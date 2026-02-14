Home Pi Coin Mainnet Update: When Can Users Finally Trade Pi?
Categories: News

Pi Coin Mainnet Update: When Can Users Finally Trade Pi?

Pi

The Pi Network officially launched its Open Mainnet on February 20, 2025, at 8:00 AM UTC, enabling real trading of Pi (PI) on select exchanges—effectively fulfilling the long-standing goal of making Pi transferable and tradeable.

The Road to Trade: From Closed to Open Mainnet

Beta, Testnet, Enclosed, Then Open

Pi’s journey began with a Beta launch in 2019, where users could “mine” PI via a mobile app.

The project then moved to a Testnet in 2020, refining its blockchain infrastructure and consensus mechanism.

By December 2021, Pi entered the Enclosed Mainnet—a live but isolated environment where transfers outside the network remained blocked.

That changed on February 20, 2025, when Pi transitioned to the Open Mainnet, removing all external barriers for wallets, apps, and exchanges.

What Changed with the Open Mainnet?

  • External Trading Enabled: Users could transfer Pi to exchanges, unlocking liquidity across platforms like OKX, MEXC, and Bitget.
  • Mass App Integration: Developers rolled out over 80–100 dApps across education, commerce, governance, and more.
  • Volatile Market Response: On launch day, Pi surged from about $1.47 to $2.10 before stabilizing near $1.01. Trading volumes jumped dramatically.

Progress into 2026: Migration, KYC, and Upgrades

Migration & KYC Expansion

By mid‑2025, over 13 million users had migrated to the Mainnet, with many Pi tokens split into locked and unlocked supplies — around 2.2 billion unlocked for trading.

Fast forward to early 2026: Pi unblocked ~2.5 million users, resolving compliance or KYC roadblocks. Total Mainnet-migrated users surpassed 16 million.

New Identity Measures & Rewards

Pi began testing palm-print authentication for stronger identity verification—less intrusive than face scans.

The Network also anticipates distributing KYC validator rewards by March 2026, recognizing the teams supporting identity checks.

So, Can You Finally Trade Pi?

Absolutely—Pi is already tradeable thanks to the Open Mainnet.

  • Yes, trading is live: Pi is available to trade on platforms like OKX, MEXC, Bitget, and others.
  • Yes, full launch occurred: The major milestone happened back on February 20, 2025.
  • Yes, additional improvements followed: Migration, KYC, and ecosystem enhancements continued into early 2026.

Expert Quote

“The shift to Open Mainnet marks Pi’s transformation from a closed experiment into a functioning, interoperable blockchain ecosystem—where real-world trading, utility, and user engagement now become possible.”

This underscores the milestone’s significance beyond technical rollout—it’s about utility, trust, and ecosystem expansion.

Summary: Trading Pi Now

  • Launch Date: February 20, 2025, at 8:00 AM UTC
  • Trading: Already live on multiple exchanges; KYC required
  • Current State: Migration is ongoing, users are increasingly unblocked, and KYC innovations continue via palm authentication and validator rewards
  • 2026 Outlook: More migration completed, identity tools refined, and ecosystem deepening.

FAQs

When did Pi Network enable trading?

Pi became tradeable when the Open Mainnet launched on February 20, 2025, at 8:00 AM UTC.

Which exchanges list Pi Coin now?

Pi is listed on platforms like OKX, MEXC, and Bitget. Listings vary by region and ongoing exchange decisions.

Do I need to complete KYC to trade?

Yes. Users must complete KYC and migrate their balances to access wallets and exchange listing functions.

Are all mined Pi tokens available to trade?

Not all. Much of the migrated Pi is still locked. Only the unlocked portion is currently transferable.

What improvements occurred in early 2026?

Pi unblocked millions of users, tested palm-print KYC, and prepared to distribute validator rewards by March 2026.

Disclaimer Notice Component
⚠️
Disclaimer
The content on theweal.com is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or professional advice. Investing in cryptocurrencies involves significant risk, and you could lose all or a substantial portion of your investment. All price predictions are opinions and not guarantees of future performance. Always conduct your own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
David Martin

Professional author and subject matter expert with formal training in journalism and digital content creation. Published work spans multiple authoritative platforms. Focuses on evidence-based writing with proper attribution and fact-checking.

Disqus Comments Loading...
Share
Published by
David Martin
15 hours ago

Recent Posts

Roblox Stock Soars as Daily Active Users Hit Record Highs

Understanding Roblox's Explosive User Growth The gaming platform's remarkable user expansion tells a story that…

39 minutes ago

CG Power Stock Hits Record High on Semiconductor Plant News

Understanding the Semiconductor Plant Announcement CG Power's board approved a landmark decision to enter the…

40 minutes ago

Asset Entities (ASST) Stock Surges on Community Management Tool Launch

Understanding Asset Entities' Strategic Pivot Asset Entities Inc., traditionally known for its blockchain infrastructure services,…

41 minutes ago

Apple Stock Price Analysis: AAPL Targets $250 on iPhone 17 Pro Buzz

Current Technical Analysis and Price Action The technical picture for AAPL shows a clear uptrend…

43 minutes ago

Amazon Stock Rallies as Cloud and Ad Revenue Exceed Estimates

Understanding Amazon's Revenue Beat and Market Reaction The market's enthusiasm for Amazon's latest results reflects…

44 minutes ago

Broadcom Stock Soars: AVGO Reaches Record Highs on AI Chip Demand

Understanding Broadcom's AI-Driven Rally The semiconductor landscape has undergone a seismic shift, and Broadcom sits…

46 minutes ago