlocked supplies — around 2.2 billion unlocked for trading.
Fast forward to early 2026: Pi unblocked ~2.5 million users, resolving compliance or KYC roadblocks. Total Mainnet-migrated users surpassed 16 million.
Pi began testing palm-print authentication for stronger identity verification—less intrusive than face scans.
The Network also anticipates distributing KYC validator rewards by March 2026, recognizing the teams supporting identity checks.
Absolutely—Pi is already tradeable thanks to the Open Mainnet.
“The shift to Open Mainnet marks Pi’s transformation from a closed experiment into a functioning, interoperable blockchain ecosystem—where real-world trading, utility, and user engagement now become possible.”
This underscores the milestone’s significance beyond technical rollout—it’s about utility, trust, and ecosystem expansion.
Pi became tradeable when the Open Mainnet launched on February 20, 2025, at 8:00 AM UTC.
Pi is listed on platforms like OKX, MEXC, and Bitget. Listings vary by region and ongoing exchange decisions.
Yes. Users must complete KYC and migrate their balances to access wallets and exchange listing functions.
Not all. Much of the migrated Pi is still locked. Only the unlocked portion is currently transferable.
Pi unblocked millions of users, tested palm-print KYC, and prepared to distribute validator rewards by March 2026.
